East Lansing, MI

FOX Sports

Ohio State takes top spot, Georgia falls in Joel Klatt's top 10 rankings

Georgia looked mortal, and the Bulldogs' close call at Missouri on Saturday prompted a change atop Joel Klatt's latest top 10 rankings. The defending national champions fell four spots, clearing the path for Ohio State and its high-octane offense to take over at No. 1. Kentucky, previously ranked sixth, fell...
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

College football odds Week 6: How to bet Oregon State-Stanford

The Oregon State Beavers will take on the Stanford Cardinal in a college football, Week 6 Pac-12 showdown on Saturday night. The 3-2 Beavers are coming off two-consecutive losses to USC and Utah. Stanford, on the other hand, has only posted one win this season. The Cardinal's sole victory came in Week 1 against Colgate.
STANFORD, CA
FOX Sports

College football odds Week 6: How to bet Clemson-Boston College, pick

The fifth-ranked Clemson Tigers (3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference, 5-0 overall) look to extend their winning streak against the Boston College Eagles (1-2, 2-3) in an ACC Atlantic Division college football game. The Tigers have won 11 in a row against the Eagles and lead the all-time series 20-9-2. Here's everything...
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Sports

Why Oklahoma is in big trouble | Joel Klatt Show

Joel Klatt discussed the Oklahoma Sooners season and their rough 3-2 start. Oklahoma lost to Kansas State and TCU in back to back weeks. TCU beat Oklahoma 55-24. With the loss of their former head coach and lots of new faces, this team will have a different looking season than they are used to.
NORMAN, OK
FOX Sports

College football odds Week 6: How to bet Michigan-Indiana

The Michigan Wolverines and the Indiana Hoosiers will face off in a battle between Big Ten squads in Week 6 of the college football season. Michigan heads into this Big Noon matchup on FOX after defeating Iowa 27-14 in Week 5. The 5-0 Wolverines' biggest win this season was a 59-0 trouncing of Connecticut in Week 3.
ANN ARBOR, MI
FOX Sports

Can UCLA, Kansas or Tennessee remain unbeaten?

Heading into Week 6 of the college football season, three of the teams still protecting perfect records — No. 19 Kansas, No. 18 UCLA and No. 8 Tennessee — face serious challenges to their spotless campaigns. RJ Young broke down the trio's chances of remaining undefeated on the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

Joel Klatt on Oklahoma Sooners biggest concerns | THE HERD

Fox Sports CFB analyst Joel Klatt joins Colin Cowherd and discusses his concerns for the Oklahoma Sooners. A combination of lack luster defense, player departures , and difficult schedule ahead lead Klatt to say “There is only one Oklahoma but right now that is not a good football team.”
NORMAN, OK

