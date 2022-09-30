ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU notebook: CB Sevyn Banks taken to hospital after scary collision, but returns home with team

AUBURN, Ala. — LSU cornerback Sevyn Banks was released from a local hospital Saturday night after being hurt while making a tackle on the opening kickoff against Auburn. Banks was taken from the field on a stretcher and was transported to East Alabama Medical Center in nearby Opelika after his helmet collided with the right hip of Auburn return man Keionte Scott.
3 things I liked, 3 things I didn’t like about LSU’s win

LSU beat Auburn on Saturday night. It fell behind 17 points. On the road. In the SEC. It was outgained by 168 yards. It had 85 net passing yards. Jayden Daniels left the game early in the 4th quarter after suffering a knee injury that head coach Brian Kelly said wasn’t serious.
LSU ranks No. 25 in latest AP Top 25 poll

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers are ranked No. 25 in the latest released AP Top 25 poll. The new poll was released one day after the LSU football team came out ahead of Auburn with a 21-17 victory. LSU improved to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the SEC.
Bryan Harsin addresses his job security following loss to LSU

Bryan Harsin fell to 9-9 overall through his first 18 games as Auburn’s coach on Saturday night as his Tigers took a big lead before losing to LSU, 21-17. Many are speculating that this game could spell the end of Harsin’s tenure on The Plains, but as of Sunday morning, no moves had been made.
LSU comes back, 21-17 win over Auburn

The LSU Tigers were heavy favorites in their SEC road game against Auburn, which made the close 21-17 win more exciting for Tiger fans on both sides of the ball. Brian Kelly's club struggled to find it's footing against the homestanding Tigers and were trailing 17-14 in the second quarter.
College Football World Reacts To The Olivia Dunne Video

LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne went viral for helping a college football player land two "Ls" in one day. Dunne, one of the most-followed athletes in all of college sports, went viral on social media earlier this season, while responding to an SEC football player. “When we play LSU tomorrow...
Bryan Harsin gets hammered for Auburn 4th quarter offensive play call, loss vs. LSU

Bryan Harsin and the Auburn Tigers blew a 17-point first-half lead against the LSU Tigers Saturday night. In fact, LSU scored 21-unanswered points to beat Auburn 21-17. However, Auburn had a great opportunity early in the fourth quarter to score points, but thanks to a questionable play-call, LSU got the ball back on an interception.
Early Time-Restricted Eating Can Be an Effective Weight Loss Strategy

BATON ROUGE, LA. – Early time-restricted eating can be an effective way to lose weight and may be easier to follow and maintain than traditional calorie restriction. A new study from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and Pennington Biomedical Research Center in Baton Rouge, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Internal Medicine, compared time-restricted eating early in the day to eating over a 12-hour period in 90 adults with obesity. In this randomized clinical trial, people were asked to increase exercise and to reduce their caloric intake by 500 calories per day. The time-restricted eating group was instructed to only eat over the eight hours between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. The regular eating group could eat over 12 or more hours.
New trout limits up for debate; top agenda item on LWFC list

This species is Louisiana’s most sought-after coastal fish, and vies with bass to rank overall No. 1 throughout the vast Sportsman’s Paradise waters. And, for the past two years, it’s the hottest and most-debated topic since state Wildlife and Fisheries biologists took an in-depth look at Louisiana’s trout populations.
SNAP benefits increasing starting Saturday, Oct. 1

BATON ROUGE, La. — Monthly SNAP benefits will be increasing for people and families who qualify, the U.S. Department of Agriculture says. The higher amounts will go into effect on October 1. The adjustments are part of a cost of living increase that is higher likely due to inflation over the past year.
