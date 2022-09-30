Read full article on original website
Police beat for Wednesday, Oct. 5
• Roy L. Smith, 60, of St. Peters, Missouri, was booked into the Morgan County jail at 1:21 a.m. Sunday on a charge of driving under the influence. • Charmell N. Green, 40, of 104 S. Spring Brook Road was arrested at 4:43 p.m. Monday on a retail theft charge after being accused of trying to take merchandise from Walmart, 1941 W. Morton Ave.
Two killed in Hamel crash
HAMEL — Two people have died following a Wednesday morning accident in Hamel. According to the Illinois State Police, at about 7:56 a.m. Wednesday a truck tractor semi-trailer collided with an SUV on Illinois 4 and Illinois 140. The semi was traveling south on Illinois 4 when it collided...
Pipeline explosion early Monday rocks rural Morgan County
A fire early Monday at a natural gas pipeline south of Waverly forced some rural residents to be evacuated while multiple fire departments, including Sangamon County's, battled the blaze. Around five homes were vacated just past midnight Monday, with residents beings displaced for about an hour, according to Phil McCarty,...
Natural-gas pipeline fire prompts brief evacuations near Waverly, remains under investigation
A natural-gas pipeline incident near Waverly early Monday is being investigated after several residents were briefly evacuated. According to the Jacksonville/Morgan County Office of Emergency Management, firefighters were called to Panhandle Road south of Waverly about 12:30 a.m. An Energy Transfer gas pipeline was shut off and a fire was...
Neighbors: Hopkins' path takes her from managing emergencies to managing Jacksonville's finances
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Earlier this year, Beth Hopkins went from the constant challenge of emergency management to a new type of challenge in the city treasurer’s office, and although the learning curve has been steep, she loves her new job. “It’s...
Bunker Hill part of federal education summit
BUNKER HILL — Recently the U.S. Department of Education launched a resource providing recommendations for equitable broadband adoption to support leaders crafting digital equity plans, an aspiration that became an emergency for many rural schools and families during the pandemic. “Digital equity has never felt more urgent. But our...
Captain Geech and The Shrimp Shack Shooters perform in Jerseyville Friday
JERSEYVILLE – As a part of the Rock the Block concert series, Captain Geech and The Shrimp Shack Shooters will perform at City Center Plaza, 403 N. State St., in Jerseyville at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7. Captain Geech and The Shrimp Shack Shooters has performed at thousands of...
Carlinville's 15-foot pollinator sculpture creating quite the buzz about town
CARLINVILLE — In July 2019, when a volunteer group called Make Carlinville Beautiful finished planting a pollinator garden at the Carlinville Amtrak Station, someone asked what would be planted at the north end. Feeling tired but proud of its work, the group decided to plan a rock garden or...
