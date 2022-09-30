Read full article on original website
Related
wamwamfm.com
Vincennes Drug Bust
On Monday, 09-26-2022, at approximately 6:12 PM, officers with the Vincennes Police Department responded to the 300 block of Shelby in reference to a firearm possibly being discharged. At the conclusion of the investigation, Christopher C. Johnson was placed under arrest for Dealing in Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of...
waovam.com
Helping His Hands Helping With Ian Damage
Vincennes-based Helping His Hands will send another crew out to help with the Hurricane Ian relief. Helping His Hands has one crew north of Naples helping open up roadways, with another team helping to deliver a generator. Helping His Hands director Scott Shipman says that even with some travel challenges, he feels they still can serve needs.
waovam.com
City of Vincennes Setting Up City Information App
The City Of Vincennes is working on a new city app for phones and devices. Mayor Joe Yochum says the app will includes projects taking place in the city, as well as provide information on how to contact officials. Once complete, the app will be available for free from the...
waovam.com
New Management Layer Coming to GSH EMS Service
Good Samaritan Hospital EMS plans to staff its latest layer of management personnel as early as today. GSH EMS director Tim Benningfield told the Knox County Commissioners he plans to name two supervisors and five team leaders for the crews working on the Hospital’s ambulance service. Benningfield also reports...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
waovam.com
Brenda Elliott, 68, Bicknell
Brenda Kay (Thomas) Elliott, 68, of Bicknell, passed away September 29, 2022 in Bicknell. Brenda was born July 25, 1954, in Covington Kentucky, the Daughter of Perry and Juanita “Davis” Thomas. Brenda marriedRobert Elliott on November 5th, 1971, in Patriot Indiana. Brenda was a claim rep for All State Insurance and loved to crochet, collect movies, play with her grandchildren, fishing, playing games on her tablet, riding motorcycles and bowling with her late husband.
waovam.com
Carol Dass, 78, Vincennes
Carol was an ageless soul, friend to many animals, and true lover of life. She was a prolific autodidact, and talented artist in any medium she sought out. Her creativity, eye for fashion, and encyclopedic knowledge of musicians, actors, and cinema, provided a wealth of positivity and joy for herself and those in her life. She was a grandmother who could easily be your best friend,and will be greatly missed.
waovam.com
FALL LARGE ITEM DISPOSAL DAY ANNOUNCED FOR VINCENNES
Vincennes City Officials announced Monday afternoon that they will be teaming up with Republic Services for a pair of large item disposal days. Officials say October 15th and 22nd will be the days of the pickup at the Republic Services location on North 2nd Street. The pickup on those days will take place between 8 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Photo identification is required showing you are a Vincennes City Resident.
waovam.com
Patricia Jackson, 90, Vincennes
Patricia Ann (Pepmeier) Jackson, 90, went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 30, 2022 at Good Samaritan Hospital. She was met in Heaven by her parents, siblings, beloved son Jeff, and many other family members and dear friends. Patty was born August 11, 1932, to Henry and Hilda (Schulte) Pepmeier in Freelandville, Indiana. She married the love of her life, John Rich Jackson, on February 14, 1954.
IN THIS ARTICLE
waovam.com
Coats for Kids Drive Taking Place Today
TOC Direct Media, along with the Salvation Army in Knox County, are hosting their annual Coats for Kids collection day. The drive runs through this evening on the Front Porch of the Breevort House at 6th and Busseron Streets. Carla Solsberry with the Salvation Army says that they will not just take coats, but other items to keep people warm.
waovam.com
TOC DIRECT MEDIA TEAMING UP WITH LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS FOR COATS FOR KIDS DRIVE
TOC Direct Media, along with the Salvation Army in Knox County, are working together today in the annual Coats for Kids Drive. The Drive is going on throughout the day in Vincennes on the front porch of the Breevort House, located at 6th and Busseron Street. Meanwhile in Washington, coats will be collected from 8 am until 5 this evening at the TOC Direct Media Office, located at 3 East Van Trees Street. Coats in Washington will be donated to Westminster Presbyterian Church for distribution.
waovam.com
Knox County Local Income Tax Increases
The deduction for Knox County’s Local Income Tax — or LIT — is now one and three quarters cents per dollar of income. The rate is up a half-cent from the earlier county tax levy. The extra funding is for public safety issues — including subsidizing County...
waovam.com
“Coats for Kids” Drive Successful Again This Year
Area residents stepped up yesterday to donate coats for kids and adults to help during the colder winter months. The coats were donated as part of yesterday’s “Coats for Kids” donation drive at the Brevoort House in downtown Vincennes. All gently used donated coats will be professionally...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
waovam.com
Early Voting Coming Up
Voters will go to the polls soon for early voting in the November general election. Early voting for the election will start later this month. Among the Knox County races is for Knox Circuit Court Judge. In that race, Sherri Gregg-Gilmore faces Monica Gilmore. Other County races include Kelly Hopwood against Laura Arial in the Knox County Recorder’s contest. Finally, in the Knox County Commissioner’s race, incumbent Kellie Streeter will be up against Independent Betsy Irvine.
waovam.com
Girls Volleyball Pairings Released
The IHSAA Girls volleyball tournament pairings were announced last night. At the Vincennes Lincoln 3-A sectional…The Host Alices will take on Princeton with Heritage Hills playing the winner in the semi-finals. Other first round. match ups have Washington playing Southridge and Pike Central squaring off against defending champion Barr-Reeve....
waovam.com
Lincoln and North Knox Fall While South Knox and Rivet Win in Volleyball
The Lincoln Volleyball team lost to Gibson Southern 3-2. Ari Gerkin had 13 kills and Matti Collins 19 assists for The Alices. Lincoln won the JV match 2-0. The Rivet volleyball team picked up win number 19 after downing North Knox 3-1. Kenadee Frey had 13 points, 16 digs and 17 assists to pace Rivet. North Knox won the JV match 2-1.
waovam.com
Monday Sports Schedule
The High School soccer sectionals get underway today. At the South Knox Boys Class A sectional, the host Spartans play. Barr-Reeve at 5:30 while Shoals meets Northeast Dubois at 7:30. Only one match tonight at the Washington Boys 2A Sectional as. Washington will take on Southridge. Sectional action continues tomorrow...
Comments / 0