Dover, September 30 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏐 games in Dover.
The Oyster River High School volleyball team will have a game with St. Thomas Aquinas High School on September 30, 2022, 12:30:00.
Oyster River High School
St. Thomas Aquinas High School
September 30, 2022
12:30:00
Freshman Girls Volleyball
The Oyster River High School volleyball team will have a game with St. Thomas Aquinas High School on September 30, 2022, 13:45:00.
Oyster River High School
St. Thomas Aquinas High School
September 30, 2022
13:45:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball
The Oyster River High School volleyball team will have a game with St. Thomas Aquinas High School on September 30, 2022, 15:00:00.
Oyster River High School
St. Thomas Aquinas High School
September 30, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball
