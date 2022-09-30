As I was wandering on Commonwealth Ave. a few days ago, I spotted a patch of yellow in a linden tree’s shaggy crown. Instead of coming up with something poetic, my mind decided to recall a Family Guy episode in which the Griffins were enjoying themselves at a local lake. Suddenly, Brian—the family dog—sees a single leaf turn red and screamed “leafers!” Before the family could escape, a host of New Yorkers—hungry tourists fighting to catch a glimpse of fall foliage—came in and blocked their escape.

NEWTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO