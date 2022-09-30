Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly offers latest update on Sevyn Banks after DB was carted off the field
Brian Kelly praised the LSU and Auburn medical staffs for their work to offer care to Sevyn Banks, who was injured on a kickoff return on Saturday during LSU’s 21-17 victory, and carted off the field. Kelly said Monday that Banks has a bruised spinal cord, which all things...
NOLA.com
LSU's Brian Kelly says John Emery's late fumble vs. Auburn was caused by offensive line mixup
A fumble by LSU running back John Emery with just under five minutes to play that Auburn could have used to mount a game-winning drive Saturday night wasn't Emery's fault, coach Brian Kelly said Monday. Already leading 21-17, LSU was attempting to ice the game after Auburn muffed a punt...
LSU DB Sevyn Banks Injury Update
Tigers receive "encouraging" news after Banks' initial tests, will undergo more scans this week.
NOLA.com
LSU notebook: CB Sevyn Banks taken to hospital after scary collision, but returns home with team
AUBURN, Ala. — LSU cornerback Sevyn Banks was released from a local hospital Saturday night after being hurt while making a tackle on the opening kickoff against Auburn. Banks was taken from the field on a stretcher and was transported to East Alabama Medical Center in nearby Opelika after his helmet collided with the right hip of Auburn return man Keionte Scott.
saturdaydownsouth.com
3 things I liked, 3 things I didn’t like about LSU’s win
LSU beat Auburn on Saturday night. It fell behind 17 points. On the road. In the SEC. It was outgained by 168 yards. It had 85 net passing yards. Jayden Daniels left the game early in the 4th quarter after suffering a knee injury that head coach Brian Kelly said wasn’t serious.
theadvocate.com
Flourishing freshman: LSU brings in largest, most accomplished freshman class in school history
The newest students on LSU's campus have arrived in large numbers and with better grades than any of their predecessors. One-third of them are the first in their families to seek a college degree. According to LSU, the class of 2026 is the largest freshman class in university history, and...
LSU ranks No. 25 in latest AP Top 25 poll
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers are ranked No. 25 in the latest released AP Top 25 poll. The new poll was released one day after the LSU football team came out ahead of Auburn with a 21-17 victory. LSU improved to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the SEC.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Bryan Harsin addresses his job security following loss to LSU
Bryan Harsin fell to 9-9 overall through his first 18 games as Auburn’s coach on Saturday night as his Tigers took a big lead before losing to LSU, 21-17. Many are speculating that this game could spell the end of Harsin’s tenure on The Plains, but as of Sunday morning, no moves had been made.
wbrz.com
LSU comes back, 21-17 win over Auburn
The LSU Tigers were heavy favorites in their SEC road game against Auburn, which made the close 21-17 win more exciting for Tiger fans on both sides of the ball. Brian Kelly's club struggled to find it's footing against the homestanding Tigers and were trailing 17-14 in the second quarter.
College Football World Reacts To The Olivia Dunne Video
LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne went viral for helping a college football player land two "Ls" in one day. Dunne, one of the most-followed athletes in all of college sports, went viral on social media earlier this season, while responding to an SEC football player. “When we play LSU tomorrow...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Bryan Harsin speaks on loss to LSU, state of the program moving forward
Auburn led 17-0 at one point in its 21-17 loss to LSU. That tells a story by itself. The Tigers, who started off strong behind the right arm of Robby Ashford, faltered in the second half and watched its potential fourth win of the year fade away. Head coach Bryan...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Bryan Harsin gets hammered for Auburn 4th quarter offensive play call, loss vs. LSU
Bryan Harsin and the Auburn Tigers blew a 17-point first-half lead against the LSU Tigers Saturday night. In fact, LSU scored 21-unanswered points to beat Auburn 21-17. However, Auburn had a great opportunity early in the fourth quarter to score points, but thanks to a questionable play-call, LSU got the ball back on an interception.
PHOTOS: The best scenes from Tiger Walk before the Auburn vs LSU game
Take a look at Tiger Walk before Auburn takes on the LSU Tigers.
L'Observateur
Early Time-Restricted Eating Can Be an Effective Weight Loss Strategy
BATON ROUGE, LA. – Early time-restricted eating can be an effective way to lose weight and may be easier to follow and maintain than traditional calorie restriction. A new study from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and Pennington Biomedical Research Center in Baton Rouge, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Internal Medicine, compared time-restricted eating early in the day to eating over a 12-hour period in 90 adults with obesity. In this randomized clinical trial, people were asked to increase exercise and to reduce their caloric intake by 500 calories per day. The time-restricted eating group was instructed to only eat over the eight hours between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. The regular eating group could eat over 12 or more hours.
theadvocate.com
New trout limits up for debate; top agenda item on LWFC list
This species is Louisiana’s most sought-after coastal fish, and vies with bass to rank overall No. 1 throughout the vast Sportsman’s Paradise waters. And, for the past two years, it’s the hottest and most-debated topic since state Wildlife and Fisheries biologists took an in-depth look at Louisiana’s trout populations.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge wants property owners to pay a new stormwater fee. Here's what it would cost.
East Baton Rouge's recently created stormwater utility district has lofty goals, but before it can reduce flooding and help the city-parish avoid federal penalties for repeated violations of the Clean Water Act, the Metro Council must find a dedicated funding source for it. That's where property owners come in. Council...
Everything Must Go at Baton Rouge Ralph & Kacoo's
Everything at Ralph & Kacoo's in Baton Rouge will be auctioned off this weekend.
theadvocate.com
Hollywood South: Movie and TV fans, there's a new store in Baton Rouge just for you
Movie and television aficionados, you'll want to press pause for this one. Imagine a 700-square-foot space filled floor to ceiling with memorabilia as small as a skeleton key from the Hollywood premiere of the eponymously-named 2005 horror thriller, to a 4-foot-by-10-foot poster from the 2005 family comedy "Herbie Fully Loaded."
wbrz.com
DOTD now says I-10 lane closures will last 14 months; previously said 1 year
BATON ROUGE - Since the announcement of a widening project that will reduce I-10 to just two lanes in each direction between the I-10/110 split and Acadian Thruway, DOTD has been the subject of major public scrutiny. The concern and confusion prompted DOTD to release this video that highlights what...
WWL-TV
SNAP benefits increasing starting Saturday, Oct. 1
BATON ROUGE, La. — Monthly SNAP benefits will be increasing for people and families who qualify, the U.S. Department of Agriculture says. The higher amounts will go into effect on October 1. The adjustments are part of a cost of living increase that is higher likely due to inflation over the past year.
