City of Vincennes Setting Up City Information App
The City Of Vincennes is working on a new city app for phones and devices. Mayor Joe Yochum says the app will includes projects taking place in the city, as well as provide information on how to contact officials. Once complete, the app will be available for free from the...
WASHINGTON AVENUE PROJECT STARTS NEXT YEAR
Vincennes City Officials are preparing for next construction season and one of the major projects that will be starting next year involves improvements to Washington Avenue. Officials say that once the work is complete, there will be new cross walks, new side walks, and bike lanes on the roadway. The first phase of the Washington Avenue project starts at Emison Avenue and heads out to Belle Crossing. Phase two of that project is projected to start in 2026 and affects Emison Avenue to Saint Clair Street.
FALL LARGE ITEM DISPOSAL DAY ANNOUNCED FOR VINCENNES
Vincennes City Officials announced Monday afternoon that they will be teaming up with Republic Services for a pair of large item disposal days. Officials say October 15th and 22nd will be the days of the pickup at the Republic Services location on North 2nd Street. The pickup on those days will take place between 8 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Photo identification is required showing you are a Vincennes City Resident.
TOC DIRECT MEDIA TEAMING UP WITH LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS FOR COATS FOR KIDS DRIVE
TOC Direct Media, along with the Salvation Army in Knox County, are working together today in the annual Coats for Kids Drive. The Drive is going on throughout the day in Vincennes on the front porch of the Breevort House, located at 6th and Busseron Street. Meanwhile in Washington, coats will be collected from 8 am until 5 this evening at the TOC Direct Media Office, located at 3 East Van Trees Street. Coats in Washington will be donated to Westminster Presbyterian Church for distribution.
GSH Making Masking Optional on Their Campus
Good Samaritan Hospital has started a masking-optional policy for its campus locations in Vincennes. The change is due to new guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease Control.. The rule is due to lower Covid-19 transmission in the community. If needed, the masking requirement can be put back into place.
Knox County Local Income Tax Increases
The deduction for Knox County’s Local Income Tax — or LIT — is now one and three quarters cents per dollar of income. The rate is up a half-cent from the earlier county tax levy. The extra funding is for public safety issues — including subsidizing County...
“Coats for Kids” Drive Successful Again This Year
Area residents stepped up yesterday to donate coats for kids and adults to help during the colder winter months. The coats were donated as part of yesterday’s “Coats for Kids” donation drive at the Brevoort House in downtown Vincennes. All gently used donated coats will be professionally...
Carol Dass, 78, Vincennes
Carol was an ageless soul, friend to many animals, and true lover of life. She was a prolific autodidact, and talented artist in any medium she sought out. Her creativity, eye for fashion, and encyclopedic knowledge of musicians, actors, and cinema, provided a wealth of positivity and joy for herself and those in her life. She was a grandmother who could easily be your best friend,and will be greatly missed.
Patricia Jackson, 90, Vincennes
Patricia Ann (Pepmeier) Jackson, 90, went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 30, 2022 at Good Samaritan Hospital. She was met in Heaven by her parents, siblings, beloved son Jeff, and many other family members and dear friends. Patty was born August 11, 1932, to Henry and Hilda (Schulte) Pepmeier in Freelandville, Indiana. She married the love of her life, John Rich Jackson, on February 14, 1954.
Brenda Elliott, 68, Bicknell
Brenda Kay (Thomas) Elliott, 68, of Bicknell, passed away September 29, 2022 in Bicknell. Brenda was born July 25, 1954, in Covington Kentucky, the Daughter of Perry and Juanita “Davis” Thomas. Brenda marriedRobert Elliott on November 5th, 1971, in Patriot Indiana. Brenda was a claim rep for All State Insurance and loved to crochet, collect movies, play with her grandchildren, fishing, playing games on her tablet, riding motorcycles and bowling with her late husband.
Lisa Brown, 58. Vincennes
Lisa Fae Brown 58, of Vincennes, passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022. Lisa was born on May 26, 1964 in Vincennes to the late William Edgar Ravellette and Audrey Imogene Helderman Ravellette. Lisa enjoyed spending time with her family. Those left to mourn the loss of Lisa are; a...
Girls Volleyball Pairings Released
The IHSAA Girls volleyball tournament pairings were announced last night. At the Vincennes Lincoln 3-A sectional…The Host Alices will take on Princeton with Heritage Hills playing the winner in the semi-finals. Other first round. match ups have Washington playing Southridge and Pike Central squaring off against defending champion Barr-Reeve....
High School Tournament Action Continues for Soccer and Boys Tennis
The South Knox Boys Soccer team opened up sectional play with a 3-0 win over Barr Reeve. Herbie Nowaski Dakota Candler and Jackson Thomas had the South Knox goals. The Spartans move on to face Northeast Dubois on Wednesday. Sectional action continues today in the boys and girls state tournament.
