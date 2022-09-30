Read full article on original website
Arizona-Milwaukee Runs
Diamondbacks fourth. Daulton Varsho grounds out to shortstop, Willy Adames to Rowdy Tellez. Pavin Smith singles to left field, advances to 2nd. Fielding error by Keston Hiura. Jake McCarthy strikes out swinging. Christian Walker singles to center field. Pavin Smith scores. Josh Rojas doubles to left center field. Christian Walker out at home.
Philadelphia-Houston Runs
Astros third. Mauricio Dubon doubles to deep left field. Martin Maldonado strikes out swinging. Chas McCormick doubles to deep left field. Mauricio Dubon scores. Aledmys Diaz lines out to first base to Rhys Hoskins. Yordan Alvarez singles to shallow center field. Chas McCormick scores. Alex Bregman reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Yordan Alvarez out at second.
N.Y. Yankees-Texas Runs
Yankees second. Josh Donaldson strikes out swinging. Oswald Peraza walks. Jose Trevino singles to center field. Oswald Peraza to third. Marwin Gonzalez strikes out swinging. Kyle Higashioka singles to right field. Jose Trevino to second. Oswald Peraza scores. Aaron Hicks strikes out swinging. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2...
Chicago Cubs-Cincinnati Runs
Cubs second. Ian Happ strikes out swinging. Franmil Reyes singles to shallow center field. Nico Hoerner walks. Franmil Reyes caught stealing third. P.J. Higgins walks. David Bote homers to right field. P.J. Higgins scores. Nico Hoerner scores. Christopher Morel grounds out to third base, Kyle Farmer to Donovan Solano. 3...
Atlanta-Miami Runs
Marlins second. Jesus Sanchez walks. Charles Leblanc singles to shallow left field. Jesus Sanchez to second. Jordan Groshans singles to shallow right field. Charles Leblanc to second. Jesus Sanchez to third. Peyton Burdick singles to left field. Jordan Groshans to second. Charles Leblanc scores. Jesus Sanchez scores. Lewin Diaz pops out to Ehire Adrianza. Jon Berti walks. Peyton Burdick to second. Jordan Groshans to third. JJ Bleday singles to right field. Jon Berti to second. Peyton Burdick to third. Jordan Groshans scores. Bryan De La Cruz grounds out to second base. JJ Bleday out at second.
Mets' Jeff McNeil edges out Dodgers' Freddie Freeman to win 2022 NL batting title
A year removed from the worst statistical season of his career, New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil clinched the National League batting title Wednesday, on the final date of the 2022 regular season. McNeil edged out Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman for the batting title. McNeil finished...
Minnesota-Chicago White Sox Runs
Twins first. Luis Arraez walks. Gio Urshela singles to shallow left field. Luis Arraez to second. Nick Gordon flies out to deep left field to Mark Payton. Gary Sanchez homers to left field. Gio Urshela scores. Luis Arraez scores. Jake Cave doubles to left field. Gilberto Celestino flies out to deep right field to Gavin Sheets. Jake Cave to third. Matt Wallner singles to center field. Jake Cave scores. Jermaine Palacios homers to left field. Matt Wallner scores. Caleb Hamilton strikes out swinging.
Mets prep for playoffs with 9-2 rout of Nationals
NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets geared up for the playoffs with a 9-2 rout of the Washington Nationals on Wednesday, completing a fantastic regular season with the second-most wins in franchise history. Jeff McNeil won the major league batting crown without taking a plate appearance, and New York (101-61) finished with the same record as Atlanta atop the NL East — although the Braves clinched the division title Tuesday because they already held the season-series tiebreaker after going 10-9 against the Mets. The only Mets team to win more regular-season games was the 1986 World Series champions at 108-54. Next up for New York is a best-of-three wild-card series at home against San Diego beginning Friday night. Yu Darvish is scheduled to start the opener for the Padres, likely against Jacob deGrom or Max Scherzer.
MLB playoffs: 2022 MLB postseason bracket, playoff schedule and format
The 2022 Major League Baseball season is drawing to a close and that means it’s time for the MLB playoffs.
