Provo, UT

BYU to wear new helmets, black jerseys against Notre Dame in Las Vegas

Before the season started, Notre Dame unveiled that they would be wearing all-white uniforms when they took on BYU in Las Vegas as part of their Shamrock Series. The Irish unveiled their new uniform combination in a The Hangover-style video featuring head coach Marcus Freeman, some Notre Dame players, and host of stars. The video screamed Las Vegas.
Everything Marcus Freeman said Monday ahead of Notre Dame vs. BYU

Notre Dame takes on BYU this weekend in Las Vegas. It’s a huge matchup for the Fighting Irish, as they look to keep their winning streak alive and move it to three games. On Monday, head coach Marcus Freeman spoke with the media. Here is everything he had to say.
ABC4

WVC teen hits victim in face with metal baseball bat ‘multiple times’

SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A 19-year-old West Valley City man allegedly assaulted another individual with a baseball bat while they were in line at a convenience store, according to the Springville Police Department. On Wednesday, September 28 at approximately 2:54 p.m., Springville Police officers were dispatched to 1460 North 1750 West on a report of […]
ABC4

Messages from the 192nd LDS Church General Conference

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Temple Square saw thousands of members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints gather to attend day one of the 192nd Semiannual General Conference Saturday. One attendee stated, “I always look forward to it because it’s one of those things that gets me grounded in the things I […]
Murray Police warning public to be on lookout for scam

MURRAY, Utah — The Murray Police Department is warning the public of a possible scam going on in the area. Murray Police say they have received multiple reports of people receiving a phone call from someone saying they are a Murray Police Officer. The caller goes on to say...
Two dead after pickup truck flips, crashes in ravine

UPDATE: 10/2/22 11:48 A.M. SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4) – The identities of the victims have been released by the Department of Public Safety (DPS) after a truck flipped upside-down and crashed in a ravine, killing two, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. DPS states that the driver has been identified as Travis Weight of Cache […]
What’s The Deal With Vail?

Vail has enacted major changes to Park City Mountain Resort since acquiring it in September of 2014. First, they built Quicksilver Gondola, which connected Park City and the Canyons, combining them into the largest domestic ski resort. Another Vail plan was to upgrade Silverload Express and Eagle Chairlift — set to be complete this year. Over the summer, chairlift equipment from Doppelmayr for their newest plan could be seen consuming the majority of the lower parking lot near First Time Lift. Then, one day it seemed to disappear out of thin air. So, what happened to the millions of dollars of lift equipment?
