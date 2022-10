The Miller Bucs (5-0, 2-0) defeated the Victoria East Titans (1-4, 1-1) 66-21 in week five of our Game Night South Texas. Miller remains undefeated in 5A-DI District 14. Next week the Bucs plays the King Mustangs on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Victoria East 21, Miller 66

Bishop 6, Lyford 32