Victoria Garrick Browne Shares Mental Health Battles, Appreciating the “Little Things” with BC Students
A packed Robsham Theater buzzed with excitement as students eagerly awaited Victoria Garrick Browne’s entrance. When she finally emerged, sporting one of her classic #VicsFits—a stylish blazer complete with Nike tennis shoes—she was met by applause, shouts, and hushed whispers of “oh my gosh, it’s really her!”
MFA Curator Discusses Two New Italian Renaissance Galleries During McMullen Lecture
Curator Marietta Cambareri opened her lecture at the McMullen Museum of Art with an image of an art exhibit in its early stages: a room scattered with miscellaneous carts, shelving, and flatbeds. “This is what a gallery installation looks like,” Cambareri said. “It’s controlled chaos.”. A few...
Zhang: Want to Watch the Leaves Change Colors? You Might Not Have to Leave Newton
As I was wandering on Commonwealth Ave. a few days ago, I spotted a patch of yellow in a linden tree’s shaggy crown. Instead of coming up with something poetic, my mind decided to recall a Family Guy episode in which the Griffins were enjoying themselves at a local lake. Suddenly, Brian—the family dog—sees a single leaf turn red and screamed “leafers!” Before the family could escape, a host of New Yorkers—hungry tourists fighting to catch a glimpse of fall foliage—came in and blocked their escape.
