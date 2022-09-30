Read full article on original website
The SF Giants should pay to rebuild the Double Play
Dave Tobener on the Giants' opportunity to restore an SF icon while enhancing it for a new generation of fans.
Minnesota-Chicago White Sox Runs
Twins first. Luis Arraez walks. Gio Urshela singles to shallow left field. Luis Arraez to second. Nick Gordon flies out to deep left field to Mark Payton. Gary Sanchez homers to left field. Gio Urshela scores. Luis Arraez scores. Jake Cave doubles to left field. Gilberto Celestino flies out to deep right field to Gavin Sheets. Jake Cave to third. Matt Wallner singles to center field. Jake Cave scores. Jermaine Palacios homers to left field. Matt Wallner scores. Caleb Hamilton strikes out swinging.
N.Y. Yankees-Texas Runs
Yankees second. Josh Donaldson strikes out swinging. Oswald Peraza walks. Jose Trevino singles to center field. Oswald Peraza to third. Marwin Gonzalez strikes out swinging. Kyle Higashioka singles to right field. Jose Trevino to second. Oswald Peraza scores. Aaron Hicks strikes out swinging. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2...
Arizona-Milwaukee Runs
Diamondbacks fourth. Daulton Varsho grounds out to shortstop, Willy Adames to Rowdy Tellez. Pavin Smith singles to left field, advances to 2nd. Fielding error by Keston Hiura. Jake McCarthy strikes out swinging. Christian Walker singles to center field. Pavin Smith scores. Josh Rojas doubles to left center field. Christian Walker out at home.
Tampa Bay-Boston Runs
Red sox first. Kike Hernandez grounds out to shortstop, Taylor Walls to Ji-Man Choi. Rafael Devers singles to shallow left field. Xander Bogaerts singles to right center field. Rafael Devers to second. Alex Verdugo reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Xander Bogaerts out at second. Rafael Devers to third. J.D. Martinez homers to right field. Alex Verdugo scores. Rafael Devers scores. Eric Hosmer grounds out to shallow right field, Isaac Paredes to Ji-Man Choi.
Protester from notorious Bay Area group bloodied by Rams LB after running on 49ers' field
The incident showed how painful it can be to take a hit from an NFL defender.
Mets prep for playoffs with 9-2 rout of Nationals
Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets geared up for the playoffs with a 9-2 rout of the Washington Nationals, completing a fantastic regular season with the second-most wins in franchise history
Nationals-Mets game rained out, doubleheader Tuesday
NEW YORK (AP) — Rain in New York and a Braves loss in Miami kept the Mets in the NL East race for at least another day. The scheduled game between the Mets and Washington Nationals was postponed Monday night by daylong showers and will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader Tuesday at Citi Field.
Warriors' Andre Iguodala has rare praise for Donte DiVincenzo
"I have this funny thing with white players. It's like, 'Yo, it ain't too many of y'all that are really good.' But he's good."
Atlanta-Miami Runs
Marlins second. Jesus Sanchez walks. Charles Leblanc singles to shallow left field. Jesus Sanchez to second. Jordan Groshans singles to shallow right field. Charles Leblanc to second. Jesus Sanchez to third. Peyton Burdick singles to left field. Jordan Groshans to second. Charles Leblanc scores. Jesus Sanchez scores. Lewin Diaz pops out to Ehire Adrianza. Jon Berti walks. Peyton Burdick to second. Jordan Groshans to third. JJ Bleday singles to right field. Jon Berti to second. Peyton Burdick to third. Jordan Groshans scores. Bryan De La Cruz grounds out to second base. JJ Bleday out at second.
