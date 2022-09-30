Read full article on original website
waovam.com
City of Vincennes Setting Up City Information App
The City Of Vincennes is working on a new city app for phones and devices. Mayor Joe Yochum says the app will includes projects taking place in the city, as well as provide information on how to contact officials. Once complete, the app will be available for free from the...
wamwamfm.com
Semi Drives Into Susan Bobes Restaurant
Gibson County – There was an accident at Susan Bobes Restaurant in Princeton where a semi drove partially into the dining room. No one was in the building at the time. Per the city engineer, there is no structural damage. According to the owner, they have started clean up...
waovam.com
WASHINGTON AVENUE PROJECT STARTS NEXT YEAR
Vincennes City Officials are preparing for next construction season and one of the major projects that will be starting next year involves improvements to Washington Avenue. Officials say that once the work is complete, there will be new cross walks, new side walks, and bike lanes on the roadway. The first phase of the Washington Avenue project starts at Emison Avenue and heads out to Belle Crossing. Phase two of that project is projected to start in 2026 and affects Emison Avenue to Saint Clair Street.
wamwamfm.com
The New Daviess County Sheriff App
The new Daviess County Sheriff App is up and running, keeping the community informed of any information that the department needs to get out. You can download the app for free on your Apple or Android phone. Just search for Daviess County Indiana Sheriff and add it to your list. Chief Deputy Steve Sturgis with the department says they are able to post a lot of information on the app…
waovam.com
New Management Layer Coming to GSH EMS Service
Good Samaritan Hospital EMS plans to staff its latest layer of management personnel as early as today. GSH EMS director Tim Benningfield told the Knox County Commissioners he plans to name two supervisors and five team leaders for the crews working on the Hospital’s ambulance service. Benningfield also reports...
14news.com
Semi crashes into restaurant in Princeton, closes intersection
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid the intersection of Broadway Street and Main Street due to a crash. Princeton police say the crash involved a semi going into a building. A picture shared with us shows the building hit was Susan...
waovam.com
FALL LARGE ITEM DISPOSAL DAY ANNOUNCED FOR VINCENNES
Vincennes City Officials announced Monday afternoon that they will be teaming up with Republic Services for a pair of large item disposal days. Officials say October 15th and 22nd will be the days of the pickup at the Republic Services location on North 2nd Street. The pickup on those days will take place between 8 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Photo identification is required showing you are a Vincennes City Resident.
waovam.com
Brenda Elliott, 68, Bicknell
Brenda Kay (Thomas) Elliott, 68, of Bicknell, passed away September 29, 2022 in Bicknell. Brenda was born July 25, 1954, in Covington Kentucky, the Daughter of Perry and Juanita “Davis” Thomas. Brenda marriedRobert Elliott on November 5th, 1971, in Patriot Indiana. Brenda was a claim rep for All State Insurance and loved to crochet, collect movies, play with her grandchildren, fishing, playing games on her tablet, riding motorcycles and bowling with her late husband.
waovam.com
Helping His Hands Helping With Ian Damage
Vincennes-based Helping His Hands will send another crew out to help with the Hurricane Ian relief. Helping His Hands has one crew north of Naples helping open up roadways, with another team helping to deliver a generator. Helping His Hands director Scott Shipman says that even with some travel challenges, he feels they still can serve needs.
waovam.com
Carol Dass, 78, Vincennes
Carol was an ageless soul, friend to many animals, and true lover of life. She was a prolific autodidact, and talented artist in any medium she sought out. Her creativity, eye for fashion, and encyclopedic knowledge of musicians, actors, and cinema, provided a wealth of positivity and joy for herself and those in her life. She was a grandmother who could easily be your best friend,and will be greatly missed.
14news.com
Police: 1 person shot in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police were called to the 200 block of W. Oregon Street Tuesday afternoon in Evansville. Neighbors in the area tell us they hear about five shots, then saw someone limp to a white car, then drive away. Police say one person was shot, but the...
wamwamfm.com
Accident Near Roundabout in Washington
An accident occurred on E National Highway between Park RD and the Roundabout in Washington at approximately 6:30 pm on Saturday. The grass was reported to be on fire and it knocked the power out for many people in the area. Line crews were called to the scene, as well...
waovam.com
Patricia Jackson, 90, Vincennes
Patricia Ann (Pepmeier) Jackson, 90, went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 30, 2022 at Good Samaritan Hospital. She was met in Heaven by her parents, siblings, beloved son Jeff, and many other family members and dear friends. Patty was born August 11, 1932, to Henry and Hilda (Schulte) Pepmeier in Freelandville, Indiana. She married the love of her life, John Rich Jackson, on February 14, 1954.
waovam.com
Knox County Local Income Tax Increases
The deduction for Knox County’s Local Income Tax — or LIT — is now one and three quarters cents per dollar of income. The rate is up a half-cent from the earlier county tax levy. The extra funding is for public safety issues — including subsidizing County...
Update: Passersby render lifesaving aid to trucker before EMTs arrive
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: A semi-truck driver from Georgia has been flown to an Indianapolis hospital following a rollover crash on I-70 in Clay County Tuesday. According to Indiana State Police Sergeant Matt Ames, the crash occurred at approximately 8:00 a.m. at the 23-mile marker of I-70 westbound. That’s near the Brazil exit. Ames […]
Ascension St. Vincent closing Bedford hospital, nine practice locations
According to two warn notices filed with the state of Indiana, Ascension St. Vincent is closing its Bedford hospital and nine practice locations across Bedford and Mitchell.
waovam.com
GSH Making Masking Optional on Their Campus
Good Samaritan Hospital has started a masking-optional policy for its campus locations in Vincennes. The change is due to new guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease Control.. The rule is due to lower Covid-19 transmission in the community. If needed, the masking requirement can be put back into place.
waovam.com
TOC DIRECT MEDIA TEAMING UP WITH LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS FOR COATS FOR KIDS DRIVE
TOC Direct Media, along with the Salvation Army in Knox County, are working together today in the annual Coats for Kids Drive. The Drive is going on throughout the day in Vincennes on the front porch of the Breevort House, located at 6th and Busseron Street. Meanwhile in Washington, coats will be collected from 8 am until 5 this evening at the TOC Direct Media Office, located at 3 East Van Trees Street. Coats in Washington will be donated to Westminster Presbyterian Church for distribution.
vincennespbs.org
Vincennes Main Street closure on Monday
Drivers in Vincennes will see a few changes next week. On Monday, October 3, Kerns Excavating will close Main Street. The closure will take place between Bauer Drive and Henry Sievers Road. Officials say the detour will be Hart Street to Lower hart Street Road to Henry Sievers Road. It’s...
WANE-TV
Southern Indiana man arrested after neighbor shot with rifle
ORANGE COUNTY, Ind. — A Paoli man was arrested after Indiana State Police say his neighbor was shot with a high-powered rifle. An ISP trooper and Orange County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call on Sept. 25 at a home on S. County Road 310 West. A...
