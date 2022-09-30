Read full article on original website
Related
NOLA.com
Saints shake up practice squad with 5 transactions, sign former All-Pro Chris Harris
The New Orleans Saints announced a flurry of practice squad transactions Tuesday, including the addition of veteran defensive back Chris Harris. In addition to bringing Harris on board, the Saints also signed fullback Adam Prentice and defensive back Jordan Brown to the practice squad. In corresponding moves, they released defensive back Tre Swilling from the practice squad and waived defensive back DaMarcus Fields from the active roster.
NOLA.com
Silver lining in Saints loss to Vikings? Allen, Dalton, Mathieu reactions on ‘Dattitude,’ Ep. 98
All we asked last week on Dattitude was for the New Orleans Saints to show up in London. And although it took a little while, they did that, but it was a little too late in a 28-25, gut-wrenching, double-doink loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Now, at 1-3, this team...
NOLA.com
Saints bring back some familiar faces after Broncos, Packers raided their practice squad
After losing running back Latavius Murray (Broncos) and linebacker Eric Wilson (Packers) off their practice squad, the New Orleans Saints filled the unit out with a couple familiar faces. The Saints signed both receiver Kevin White and defensive back Bryce Thompson to their practice squad Wednesday, bringing back a pair...
NOLA.com
Jameis Winston and Michael Thomas both 'rehabbing' injuries, miss Saints Wednesday practice
Quarterback Jameis Winston and receiver Michael Thomas continued to miss practice for the New Orleans Saints. Both Winston (back/ankle) and Thomas (toe) missed last week’s game against the Minnesota Vikings with their respective injuries. The Saints practiced in New Orleans for the first time since last week’s game Wednesday, and Andy Dalton continued to lead a quarterback group that included Taysom Hill and Jake Luton.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NOLA.com
Dennis Allen was asked about Andy Dalton's status after his Saints start. Here's what he said.
As of Monday afternoon, New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen did not have any injury updates on quarterback Jameis Winston (back and ankle), running back Alvin Kamara (rib) and wide receiver Michael Thomas (toe). All three offensive starters were inactive during the Saints’ 28-25 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London this past Sunday for their Week 4 matchup.
NOLA.com
Who are Louisiana's top prep football teams this week? Check out the LSWA polls
This week’s Louisiana Sports Writers Association prep football polls. First-place votes listed in parentheses in front of the records for teams. Others receiving votes: Rummel 16, West Monroe 14, Byrd 14, Scotlandville 12, East St. John 8, Southside 7, Carencro 1. Class 4A. Team Rec Pts Prv. 1. Westgate...
NOLA.com
Rod Walker: Ex-Ohio State teammates Chris Olave, Pete Werner have been Saints' MVPs
Suppose someone asked you a month ago to predict who the New Orleans Saints’ offensive and defensive Most Valuable Players would be this season. Chances are, you would have rattled off names such as Alvin Kamara, Jameis Winston or Michael Thomas for the former, and Demario Davis, Cam Jordan or Marshon Lattimore for the latter.
NOLA.com
Saints star Alvin Kamara says he's 'going to be out there' Sunday after missing last week
If a few words on a Wednesday afternoon mean anything, the New Orleans Saints should be able to count on Alvin Kamara to be there when they line up against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in the Caesars Superdome. “Last week was kind of up in the air and didn’t...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NOLA.com
WATCH: Breaking down Saints' performance in London and LSU's comeback on 'Bayou Bets'
The New Orleans Saints didn't come away with a win on Sunday, but the level of panic was down on Monday's 'Bayou Bets' episode. That's because the Saints played much better than they did in Week 3, as they lost by only three points in front of the London crowd despite dealing with a slew of injuries.
NOLA.com
Four Clark brothers lead hungry and resilient Kenner Discovery football team
When Dan Erwin arrived at Kenner Discovery in March as an assistant football coach, he couldn't believe his eyes. “There was this little class room that served as the weight room, and the locker room is a stairwell,” said Erwin, who'd come from facilities-rich Hahnville High School. “We have no other (weight) machines. And, the practice field is 80 yards (long) and not as wide as a normal field.”
NOLA.com
The Pelicans' 2021 offseason looked like a failure. It turned out to be a blessing.
In the 2021 offseason, the New Orleans Pelicans sent Lonzo Ball to the Chicago Bulls in a sign-and-trade. Instead of paying Ball, the Pelicans moved him in the opening minutes of free agency so they could free up a block of cap space to pursue other options at guard. Kyle...
NOLA.com
Who was the best prep football player in the New Orleans area in Week 5? Vote now.
Week 5 of the high school football season again provide plenty of strong individual performances in the New Orleans area. Here's your chance to make your vote count and choose the Player of the Week. The poll will wrap up at noon on Thursday. If you want to submit candidates...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NOLA.com
Zion Williamson and the Pelicans able to 'click' in the star forward's return
When Zion Williamson slashed into the lane early in the second quarter, four Chicago Bulls players converged. Williamson passed the ball to a wide-open CJ McCollum, who coolly knocked down a 3-pointer from the left corner. McCollum was one of nine players on the Pelicans’ roster who had never played...
Comments / 0