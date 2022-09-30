Read full article on original website
Ukraine news – live: Russia warns of more land grabs after four regions annexed
The Kremlin hinted that it could have plans to annexe more regions of Ukraine.It comes after Vladimir Putin signed a law to incorporate four partially-occupied regions of southern Ukraine – the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Luhansk People’s Republic, and the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia – into Russia.It’s the biggest expansion of Russian territory in at least 50 years.Kyiv said the act was of a “collective madhouse” at a time when Russian forces have been fleeing front lines.But the Kremlin suggested it’s eyeing up more regions to “reclaim”. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a conference call with reporters that Russia will...
American citizen Baquer Namazi leaves Iran after being held for more than six years
Baquer Namazi, an elderly American wrongfully detained in Iran, is on his way out of the country for surgery in the United Arab Emirates, his family said in a statement on Wednesday. Namazi, 85, has been detained in Iran for more than six years and is traveling to the Cleveland...
US and South Korea test-fire missiles in continued response after North Korea launch
The United States and South Korea launched four missiles off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula on Wednesday morning local time, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff. The test was the allies’ second exercise in under 24 hours, following a provocative test-launch Tuesday morning by neighboring...
Indonesian leader says locked gates contributed to deaths
MALANG, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo says locked gates had contributed to the crush at the soccer stadium that left 131 dead and over 400 injured when police fired tear gas and set off a panicked run for the exits. Widodo made the statement after touring the stadium in East Java’s Malang city for a first-hand look at the scene of one of the world’s deadliest disasters at a sporting event. He also visited the victims at the hospital and pledged a thorough investigation into what had transpired on Saturday night. Police insist that the gates were open but were too narrow and could only accommodate two people at a time when hundreds were trying to escape. Indonesia’s national soccer association blamed delays in unlocking the gates.
A barrier of fear has been broken in Iran. The regime may be at a point of no return
A woman dressed in black raises a framed portrait of her son, Siavash Mahmoudi, in the air as she paces the sidewalk in Iran’s capital, Tehran. “I am not scared of anyone. They told me to be silent. I will not be,” the woman seen in a viral social media video yells, her voice fraught with emotion.
Exclusive: Dozens of CIA officers accuse intel agency of soft-pedaling its ‘Havana Syndrome’ investigation
As many as three dozen current and former CIA officers have gone to the House and Senate Intelligence Committees over the past year to raise concerns that a CIA task force has been soft-pedaling its investigation into a mysterious illness impacting agency officers and diplomats known colloquially as “Havana Syndrome,” sources tell CNN.
Turkey OKs sending troops to Qatar for World Cup security
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s parliament has approved deploying Turkish soldiers to Qatar to help maintain security during next month’s World Cup. Lawmakers on Wednesday approved a motion to send an unspecified number of troops to the Gulf country for six months. A ruling party legislator who is a former Turkish defense minister said the deployment would involve 250 troops and a corvette-class naval vessel. The deployment of troops would be in addition to some 3,000 riot police that Turkey has said it would send to Qatar to reinforce security during the international soccer competition. Opposition parties accused the government of allowing Turkey’s army and police to be used like employees of “private security firms.”
Crimean beauty queen fined by Russian authorities for singing patriotic Ukrainian song
A Crimean beauty queen has been fined 40,000 Russian rubles (around $680) by occupying Russian authorities for singing the patriotic Ukrainian song “Chervona Kalyna,” according to Russian state media and pro-Russian regional authorities. Olga Valeeva, who was named Mrs Queen Beauty — Crimea 2022, was spared a jail...
5 things to know for October 5: Ukraine, Mar-a-Lago, Twitter, Hurricane Ian, NASA
The application for President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan is expected to go live as soon as this week. But the nation is divided over the program, flooding social media platforms with praise or criticism. Additionally, ongoing legal challenges and lawsuits aiming to block the plan are creating a few hurdles for the administration.
Arther Cyr: Iran presents an opportunity as well as a challenge
The enormous mass public demonstrations in Iran could bring a change in regime. The fundamentalist Islamic rulers of the nation must be worried. A large number of cities across the country are experiencing the ongoing protests, though estimates of just how many vary. The immediate spark for this important development is the troubling death of Mahsa Amini, a young woman of 22, while in police custody. Authorities allegedly arrested her for improper wearing of the headscarf required...
North Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles amid rising tensions on Korean Peninsula
North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into waters off the eastern coast of the Korean Peninsula early Thursday, Japanese officials said.
Exclusive: Former trooper being investigated over response to Uvalde school massacre was hired to protect city's children
Parents were uneasy when they recognized the new school cop as one who had stood outside during the Uvalde massacre. But they didn't know she's under investigation for what she did that day at Robb Elementary.
