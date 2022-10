David Wolfe, creator and founder of Haunts of Owensboro Ghost Walk Tours, stands Wednesday inside Ghostly Productions, where this year’s tours will begin and end. The tours will run each Friday and Saturday through early November. Freddie Bourne | Messenger-Inquirer

With just one month until Halloween, David Wolfe has begun to get into the holiday spirit with his Haunts of Owensboro Ghost Walk Tours making a return for its 16th year.

Tours take place each Friday and Saturday, starting at 7 p.m. in September before moving to 8 p.m. in October.