LSU vs. Auburn: Check out a summary of how they scored

LSU 0 14 7 0 — 21 Auburn 7 10 0 0 — 17 AUBURN: Ja'Varrius Johnson 53 pass from Robby Ashford at 12:57 (Anders Carlson kick). DRIVE: 6 plays, 69 yards, 1:56. KEY PLAY: Ashford 10 pass to Koy Moore on third-and-8 extends the drive at the Auburn 45. AUBURN 7, LSU 0.
Auburn burned LSU's secondary early. Then, finally, LSU's pass defense came to the rescue.

AUBURN, Ala. — What started as LSU’s Achilles’ heel ended up being its game-altering strength. In the first half of LSU's 21-17 comeback win at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday night, Auburn's offense was shredding LSU’s secondary — but in the second half, Greg Brooks grabbed an interception; Harold Perkins intercepted ex-LSU receiver Koy Moore, who had attempted to throw a pass on a sweep play; and the LSU defense shut out Auburn in the third and fourth quarters, allowing the visitors to leave town with a win.
LSU notebook: CB Sevyn Banks taken to hospital after scary collision, but returns home with team

AUBURN, Ala. — LSU cornerback Sevyn Banks was released from a local hospital Saturday night after being hurt while making a tackle on the opening kickoff against Auburn. Banks was taken from the field on a stretcher and was transported to East Alabama Medical Center in nearby Opelika after his helmet collided with the right hip of Auburn return man Keionte Scott.
De La Salle holds off East Ascension comeback

East Ascension's defensive front seven held strong, but De La Salle’s offense, after struggling for most of Friday night, eventually broke through. The Cavaliers (5-0) eventually prevailed 20-13 but not before the Spartans’ (1-4) offense nearly stormed back and tied the game. Senior running back Patrick Martin led...
St. John detectives seek help finding woman who fled Reserve killing scene

Authorities sought the public's help in finding a woman they think is connected to a killing Saturday in Reserve. Detectives from the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office said Ashley Marie Johnson-Washington, 21, fled the scene in a 2012 Kia Sorento with Louisiana license plate 423FGL, and was last seen eastbound on Interstate 10 from LaPlace.
