NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Anglers will be able to go after red snapper off Louisiana for eight more days, starting at 12:01 a.m. Friday. The limit will be four red snapper a day -- up from three during the weekends-only season that ran from May 7 until Sept. 19, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said in a news release.

