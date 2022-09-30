ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuyler County, IL

Police beat for Wednesday, Oct. 5

• Roy L. Smith, 60, of St. Peters, Missouri, was booked into the Morgan County jail at 1:21 a.m. Sunday on a charge of driving under the influence. • Charmell N. Green, 40, of 104 S. Spring Brook Road was arrested at 4:43 p.m. Monday on a retail theft charge after being accused of trying to take merchandise from Walmart, 1941 W. Morton Ave.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Two killed in Hamel crash

HAMEL — Two people have died following a Wednesday morning accident in Hamel. According to the Illinois State Police, at about 7:56 a.m. Wednesday a truck tractor semi-trailer collided with an SUV on Illinois 4 and Illinois 140. The semi was traveling south on Illinois 4 when it collided...
HAMEL, IL
Pipeline explosion early Monday rocks rural Morgan County

A fire early Monday at a natural gas pipeline south of Waverly forced some rural residents to be evacuated while multiple fire departments, including Sangamon County's, battled the blaze. Around five homes were vacated just past midnight Monday, with residents beings displaced for about an hour, according to Phil McCarty,...
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
Bunker Hill part of federal education summit

BUNKER HILL — Recently the U.S. Department of Education launched a resource providing recommendations for equitable broadband adoption to support leaders crafting digital equity plans, an aspiration that became an emergency for many rural schools and families during the pandemic. “Digital equity has never felt more urgent. But our...
BUNKER HILL, IL

