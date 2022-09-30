ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
news3lv.com

Man shot and killed during argument over drugs in Las Vegas parking lot

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man was shot and killed in a parking lot during an argument over drugs late Monday, according to Las Vegas police. The shooting was reported just before 11 p.m. in the 800 block of Rancho Drive, near Alta Drive. It was the first of two homicides reported in a three-hour span that night.
news3lv.com

Metro releases 911 call that helped police find an escaped inmate

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A newly released 911 call reveals the caller who tipped police off to find an escaped innate was initially hesitant to dial police. "He's acting so natural, thoughI was very afraid to just call,” Gabriel Delgadillo told the 911 dispatcher. The 8:36 minute call was released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Delgadillo seeming hesitant because of the uncertainty it was the escaped inmate, Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, who broke out from Southern Desert Correctional Center in Indian Springs on Friday, September 23, according to the Governor’s Office.
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police foundation now selling 2023 K-9 calendars

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — You can now show your support for the beloved four-legged heroes of Southern Nevada. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation says 2023 calendars featuring the department's K-9s are now available. For the first time, the calendar features handlers along with their furry partners in...
news3lv.com

Suspect arrested after man was found dead near Las Vegas Blvd.

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A suspect is now in custody after a man was found dead Monday night. At about 11:57 p.m., patrol officers responded to a report of a man down in the 4200 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard. Arriving officers located an unresponsive man suffering from...
news3lv.com

Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival

Las Vegas (KSNV) — It's time to show your true knighthood at the 28th annual Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival. Joining us now with everything you need to know before you converse with royalty this weekend, Tipsy McCracken.
news3lv.com

Investigation underway for two separate homicides on east side of town

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The LVMPD Homicide is investigating two separate homicides in the east valley Sunday night. The first one occurred near the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard. Another homicide occurred on the 1800 block of Pacific Street, near Eastern and Oakey. Officials have not released...
news3lv.com

Pedestrian in wheelchair killed in crash near Cheyenne, Jones

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pedestrian who was in a wheelchair is dead after a crash on Monday morning. At about 11:19 a.m., a pedestrian in a motorized wheelchair was hit by a 2011 Nissan Altima at the intersection of W. Cheyenne Avenue and S. Rowland Street. The pedestrian...
news3lv.com

1 person dead after shooting near Tropicana and Nellis

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead after a shooting near Tropicana and Nellis, LVMPD said. On Sunday, at about 7:48 p.m., the LVMPD received a report of a person shot near East Tropicana Avenue and South Nellis Boulevard. Responding officers located the victim suffering from multiple gunshot...
news3lv.com

Chasing Dreams and Smiles

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The basics of love. It's how a new boutique in the valley is hoping to change some narratives. Joining us now with more is Lonnie Southall, owner of Dreams and Smiles.
news3lv.com

City of Las Vegas completes Arts District's California Avenue project

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A remodeling project at the Arts District is now complete and ready for visitors. The City of Las Vegas announced Wednesday that its ongoing California Avenue project is now finished. The project is just one of several 'complete street' projects that will take place across...
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police officer involved in crash near Harmon, Eastern

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas police officer was injured in a crash on Monday. Around 9:51 a.m., a marked LVMPD vehicle was involved in a collision with another vehicle in the area of Harmon and Eastern. The officer involved was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
news3lv.com

Judge grants motion to remove from office public official accused in journalist's murder

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A judge on Wednesday granted Clark County's motion to remove from office the public official charged with killing a Las Vegas journalist. Judge David Jones heard arguments from the District Attorney's office and an attorney for Robert Telles on whether Clark County had grounds to request Telles's dismissal from the office of public administrator.
news3lv.com

Construction crews to top off new Durango Resort in southwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Construction crews at Durango Casino & Resort are set to top off the 15-story, 318-foot tower with the final beam and pour the last floor of the hotel October 7. Leaders from Station Casinos and William A. Richardson Builders alongside, Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones...
news3lv.com

Where to adopt pets in Southern Nevada

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Looking to add a new furry family member to your crew?. Check out a list of locations that are currently holding open animal adoptions for Southern Nevada residents. NEVADA SPCA. The Nevada SPCA is currently holding walk-in pet adoptions Monday through Saturday. Adoption fees range...
