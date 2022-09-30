ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, NH

Dover, September 30 High School 🏐 Game Notice

 5 days ago

There are 3 high school 🏐 games in Dover.

The Oyster River High School volleyball team will have a game with St. Thomas Aquinas High School on September 30, 2022, 12:30:00.

Oyster River High School
St. Thomas Aquinas High School
September 30, 2022
12:30:00
Freshman Girls Volleyball

The Oyster River High School volleyball team will have a game with St. Thomas Aquinas High School on September 30, 2022, 13:45:00.

Oyster River High School
St. Thomas Aquinas High School
September 30, 2022
13:45:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Oyster River High School volleyball team will have a game with St. Thomas Aquinas High School on September 30, 2022, 15:00:00.

Oyster River High School
St. Thomas Aquinas High School
September 30, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

