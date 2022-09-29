Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Volleyball World - Week4Under The Radar NWLAMansfield, LA
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
5 Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana That Are Considered the Best Places To Eat in the Entire StateJoe MertensLouisiana State
Select / Non-Select Appeal Handed Out and Restructuring Of PlayoffsUnder The Radar NWLABaton Rouge, LA
Related
NOLA.com
Film review: How LSU made adjustments to overcome 17-0 deficit in win over Auburn
At the 9:38 mark of the second quarter Saturday night, LSU trailed 17-0 on the road as it struggled on both sides of the ball. The defense uncharacteristically allowed wide open receivers, and the offense couldn’t sustain drives. From that point on, LSU scored 21 unanswered points to beat...
NOLA.com
LSU enters AP Top 25 for the first time this year to set up ranked matchup with Tennessee
LSU was ranked for the first time this season in the Associated Press Top 25 after its 21-17 win over Auburn, setting up a ranked matchup next weekend in Tiger Stadium against Tennessee. LSU came in at No. 25 in the poll released Sunday. The Tigers are 4-1 with comeback...
NOLA.com
LSU vs. Auburn: Check out a summary of how they scored
LSU 0 14 7 0 — 21 Auburn 7 10 0 0 — 17 AUBURN: Ja'Varrius Johnson 53 pass from Robby Ashford at 12:57 (Anders Carlson kick). DRIVE: 6 plays, 69 yards, 1:56. KEY PLAY: Ashford 10 pass to Koy Moore on third-and-8 extends the drive at the Auburn 45. AUBURN 7, LSU 0.
NOLA.com
Auburn burned LSU's secondary early. Then, finally, LSU's pass defense came to the rescue.
AUBURN, Ala. — What started as LSU’s Achilles’ heel ended up being its game-altering strength. In the first half of LSU's 21-17 comeback win at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday night, Auburn's offense was shredding LSU’s secondary — but in the second half, Greg Brooks grabbed an interception; Harold Perkins intercepted ex-LSU receiver Koy Moore, who had attempted to throw a pass on a sweep play; and the LSU defense shut out Auburn in the third and fourth quarters, allowing the visitors to leave town with a win.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NOLA.com
LSU notebook: CB Sevyn Banks taken to hospital after scary collision, but returns home with team
AUBURN, Ala. — LSU cornerback Sevyn Banks was released from a local hospital Saturday night after being hurt while making a tackle on the opening kickoff against Auburn. Banks was taken from the field on a stretcher and was transported to East Alabama Medical Center in nearby Opelika after his helmet collided with the right hip of Auburn return man Keionte Scott.
NOLA.com
LSU QB Jayden Daniels leaves the Auburn game with an injury in the 4th quarter
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels left Saturday night's game at Auburn in the fourth quarter after suffering an injury for the second consecutive week. Both ESPN and the LSU radio broadcast reported that Daniels suffered the injury on knee-to-knee contact on a play in the second half. ESPN reported that the...
NOLA.com
Chris Dabe: First power ratings for football posted by LHSAA show it is not too early to look ahead
Picture this: It’s the first round of the prep football playoffs and Edna Karr has the No. 24 seed in the Division I select bracket, sending the Cougars on the road to face No. 9 Tioga. Then, let’s assume Karr advanced to the second round. Based on the...
NOLA.com
De La Salle holds off East Ascension comeback
East Ascension's defensive front seven held strong, but De La Salle’s offense, after struggling for most of Friday night, eventually broke through. The Cavaliers (5-0) eventually prevailed 20-13 but not before the Spartans’ (1-4) offense nearly stormed back and tied the game. Senior running back Patrick Martin led...
RELATED PEOPLE
NOLA.com
Carbon capture faces ferocious pushback in parts of Louisiana: 'Help us stop this, man'
When two companies planning carbon capture projects appeared before the Livingston Parish Council this week, residents overcrowded the parking lot and packed shoulder to shoulder into the hearing room to speak out against them. The council had already voted to block not just those plans, which would pump carbon into...
NOLA.com
St. John detectives seek help finding woman who fled Reserve killing scene
Authorities sought the public's help in finding a woman they think is connected to a killing Saturday in Reserve. Detectives from the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office said Ashley Marie Johnson-Washington, 21, fled the scene in a 2012 Kia Sorento with Louisiana license plate 423FGL, and was last seen eastbound on Interstate 10 from LaPlace.
Comments / 0