GSH Making Masking Optional on Their Campus
Good Samaritan Hospital has started a masking-optional policy for its campus locations in Vincennes. The change is due to new guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease Control.. The rule is due to lower Covid-19 transmission in the community. If needed, the masking requirement can be put back into place.
TOC DIRECT MEDIA TEAMING UP WITH LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS FOR COATS FOR KIDS DRIVE
TOC Direct Media, along with the Salvation Army in Knox County, are working together today in the annual Coats for Kids Drive. The Drive is going on throughout the day in Vincennes on the front porch of the Breevort House, located at 6th and Busseron Street. Meanwhile in Washington, coats will be collected from 8 am until 5 this evening at the TOC Direct Media Office, located at 3 East Van Trees Street. Coats in Washington will be donated to Westminster Presbyterian Church for distribution.
New Management Layer Coming to GSH EMS Service
Good Samaritan Hospital EMS plans to staff its latest layer of management personnel as early as today. GSH EMS director Tim Benningfield told the Knox County Commissioners he plans to name two supervisors and five team leaders for the crews working on the Hospital’s ambulance service. Benningfield also reports...
FALL LARGE ITEM DISPOSAL DAY ANNOUNCED FOR VINCENNES
Vincennes City Officials announced Monday afternoon that they will be teaming up with Republic Services for a pair of large item disposal days. Officials say October 15th and 22nd will be the days of the pickup at the Republic Services location on North 2nd Street. The pickup on those days will take place between 8 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Photo identification is required showing you are a Vincennes City Resident.
Patricia Jackson, 90, Vincennes
Patricia Ann (Pepmeier) Jackson, 90, went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 30, 2022 at Good Samaritan Hospital. She was met in Heaven by her parents, siblings, beloved son Jeff, and many other family members and dear friends. Patty was born August 11, 1932, to Henry and Hilda (Schulte) Pepmeier in Freelandville, Indiana. She married the love of her life, John Rich Jackson, on February 14, 1954.
Unexpected Drive-Through Damages Princeton Pizza Place
A collision between a pick-up truck and a semi-tractor trailer Tuesday morning resulted in the semi crashing into Susan Bobe’s Pizza on West Broadway in Princeton. Princeton Police told the Princeton Daily Clarion no one was in the restaurant at the time. The driver of the semi, Timothy Winter...
Carol Dass, 78, Vincennes
Carol was an ageless soul, friend to many animals, and true lover of life. She was a prolific autodidact, and talented artist in any medium she sought out. Her creativity, eye for fashion, and encyclopedic knowledge of musicians, actors, and cinema, provided a wealth of positivity and joy for herself and those in her life. She was a grandmother who could easily be your best friend,and will be greatly missed.
Brenda Elliott, 68, Bicknell
Brenda Kay (Thomas) Elliott, 68, of Bicknell, passed away September 29, 2022 in Bicknell. Brenda was born July 25, 1954, in Covington Kentucky, the Daughter of Perry and Juanita “Davis” Thomas. Brenda marriedRobert Elliott on November 5th, 1971, in Patriot Indiana. Brenda was a claim rep for All State Insurance and loved to crochet, collect movies, play with her grandchildren, fishing, playing games on her tablet, riding motorcycles and bowling with her late husband.
U-S 41 Restriction Between Oaktown and Carlisle to Continue
The Indiana Department of Transportation now says work along US 41 between Carlisle and Oaktown will continue through the month of October. Traffic restrictions are due to a hot mix asphalt overlay project. The project is expected to be completed at the end of October, depending on the weather.
Vincennes Budget Workshop Set for Tonight
Vincennes City Council Officials will be meeting tomorrow evening as they continue to work on the 2023 City Budget. Tomorrow’s budget workshop is set for 5 PM at the Vincennes City Hall Council Chambers. The budget session is open to the public.
VU Campus Security Test Planned for Near Future
Vincennes University and Knox County Emergency Management Agency officials are programming and testing a new outdoor warning system on the campus. The tests will happen when the system is ready. They will alert the public when it will be set off. AT that time, it will be part of the setup process, and not an emergency on campus.
KC Council Considering Roofing Request for KC Jail
The Knox County Commissioners are considering a funding request for new roofing for the Knox County Jail. The proposed roof, as quoted by Yoder Roofing, would be placed over the existing material; the final cost for both roofs, if approved, would be just under 210-thousand dollars. County officials plan to asked for an additional appropriation on Tuesday night.
New LIT Tax Now Being Taken From Knox County Resident Paychecks
Knox County residents will see the new local income tax — or LIT — taken from their paychecks. The tax was approved earlier this year by both the Vincennes City and Knox County Councils. Actual LIT revenue won’t come to the City until January of next year. The...
Vincennes City Council Budget Workshop Set for This Afternoon
The Vincennes City Council will hold a budget workshop session this afternoon at five p-m. The session will be held at Vincennes City Hall. Council has passed the proposed 2023 budget on first reading. The workshop will consider various possible adjustments toward passage on final reading. The budget could be passed as early as Council’s next session on Wednesday, October 12th. The meeting will be on Wednesday of next week, due to Columbus Day falling on Monday, and the Knox County Council’s monthly session planned for Tuesday.
Su Cha Lawhead, 79, Bicknell
Su Cha Lawhead, 79, of Bicknell, IN, passed away at her home Sunday. October 2, 2022. with her daughter and grandchild at her bedside. Su was born February 6. 1943 in Inchon, South Korea, the daughter of Sochum and Chant Hwa Chong Yom. She graduated high school and married Bobby Lawhead on September 18,1968, and they made their life together until his death on March 14, 2006. Su was a homemaker and a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of St. Philip Neri Catholic Church and the VFW Ladies Auxiliary.
VU Tech Center To Host Open House Today
Vincennes University will hold an open house for its Technology Center labs later today. The open house will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. in the University’s Technology Center at 1300 North Chestnut Street. The open house will show off various machines involved with the University’s Applied Robotics...
Helping His Hands Helping With Ian Damage
Vincennes-based Helping His Hands will send another crew out to help with the Hurricane Ian relief. Helping His Hands has one crew north of Naples helping open up roadways, with another team helping to deliver a generator. Helping His Hands director Scott Shipman says that even with some travel challenges, he feels they still can serve needs.
Daviess County Arrests From the Weekend
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Jasper woman Saturday for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangerment and Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Above or Equal to .15. Kayla Collins is being held without bond in the Daviess County Security Center. Washington Police arrested 19-year-old Nickolas Wolfe of Washington...
Paving Planned for Daviess County Road Today
The Daviess County Highway Department advises County Road 800 North will be closed today (Wednesday) between County Roads 650 East and 475 East for paving. 800 North will be closed from 7:30 A.M. until 5:00 P.M.
Early Voting Coming Up
Voters will go to the polls soon for early voting in the November general election. Early voting for the election will start later this month. Among the Knox County races is for Knox Circuit Court Judge. In that race, Sherri Gregg-Gilmore faces Monica Gilmore. Other County races include Kelly Hopwood against Laura Arial in the Knox County Recorder’s contest. Finally, in the Knox County Commissioner’s race, incumbent Kellie Streeter will be up against Independent Betsy Irvine.
