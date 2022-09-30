Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Ohio State takes top spot, Georgia falls in Joel Klatt's top 10 rankings
Georgia looked mortal, and the Bulldogs' close call at Missouri on Saturday prompted a change atop Joel Klatt's latest top 10 rankings. The defending national champions fell four spots, clearing the path for Ohio State and its high-octane offense to take over at No. 1. Kentucky, previously ranked sixth, fell...
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 6: How to bet Oregon State-Stanford
The Oregon State Beavers will take on the Stanford Cardinal in a college football, Week 6 Pac-12 showdown on Saturday night. The 3-2 Beavers are coming off two-consecutive losses to USC and Utah. Stanford, on the other hand, has only posted one win this season. The Cardinal's sole victory came in Week 1 against Colgate.
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 6: How to bet Clemson-Boston College, pick
The fifth-ranked Clemson Tigers (3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference, 5-0 overall) look to extend their winning streak against the Boston College Eagles (1-2, 2-3) in an ACC Atlantic Division college football game. The Tigers have won 11 in a row against the Eagles and lead the all-time series 20-9-2. Here's everything...
FOX Sports
Why Oklahoma is in big trouble | Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt discussed the Oklahoma Sooners season and their rough 3-2 start. Oklahoma lost to Kansas State and TCU in back to back weeks. TCU beat Oklahoma 55-24. With the loss of their former head coach and lots of new faces, this team will have a different looking season than they are used to.
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 6: How to bet Michigan-Indiana
The Michigan Wolverines and the Indiana Hoosiers will face off in a battle between Big Ten squads in Week 6 of the college football season. Michigan heads into this Big Noon matchup on FOX after defeating Iowa 27-14 in Week 5. The 5-0 Wolverines' biggest win this season was a 59-0 trouncing of Connecticut in Week 3.
FOX Sports
Can UCLA, Kansas or Tennessee remain unbeaten?
Heading into Week 6 of the college football season, three of the teams still protecting perfect records — No. 19 Kansas, No. 18 UCLA and No. 8 Tennessee — face serious challenges to their spotless campaigns. RJ Young broke down the trio's chances of remaining undefeated on the...
FOX Sports
As elite teams reveal flaws, opportunity arises for Ohio State, USC, others
Five weeks into the season, we are no longer constrained by a lack of sample size. Now, when reflecting on various college football programs, it's more about who they are than about who they can become. This is especially true at the top, where the elite tier of teams no...
FOX Sports
Can Kansas, UCLA, and Tennessee stay undefeated? Ft. Geoff Schwartz | Number One College Football Show
FOX Sports’ RJ Young is joined by Geoff Schwartz to preview the biggest matchups in Week 6 of the college football season. RJ and Geoff share their thoughts about the upcoming games between the TCU Horned Frogs and Kansas Jayhawks, Utah Utes and UCLA Bruins, and finally, Tennessee Volunteers and LSU Tigers.
FOX Sports
Utah, USC, Penn State and more teams in the hunt | Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt discussed teams that are potential CFB contenders or future conference champions. He predicted that the Utah Utes, USC Trojans, Penn State Nittany Lions, TCU Horned Frogs, and Oklahoma State Cowboys could be in conference games in the post-season.
FOX Sports
Joel Klatt on Oklahoma Sooners biggest concerns | THE HERD
Fox Sports CFB analyst Joel Klatt joins Colin Cowherd and discusses his concerns for the Oklahoma Sooners. A combination of lack luster defense, player departures , and difficult schedule ahead lead Klatt to say “There is only one Oklahoma but right now that is not a good football team.”
