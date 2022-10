McLean County’s Will Taylor carries the ball during a game against Muhlenberg County on Sept. 9 at Mustang Stadium in Greenville. Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Will Taylor has come a long way in more ways than one during his four varsity seasons with the McLean County High School football program.

“I wasn’t very big as a freshman, probably 110 to 120 pounds,” Taylor said, with a chuckle. “I’ve filled out quite a bit since then — that’s what living in the weight room for three years will do for you. I’ve not only gained a lot of strength and stamina, but a lot of confidence during that time as well.”