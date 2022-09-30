Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Florida's island dwellers dig out from Ian's destruction
ST. JAMES CITY, Fla. (AP) — Surrounded by Hurricane Ian’s destruction, many residents of one Florida island have stayed put for days without electricity or other resources while hoping the lone bridge to the mainland is repaired. Pine Island, the largest barrier island off Florida’s Gulf Coast, has...
Citrus County Chronicle
Editorial Roundup: Florida
South Florida Sun Sentinel and Orlando Sentinel. September 30, 2022. Editorial: Lessons from Hurricane Ian that Florida must heed.
Citrus County Chronicle
Louisiana adds 8 days to recreational red snapper season
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Anglers will be able to go after red snapper off Louisiana for eight more days, starting at 12:01 a.m. Friday. The limit will be four red snapper a day -- up from three during the weekends-only season that ran from May 7 until Sept. 19, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said in a news release.
Citrus County Chronicle
Central Florida men agree to plea guilty for hate crime in Citrus County
A pair of white men and brothers from Central Florida agreed to be sentenced to up to a decade in federal prison for attacking a Black man in Citrus County during a hate crime. Dunnellon 56-year-old Roy Lashley Jr. and 52-year-old Robert Lashley, of Brandon, respectively signed agreements Sept. 19...
Citrus County Chronicle
Texas executes inmate who fought prayer, touch rules
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A Texas death row inmate whose case redefined the role of spiritual advisers in death chambers nationwide was executed Wednesday, despite the efforts of a district attorney to stop his lethal injection. John Henry Ramirez, 38, was executed at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He...
Citrus County Chronicle
Georgia's Warnock outraises Walker as giving to Kemp jumps
ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock is maintaining his cash lead in Georgia over Republican challenger Herschel Walker, while incumbent GOP Gov. Brian Kemp's fundraising sharply accelerated over the summer in his race with Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams. Walker said Wednesday that his campaign raised more than...
