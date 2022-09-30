ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Florida's island dwellers dig out from Ian's destruction

ST. JAMES CITY, Fla. (AP) — Surrounded by Hurricane Ian’s destruction, many residents of one Florida island have stayed put for days without electricity or other resources while hoping the lone bridge to the mainland is repaired. Pine Island, the largest barrier island off Florida’s Gulf Coast, has...
FLORIDA STATE
Editorial Roundup: Florida

South Florida Sun Sentinel and Orlando Sentinel. September 30, 2022. Editorial: Lessons from Hurricane Ian that Florida must heed.
FLORIDA STATE
Louisiana adds 8 days to recreational red snapper season

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Anglers will be able to go after red snapper off Louisiana for eight more days, starting at 12:01 a.m. Friday. The limit will be four red snapper a day -- up from three during the weekends-only season that ran from May 7 until Sept. 19, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said in a news release.
LOUISIANA STATE
Florida State
Texas executes inmate who fought prayer, touch rules

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A Texas death row inmate whose case redefined the role of spiritual advisers in death chambers nationwide was executed Wednesday, despite the efforts of a district attorney to stop his lethal injection. John Henry Ramirez, 38, was executed at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He...
TEXAS STATE
Georgia's Warnock outraises Walker as giving to Kemp jumps

ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock is maintaining his cash lead in Georgia over Republican challenger Herschel Walker, while incumbent GOP Gov. Brian Kemp's fundraising sharply accelerated over the summer in his race with Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams. Walker said Wednesday that his campaign raised more than...
GEORGIA STATE

