ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Ohio State takes top spot, Georgia falls in Joel Klatt's top 10 rankings

Georgia looked mortal, and the Bulldogs' close call at Missouri on Saturday prompted a change atop Joel Klatt's latest top 10 rankings. The defending national champions fell four spots, clearing the path for Ohio State and its high-octane offense to take over at No. 1. Kentucky, previously ranked sixth, fell...
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

College football odds Week 6: How to bet Oregon State-Stanford

The Oregon State Beavers will take on the Stanford Cardinal in a college football, Week 6 Pac-12 showdown on Saturday night. The 3-2 Beavers are coming off two-consecutive losses to USC and Utah. Stanford, on the other hand, has only posted one win this season. The Cardinal's sole victory came in Week 1 against Colgate.
STANFORD, CA
FOX Sports

College football odds Week 6: How to bet Clemson-Boston College, pick

The fifth-ranked Clemson Tigers (3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference, 5-0 overall) look to extend their winning streak against the Boston College Eagles (1-2, 2-3) in an ACC Atlantic Division college football game. The Tigers have won 11 in a row against the Eagles and lead the all-time series 20-9-2. Here's everything...
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Sports

Why Oklahoma is in big trouble | Joel Klatt Show

Joel Klatt discussed the Oklahoma Sooners season and their rough 3-2 start. Oklahoma lost to Kansas State and TCU in back to back weeks. TCU beat Oklahoma 55-24. With the loss of their former head coach and lots of new faces, this team will have a different looking season than they are used to.
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Stanford, CA
Football
Local
Oregon Sports
Stanford, CA
Sports
Eugene, OR
Football
Local
Oregon College Sports
Local
California Football
Stanford, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
City
Stanford, CA
Local
California Sports
Eugene, OR
College Sports
Local
Oregon Football
FOX Sports

Can UCLA, Kansas or Tennessee remain unbeaten?

Heading into Week 6 of the college football season, three of the teams still protecting perfect records — No. 19 Kansas, No. 18 UCLA and No. 8 Tennessee — face serious challenges to their spotless campaigns. RJ Young broke down the trio's chances of remaining undefeated on the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bo Nix

Comments / 0

Community Policy