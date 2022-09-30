Read full article on original website
recordpatriot.com
Police beat for Wednesday, Oct. 5
• Roy L. Smith, 60, of St. Peters, Missouri, was booked into the Morgan County jail at 1:21 a.m. Sunday on a charge of driving under the influence. • Charmell N. Green, 40, of 104 S. Spring Brook Road was arrested at 4:43 p.m. Monday on a retail theft charge after being accused of trying to take merchandise from Walmart, 1941 W. Morton Ave.
1470 WMBD
FOP: Fulton County man should never have caused drug-related crime in Bartonville
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man faces a host of charges following a police chase last week in Farmington, and a state organization says it could have been prevented. The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police says had a Fulton County judge not let Ryan Kinnamon, 35 of Lewistown, out on a personal recognizance bond earlier this year, Kinnamon wouldn’t allegedly have caused the chase in Bartonville last week.
recordpatriot.com
Pipeline explosion early Monday rocks rural Morgan County
A fire early Monday at a natural gas pipeline south of Waverly forced some rural residents to be evacuated while multiple fire departments, including Sangamon County's, battled the blaze. Around five homes were vacated just past midnight Monday, with residents beings displaced for about an hour, according to Phil McCarty,...
khqa.com
Identities released of 2 killed in Adams County crash, minor also died
ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — The names the two Illinois adults who were killed in a Saturday morning crash were released on Monday by the Adams County coroner. Timothy Ogle, of Loraine, and Terra Durbin, of Kirkwood, were killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened on Highway 336, south of north 2475th Ave. between Mendon and Loraine.
recordpatriot.com
Jersey sheriff, deputies inviting people to Coffee with a Cop
JERSEYVILLE — Jersey County's sheriff and deputies from the department will be joining people Wednesday to share coffee and conversation. As part of National Coffee with a Cop Day, Sheriff Mike Ringhausen and others will be at Big Boy's Donuts, 933 S. State St., from 6 to 10 a.m.
KBUR
Quincy, Illinois man arrested on cocaine charges
Quincy, Ill.- The Illinois State Police have announced the arrest of a Quincy, Illinois man on charges of drug trafficking. According to a news release, the ISP Division of Criminal Investigation West Central Illinois Task Force conducted a narcotics investigation in the 2000 block of Oak Street, Quincy on Wednesday, September 28th.
advantagenews.com
46-year sentence in Woodburn murder
A 31-year-old Granite City woman will spend the next 46 years in prison after her sentencing in a 2015 Woodburn murder. In August a Macoupin County jury took less than two hours to find 31-year-old Chancey Y. Hutson of Granite City guilty of two counts of First-Degree Murder in the death of then 34-year-old Cody Adams on New Year's Day 2015.
recordpatriot.com
Greene, Scott prosecutors join list of those suing over state's end to cash bail system
Prosecutors from Greene and Scott counties are joining a cacophony of voices expressing alarm over a law that will make sweeping changes to law enforcement in Illinois, including ending the state's cash bail system for those charged with most crimes. Greene County State's Attorney Caleb Briscoe and Scott County State's...
recordpatriot.com
Gas leak closes Godfrey school Wednesday
GODFREY — A very short school day turned into a day of fun after a small gas leak caused the dismissal of the Evangelical Schools at the Evangelical United Church of Christ at 1212 W. Homer Adams Parkway in Godfrey. At about 9 a.m. Wednesday, all students of the...
recordpatriot.com
Natural-gas pipeline fire prompts brief evacuations near Waverly, remains under investigation
A natural-gas pipeline incident near Waverly early Monday is being investigated after several residents were briefly evacuated. According to the Jacksonville/Morgan County Office of Emergency Management, firefighters were called to Panhandle Road south of Waverly about 12:30 a.m. An Energy Transfer gas pipeline was shut off and a fire was...
WAND TV
Person extracted from car following I-72 incident
RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - A patient has been extracted from a car and taken to a hospital following an accident on I-72 near the 107 mile marker Sunday morning, according to the Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37 Facebook page. Riverton FP was assisted by Dawson FP and Springfield FD in...
wtad.com
QPD Blotter for October 2, 2022
Gerald Schwarz (43) Quincy on a warrant for Unalwful Possession of Methamphetamine and new charges of operating vehicle with suspended registration, expired DL, and operating uninsured vehicle. Lodged/NTA. Robert M. Miller (60) Quincy for Public Indecency. Lodged.
wlds.com
Greene County Men Arrested After High Speed Pursuit Through Hardin
Two individuals from Greene County were arrested after a high speed pursuit with Calhoun County authorities this past weekend. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Friday at 10:21PM, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Illinois Route 100 near the North Side Grocery store on a black 2008 GMC truck. The driver of the truck refused to stop and fled from deputies.
muddyrivernews.com
Two dead after crash between truck, sedan Saturday morning on Ill. 336 north of Mendon
QUINCY — Two people died in a traffic crash on Illinois 336 Saturday morning. The Adams County Sheriff’s Department issued a press release at 5:23 p.m. Saturday that said the accident happened just south of N. 2475th Avenue, in Keene Township between Mendon and Loraine, in the southbound lane. Four other people were injured in the crash, which involved an unidentified truck and an unidentified sedan.
recordpatriot.com
E-Bolt completes move into former Slumberland location in Jacksonville
E-Bolt Supply Co. has completed its move further on down the road into the former Slumberland Furniture building at 1711 W. Morton Ave. "For all the years we've been here, we finally outgrew the other building," co-owner Brock Luxmore said. "We had been looking for a new space for a while."
recordpatriot.com
Agenda — Beardstown City Council, Oct. 4
BEARDSTOWN — City Council is scheduled to meet in regular session at 7 p.m. today in City Hall, 105 W. Third St. The meeting will follow a 6 p.m. committee meeting. Consideration of a proposal from Laverdiere Construction up to $10,000 for Vactor Truck & Operator Service to assist with the city's water department to locate water and service lines.
recordpatriot.com
Captain Geech and The Shrimp Shack Shooters perform in Jerseyville Friday
JERSEYVILLE – As a part of the Rock the Block concert series, Captain Geech and The Shrimp Shack Shooters will perform at City Center Plaza, 403 N. State St., in Jerseyville at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7. Captain Geech and The Shrimp Shack Shooters has performed at thousands of...
newschannel20.com
Man accused of stealing cigarettes, $20 from Walgreens
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield Police are looking for the man responsible for stealing cigarettes and cash from a Walgreens store. It happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the store located at 1310 S. 5th St. Police say the man was seen by employees behind the counter, filling a...
recordpatriot.com
Carlinville's 15-foot pollinator sculpture creating quite the buzz about town
CARLINVILLE — In July 2019, when a volunteer group called Make Carlinville Beautiful finished planting a pollinator garden at the Carlinville Amtrak Station, someone asked what would be planted at the north end. Feeling tired but proud of its work, the group decided to plan a rock garden or...
