Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shamrock Series 2022: another great college football game is coming to Las Vegas this weekendEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Hale Center Theatre is Playing A Fun Show Called "Lucky Stiff"S. F. MoriSandy, UT
Brigham Young University (BYU) Held Its World Of Dance Program On CampusS. F. MoriProvo, UT
The Homestead Resort and Golf Course In Midway Is a Fun Place To GoS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Driving Along Guardsman Pass Is A Chance To Enjoy Scenic ViewsS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Related
247Sports
LOOK: Kickoff time announced for No. 6 USC football's road matchup with No. 11 Utah
USC football landed a primetime slot for its road matchup with the Utah Utes on Oct. 15, slated with a 5 p.m. PT kickoff. The game will be televised on Fox. The Trojans have played three consecutive late-night 7:30 p.m. PT games between Fresno State, Oregon State and most recently Arizona State. USC will kick off this weekend at 4:30 p.m. PT.
247Sports
BYU to wear new helmets, black jerseys against Notre Dame in Las Vegas
Before the season started, Notre Dame unveiled that they would be wearing all-white uniforms when they took on BYU in Las Vegas as part of their Shamrock Series. The Irish unveiled their new uniform combination in a The Hangover-style video featuring head coach Marcus Freeman, some Notre Dame players, and host of stars. The video screamed Las Vegas.
Notre Dame vs. BYU picks, predictions: Week 6 college football odds, spread, lines
Notre Dame comes off its bye week with a neutral site date against ranked BYU in college football's Week 6 action on Saturday. ND comes in at 2-2 in Marcus Freeman's maiden season, but on a 2-game win streak after beating Cal and North Carolina on the road. College Football on SI: College football ...
247Sports
Everything Marcus Freeman said Monday ahead of Notre Dame vs. BYU
Notre Dame takes on BYU this weekend in Las Vegas. It’s a huge matchup for the Fighting Irish, as they look to keep their winning streak alive and move it to three games. On Monday, head coach Marcus Freeman spoke with the media. Here is everything he had to say.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One of the best prospects in the country just committed to Utah gymnastics
Zoe Johnson, a top-10 recruit in 2024, per College Gym News, announced Monday that she will be attending the University of Utah.
This Utah town is ranked the #6 best place to live for families in America
One Davis County city is finding new fame this year after being named one of the best places for families to live, according to Fortune.
Dozens of Utah veterans take trip of a lifetime on Honor Flight
A group of Utah military veterans boarded a charter plane bound for Washington D.C. on an honor flight on Tuesday morning.
WVC teen hits victim in face with metal baseball bat ‘multiple times’
SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A 19-year-old West Valley City man allegedly assaulted another individual with a baseball bat while they were in line at a convenience store, according to the Springville Police Department. On Wednesday, September 28 at approximately 2:54 p.m., Springville Police officers were dispatched to 1460 North 1750 West on a report of […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Messages from the 192nd LDS Church General Conference
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Temple Square saw thousands of members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints gather to attend day one of the 192nd Semiannual General Conference Saturday. One attendee stated, “I always look forward to it because it’s one of those things that gets me grounded in the things I […]
‘The Letter:’ As grief turns to rage, Snarr family searches for peace
Zachary Snarr was murdered in Salt Lake City in 1996. “The Letter” explores the Snarr family’s grief, the realities of reclaiming lives shattered by violence and the possibilities of forgiveness.
WATCH: Utah Highway Patrol releases video of dangerous driving on I-15
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) posted a video on Tuesday of reckless driving on I-15. UHP says they were recently sent a video involving “some very dangerous driving behaviors,” showing a white truck that began in the number two lane of southbound I-15. The truck then drastically slows and changes lanes […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ksl.com
Judge dismisses lawsuit from nearly 100 women claiming they were assaulted by Provo OB-GYN
PROVO — More than three months after a hearing on the issue, 4th District Judge Robert C. Lunnen has dismissed a lawsuit filed by almost 100 women against Provo OB-GYN David H. Broadbent. The women claimed in the lawsuit they were sexually assaulted while getting medical care from Broadbent...
Church releases rendering, location and groundbreaking date for Utah’s Heber Valley temple
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, has released an exterior rendering, the location and the groundbreaking date for the Heber Valley Utah Temple, the state’s 28th temple.
Why Does the Catholic Church Oppose Utah’s Little Cottonwood Canyon Gondola?
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. We don’t often hear about the intersection between skiing and religion, so when the Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City came out in opposition to the proposed Little Cottonwood Canyon gondola, we were curious.
kslnewsradio.com
Murray Police warning public to be on lookout for scam
MURRAY, Utah — The Murray Police Department is warning the public of a possible scam going on in the area. Murray Police say they have received multiple reports of people receiving a phone call from someone saying they are a Murray Police Officer. The caller goes on to say...
Two dead after pickup truck flips, crashes in ravine
UPDATE: 10/2/22 11:48 A.M. SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4) – The identities of the victims have been released by the Department of Public Safety (DPS) after a truck flipped upside-down and crashed in a ravine, killing two, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. DPS states that the driver has been identified as Travis Weight of Cache […]
parkcityprospector.us
What’s The Deal With Vail?
Vail has enacted major changes to Park City Mountain Resort since acquiring it in September of 2014. First, they built Quicksilver Gondola, which connected Park City and the Canyons, combining them into the largest domestic ski resort. Another Vail plan was to upgrade Silverload Express and Eagle Chairlift — set to be complete this year. Over the summer, chairlift equipment from Doppelmayr for their newest plan could be seen consuming the majority of the lower parking lot near First Time Lift. Then, one day it seemed to disappear out of thin air. So, what happened to the millions of dollars of lift equipment?
As winter approaches, Richardson Flat seen as short-term parking answer
What are Park City streets - and resort parking lots - going to look like this winter? If there’s consensus on anything, it’s that the coming season holds more than a few unknowns. With Park City Mountain charging for parking for the first time, city and council officials...
Gephardt Daily
Summit County man arrested after allegedly assaulting wife after she thanked, complimented floor contractors
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Summit County man was arrested by sheriff’s officials Saturday after an alleged domestic violence assault and threat to kill his wife. The victim told officers of the Summit County Sheriff‘s Office the assault occurred when the couple and...
Comments / 2