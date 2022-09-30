Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Miami Dolphins sign veteran quarterback
As the Miami Dolphins work out how they’re going to handle their quarterback situation while Tua Tagovailoa is in concussion protocol, they’ve signed a familiar face to their practice squad. The team announced Monday that it had signed quarterback Reid Sinnett to the practice squad. Sinnett, who played...
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bündchen appears officially done with Tom Brady
Tom Brady has been in the news this season for as much off the field as he has been on it. Brady’s wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, reportedly delivered an ultimatum to Brady before the season: Saying this would be his last season if he wanted to stay married.
thecomeback.com
Ben Roethlisberger gets brutally honest about Steelers QB change
Future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was the model of consistency with the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s a recipe that’s proven hard to replicate for the franchise since Roethlisberger’s retirement. After drafting local legend Kenny Pickett, the Steelers signed free agent quarterback Mitch Trubisky and named him...
thecomeback.com
Matt Rhule makes decision on Baker Mayfield
No one would blame Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule if he decided to bench starting quarterback Baker Mayfield in an attempt to kickstart the team’s offense. However, while Rhule acknowledged Monday that the offense is sputtering, he’s sticking with his guy…for now. The Panthers dropped to...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to shocking Tom Brady – Gisele divorce update
The past few months have been filled with drama for Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen. Following the star quarterback’s un-retirement and return to the NFL this season, the couple has been plagued with quite a few wild reports and unsubstantiated rumors as the two appear to be dealing with some marriage problems. Now, it looks like the couple’s marriage might be hit with an unfortunate conclusion.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Bobby Wagner drilling fan running on the field
Late in the second quarter of Monday night’s Los Angeles Rams–San Francisco 49ers game, a fan ran onto the field at Levi’s Stadium causing a stoppage in the game. The fan was fully clothed, so they weren’t a streaker, and they were running around with a pink smoke canister. As security was chasing after the fan, they got a bit too close to the Rams sideline and linebackers Takkarist McKinley and Bobby Wagner saw enough and laid out the fan.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Trevor Lawrence unfortunate NFL record
During Sunday afternoon’s game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Philadelphia Eagles, Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence made some NFL history. Unfortunately for him, he’ll be entering that history book for all the wrong reasons. Sunday’s game was quite wet with rain throughout the contest, and nobody was affected...
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes gets brutally honest on playing Tom Brady
This week saw Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs defeat Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football, 41-31. That was a rematch of their Super Bowl LV matchup, which Brady and the Bucs won 31-9.. Mahomes finished the game with 37 pass attempts for 23...
thecomeback.com
LeGarrette Blount apologizes for role in youth football game fight
The handshake line at the end of an Arizona youth football game turned ugly as punches were thrown. In the middle of all this was former three-time Super Bowl winning running back LeGarrette Blount, who was one of the head coaches. TMZ Sports reported that local police is investigating the...
thecomeback.com
New England Patriots sign veteran quarterback
Injuries have piled up at the quarterback position for the New England Patriots and the team has reportedly made a move to bring in a veteran quarterback as insurance at the position moving forward. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Patriots are expected to sign Garrett Gilbert to their...
thecomeback.com
Paul Finebaum says $90 million buyout won’t save SEC coach’s job
Most Americans would dream of their employer handing them $90 million to go do literally anything else than work at their current place of employment. That might be the scenario soon facing Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher after his Aggies were humiliated 42-24 by Mississippi State on Saturday. That marked their second loss of the season. The Aggies were also upset by the notoriously scrappy Appalachian State Mountaineers at home earlier this year.
thecomeback.com
Manti Te’o makes interesting career decision
Former Notre Dame standout and NFL veteran Manti Te’o has been in the limelight of late after the über-popular Netflix Untold documentary on his infamous catfishing incident debutedback in August. It now seems that he wants to parlay that popularity into an interesting career change. According to Variety.com,...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to surprising Kansas City Chiefs suspension
The Kansas City Chiefs got a little bit of unexpected unfortunate news on Monday evening as their depth at the running back room took a bit of a hit due to a six-game suspension to one of the backs currently on the team’s practice squad. According to a report...
thecomeback.com
Dolphins offer Tua Tagovailoa update, NFL world reacts
The saga around Miami Dolphins‘ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa continues. Tagovailoa left last Sunday’s game with what appeared to be a head injury, but went back into the game, prompting the NFLPA to launch an investigation. That got much more serious when Tagovailoa again took a hit Thursday and was stretchered off the field (as seen above), leading to lots of discussion of if he should have played, how the team handled the aftermath, and more. On Monday, Dolphins’ coach Mike McDaniel offered a notable update on Tagovailoa’s status going forward:
thecomeback.com
Kyler Murray on pace to break concerning record
The Arizona Cardinals have been a middle-of-the-road team thus far this season, but there is one concerning stat for quarterback Kyler Murray that does not bode well for the team moving forward. Murray has thrown the ball 173 times through four games for the Cardinals, which averages out to a...
