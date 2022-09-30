Read full article on original website
The gift that Italian dictator Mussolini gave to Cincinnati in 1929 was stolen decades laterAnita DurairajCincinnati, OH
Benefits of having a Fall Yard Sale, plus list of October, 2022 Fall Yard Sales around Ohio.Everything Kaye!Ohio State
Ohio Costco Store Goes Major ChangeCadrene HeslopSpringdale, OH
Jurassic World Live tour set to hit Schottenstein Center this weekendThe LanternColumbus, OH
What Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa Should Consider NextAnthony DiMoroCincinnati, OH
Chiefs Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster Throws Major Shade At Steelers
JuJu Smith-Schuster’s time in Pittsburgh didn’t end that well, and there doesn’t appear to be any love lost after the 25-year-old’s Steelers exit. Prior to the Chiefs’ Week 4 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Pro Bowl wide receiver spoke to NBC and shared his praise for Kansas City head coach Andy Reid. But his comments also took shots at the Steelers, whether he meant it that way or not.
Is Ron Rivera encouraging failure in the Washington Commanders?
I’m going to admit something. I didn’t watch this week’s Washington Commanders – Dallas Cowboys football game. At least, not the way I usually watch, all by myself, pen and paper in hand. I was traveling, and just caught a piece of the game, along with...
Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski's seat is warming, and deservedly so
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski’s seat is getting warmer. His play-calling decisions that have invited second-guessing cost the Browns (2-2) in both of their losses, including Sunday’s 23-20 setback at Atlanta. Continuing problems with blown coverages on defense and blunders on special teams, the latter kept to a relative...
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Undefeated Eagles soar to No. 1; Chiefs, Cowboys also rise as Broncos, Steelers fade for Week 5
The NFL has only one undefeated team left after the first month of the 222 season. Congratulations to the Eagles for getting through almost a quarter of the schedule at 4-0. Their reward is ascending to the top of the latest Sporting News power rankings. Philadelphia has emerged as one...
Did Commanders’ Ron Rivera hint he’s considering a QB change?
To say the Washington Commanders’ offense is out of sync would be a comprehensive understatement. After four games, they’re scoring on 21.6% of their drives and are averaging 4.6 yards per play. Both are last in the NFL, but Ron Rivera insists the offense is on the verge of turning a corner.
JuJu Smith-Schuster Calls Out Steelers Offense
There's a big difference between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Cincy Jungle
AFC North Division Roundup
Just two short weeks ago, fans and fanatics were wondering what was wrong with the Cincinnati Bengals after two straight last-minute losses. Suddenly, all is right in the Queen City. The Bengals’ victory over the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night, coupled with losses by Cleveland and Baltimore on Sunday, suddenly...
atozsports.com
National narrative surrounding Steelers’ Mike Tomlin is as ignorant as it gets
There seems to be a national narrative starting that Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin should be on the hot seat if he suffers a losing season in 2022. Tomlin, who has never had a losing season as a head coach since taking over in Pittsburgh from Bill Cowher in 2007, is under fire for the way he’s handled the Steelers’ quarterback situation.
NBC Sports
Browns claim Drew Forbes
The Browns made an addition to their offensive line on Monday. The team announced that they have claimed Drew Forbes off of waivers. The Lions cut Forbes on Saturday. Forbes entered the league as a Browns sixth-round pick in 2019 and appeared in two games for the team as a rookie. He opted out due to COVID in 2020 and returned to play one more game last season. He was waived in September and appeared in one game for Detroit after being claimed.
Zach Ertz Talks Philly, Teammates Left Behind, and Jalen Hurts
The tight end, a big piece to the Eagles' Super Bowl championship, will play his former team on Sunday when 4-0 Philly visits the 2-2 Arizona Cardinals
Dan’s Daily: Penguins Make (Surprising?) Cuts, Matt Murray Tunnel Vision Goggles
Before I scoot off to Detroit, the Dan’s Daily is a bit of an opinion, too. The Pittsburgh Penguins made most of their cuts on Sunday and got the camp roster down to 28, then 27 players. Dave Molinari confirmed with GM Ron Hextall that Radim Zohorna was also part of the cuts. Sidney Crosby would have been a firefighter if he was not the greatest hockey player of his generation. And the Toronto Maple Leafs goalie coach put tunnel vision glasses on Matt Murray.
Bubby Brister’s Net Worth in 2022
Bubby Brister’s net worth in 2022 is $1.2 million. Brister is a former professional American football player who suited up for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings, and Kansas City Chiefs. He is a two time Super Bowl champion. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Bubby Brister’s net worth in 2022.
NBC Sports
Deebo drops amazing quote about NFL DBs after 49ers' big win
Following his offensive explosion in the 49ers' 24-9 victory over the division rival Los Angeles Rams on "Monday Night Football" at Levi's Stadium, receiver Deebo Samuel was feeling himself. "I don't even look in their eyes anymore," Samuel told Carlos Ramirez, Rod Brooks and Donte Whitner "49ers Postgame Live" after...
Cincy Jungle
NFL Week 5 TV schedule
October is here, and with it comes the return of good old-fashioned fall football. Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season begins Thursday with a primetime clash of AFC playoff hopefuls in the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts. On Sunday, you’ll have to be up early to catch this week’s...
NBC Sports
Deebo finds Ramsey's tackle attempt laughable: 'What's going on?'
SANTA CLARA -- Deebo Samuel’s 57-yard touchdown on Monday night helped the 49ers secure a 24-9 win over the Los Angeles Rams and electrified the Levi’s Stadium crowd. It was a classic Samuel special -- evading, juking and plowing past opposing defenders to turn a Jimmy Garoppolo pass that traveled less than 10 yards through the air into a game-defining catalyst.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals News (10/4): Naming rights for indoor practice facility revealed
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has announced the launch of a nonprofit foundation – along with his parents, Robin and Jimmy Burrow – to help meet the needs of families who are working to overcome food insecurity and childhood mental health issues. The Joe Burrow Foundation will provide resources and support to the underprivileged and underserved in Ohio and Louisiana.
atozsports.com
Cowboys’ unexpected skill position player is in elite company
One of the biggest bets the Dallas Cowboys’ front office made heading into the season was trusting Noah Brown to step up as a starting wide receiver. The sixth-year receiver was expected by many to be on the roster bubble, a conversation that’s surrounded him offseason after offseason. But there’s a reason why the seventh-round draft pick has stuck around the NFL this long.
Yardbarker
Hines Ward calls Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett a 'gunslinger' with 'moxie'
Former Steelers great Hines Ward sees similarites between Ben Roethlisberger and rookie QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh's starter in Week 5 against Buffalo. "I thought he had an amazing year last year at the University of Pitt. Just watching him throughout his whole career, he's a gunslinger. He has a moxie to him," Ward told Rob Maaddi on the AP Pro Football Podcast.
Cleveland Browns' Isaac Rochell's Wife Allison Kuch Is More Popular Than Him & The NFL Agrees
Cleveland Browns Defensive End, Isaac Rochell, is pretty well-known in the sports world, but his wife, Allison Kuch, is far exceeding in popularity. After all, influencing is one of her jobs and she wears the crown well. His wife is getting so well-known, people are watching the games, posting them...
Cincy Jungle
Cincy Jungle staff picks for ‘Monday Night Football’ and open thread
Week 5 concludes tonight as the Los Angeles Rams face the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. The Rams and 49ers have had rocky starts to the 2022 season. While the Rams are 2-1, they have looked very beatable and have shown plenty of struggles with an offensive line that just is not the same caliber as the one that helped win them the Super Bowl.
