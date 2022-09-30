ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

"Yes on 30" campaign tries to find the solutions to pollution in California

By Amy Pachla, 23ABC
 5 days ago
Bakersfield environmental, political, and labor leaders gathered Thursday night to kick off their campaign efforts for Proposition 30.

Prop 30 is supported by people and organizations who believe the new state laws and executive orders regarding electric vehicles and environmental concerns do not go far enough, according to Ballotpedia . On the other side, people like California Governor Gavin Newsom and the California Teachers Association oppose Prop 30, with Newsom criticizing the proposition as “a special interest carve-out” intended to let a single corporation, specifically Lyft, dip into state taxpayer funds.

The Yes on 30 campaign website claims endorsements from the American Lung Association and the California Democratic Party. The website also addresses criticisms that Newsom and others have leveled at the proposition.

“The state of California actually has the worst air quality in the entire United States. 38 out of 39 million Californians breathe unhealthy levels of air quality,” said Lauren Ash representing the Yes on 30 campaign. “According to our partner the American Lung Association this is a really dire problem, and in recognition of that we created Prop 30.”

Voting “yes” on Prop 30 means a voter supports increasing the tax rate by 1.75 percent on California residents who make more than $2 million dollars a year with the revenue from the tax going to build zero-emission vehicle infrastructure like charging stations, provide subsidies so more people can afford zero-emission vehicles, and fund more wildlife suppression and prevention programs.

