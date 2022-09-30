ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North East, MD

North East, September 30 High School 🏐 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏐 games in North East.

The Joppatowne High School volleyball team will have a game with North East High School on September 30, 2022, 12:30:00.

Joppatowne High School
North East High School
September 30, 2022
12:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Joppatowne High School volleyball team will have a game with North East High School on September 30, 2022, 13:45:00.

Joppatowne High School
North East High School
September 30, 2022
13:45:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

#Linus School Sports#Linus K12#Linus High School#East High School#Girls Volleyball#Highschoolsports#Joppatowne High School
