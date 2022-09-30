Read full article on original website
Related
Putin said he has 'great respect' for the people and culture of Ukraine — despite belittling its right to exist and launching an unprovoked invasion that's killed thousands of civilians
Putin's claims of respecting Ukraine ran counter to his dismissals of its statehood and Russia's invasion that has left nearly 5,800 civilians dead.
Donald Trump Jr. sweeps Ohio to rally GOP voters behind J.D. Vance in Senate race
Donald Trump Jr. swept into Ohio Wednesday as the competitive U.S. Senate race enters its final stretch, urging Republican voters to line up behind J.D. Vance while castigating his Democratic opponent. The pair toured the state just weeks after former President Donald Trump held a rally in Youngstown to boost Vance and other...
Georgia doctor testifies for White House reproductive access task force
The Reproductive Health Care Access task force first met in August under guidance from President Biden and Vice President Harris to craft federal responses to “protect access to reproductive health care services and defend women’s fundamental rights.” The task force is co-chaired by the Secretary of Health and Human Services, Xavier Becerra, and the Director of the […] The post Georgia doctor testifies for White House reproductive access task force appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
"This Is A Luxury In America That Most People Just Don't Have": Americans Are Speaking Up About Things They Want The Rest Of The World To Know
"I went to college with a guy from Germany and this confused him quite a bit when he first got here."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Korea launches more missiles as US redeploys carrier
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters Thursday after the United States redeployed an aircraft carrier near the Korean Peninsula in response to Pyongyang’s previous launch of a nuclear-capable missile over Japan. The latest missile launches suggest North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is determined to continue with weapons tests aimed at boosting his nuclear arsenal in defiance of international sanctions. Many experts say Kim’s goal is to eventually win U.S. recognition as a legitimate nuclear state and the lifting of those sanctions, though the international community has shown no sign of allowing that to happen. The latest missiles were launched 22 minutes apart from the North’s capital region and landed between the Korean Peninsula and Japan, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement. The first missile flew 350 kilometers (217 miles) and reached a maximum altitude of 80 kilometers (50 miles) and the second flew 800 kilometers (497 miles) on an apogee of 60 kilometers (37 miles). The flight details were similar to Japanese assessments announced by Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada, who confirmed that the missiles didn’t reach Japan’s exclusive economic zone.
North Korea fires ballistic missiles after condemning U.N. meeting, U.S. drills
SEOUL/TOKYO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea on Thursday in the direction of Japan, after the return of a U.S. aircraft carrier to the region and a U.N. Security Council meeting in response to the North's recent launches.
Comments / 0