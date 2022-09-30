Read full article on original website
Related
WPXI
Photos: Days after Hurricane Ian, inland Florida still reeling from floods
Photos: Days after Hurricane Ian, inland Florida still reeling from floods National Guardsmen transport meals ready-to-eat to a community cut off by flooding in the wake of Hurricane Ian near the Peace River on October 4, 2022, in Arcadia, Florida. Fifty miles inland, and nearly a week after Hurricane Ian made landfall on the Gulf Coast of Florida, the record-breaking floodwaters in the area are receding to reveal the full effects of the storm. (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
The Satanic Temple takes aim at Idaho, Indiana abortion bans
BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — Religious organizations have long been involved in the debate over Idaho's strict abortion laws, with Catholic priests, evangelical Christian groups and others frequently lobbying lawmakers and filing legal briefs in support of abortion bans. Now The Satanic Temple is also weighing in. The...
Comments / 0