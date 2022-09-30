ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Scientists discover shape-shifting material that could revolutionise robotics

Engineers have discovered a new kind of shape-shifting memory material that they claim could transform everything from jet engines to robotics.A team from Massachusetts Institute of Technology created the “smart material” using a special type of ceramic, which can withstand vast temperatures and intense wear and tear.When triggered – either by temperature, mechanical stress, or electric or magnetic fields – the material can change its shape by up to 10 per cent.Shape-memory materials made of metal have previously been developed, however their applications remain limited in high-temperature settings and at micro scales.“The shape-memory materials that are out there in the...
BGR.com

Scientists cured pneumonia in mice using revolutionary little robots

Scientists have used tiny robots to cure pneumonia in mice. The development was detailed in research published in the journal Nature Materials. In the study, researchers say that “bioinspired microrobots” can move through the body and deal with different microbes connected to certain illnesses. The technology is still...
Nobel prize in medicine awarded for research on evolution

STOCKHOLM — (AP) — Swedish scientist Svante Paabo won this year’s Nobel Prize in medicine Monday for his discoveries on human evolution that provided key insights into our immune system and what makes us unique compared with our extinct cousins, the award's panel said. Paabo has spearheaded...
Daily Trojan

Humans and robots: Stefanos Nikolaidis fosters anthro-machine collaboration in manufacturing

What do robots, manufacturing and stroke rehabilitation have in common? Stefanos Nikolaidis, an assistant professor in computer science in the Viterbi School of Engineering, has worked on these problems before, combining a different side of humanity with robotics. In July, Agilent, a life sciences company bringing technologies to laboratories worldwide,...
natureworldnews.com

Research Shows Viking Bead Makers' Advanced and Sustainable Methods in 700 AD

New research revealed that the craftsmen in Ribe Denmark in 700 AD showed advanced, sophisticated, and sustainable skills in making glass beads from old Roman glass mosaics. The study presented new development and surprising findings than previously believed in the Viking bead makers. The interdisciplinary study was published in the...
Nature.com

Geneticist who unmasked lives of ancient humans wins medicine Nobel

Svante Pääbo has made stunning discoveries about our forebear species by analysing ancient DNA. You have full access to this article via your institution. This year’s Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded for pioneering studies of human evolution that harnessed precious snippets of DNA found in fossils that are tens of thousands of years old.
The Independent

‘Revolutionary’ artificial intelligence makes quantum physics 99.99% simpler

Scientists have reduced a vastly complex quantum physics problem requiring 100,000 equations to just four equations using artificial intelligence.The team hope that the “dimensionality reduction” method could “revolutionise” scientific investigation into quantum problems, leading to breakthroughs in ultra-efficient materal design.Potential outcomes could include new materials that have useful properties, like superconductivity, or have applications in fields ranging from neuroscience to renewable energy.“We start with this huge object of all these coupled-together differential equations; then we’re using machine learning to turn it into something so small you can count it on your fingers,” said Domenico Di Sante, an assistant professor at...
marktechpost.com

Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania Propose a New Computing Architecture Ideal for Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Conventional computing architectures severely constrain artificial intelligence’s ability to improve technology. In traditional models, memory storage and computing occur in separate areas of the machine. This is why data must be transported from its storage area to a CPU or GPU for processing. The most significant disadvantage of this design is that this movement takes time, which reduces the performance of even the most potent processing units available. There is no avoiding lag when compute performance exceeds memory transfer. These delays become a severe issue when dealing with the massive amounts of data required for machine learning and AI applications.
Control Engineering

Soft robots grip with the right amount of force

A system has been developed to help robot grasp tools and apply the appropriate amount of force for a given task. This system, called Series Elastic End Effectors (SEED), could be useful where there’s uncertainty in an application or particular setting. Tool use has long been a hallmark of...
Nature.com

DeepMind AI invents faster algorithms to solve tough maths puzzles

Machine-learning technique improves computing efficiency and could have far-reaching applications. You have full access to this article via your institution. Researchers at DeepMind in London have shown that artificial intelligence (AI) can find shortcuts in a fundamental type of mathematical calculation, by turning the problem into a game and then leveraging the machine-learning techniques that another of the company’s AIs used to beat human players in games such as Go and chess.
People

American Scientist John Clauser Is One of Three to Jointly Win the Nobel Prize in Physics

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences praised John Clauser, Alain Aspect and Anton Zeilinger for their work in "pioneering quantum information science" California native John Clauser was named as one of the winners of this year's Nobel Prize for physics. Clauser, 79, was awarded the prize alongside French scientist Alain Aspect and Austrian scientist Anton Zeilinger. In the announcement, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences praised the trio for their work in "pioneering quantum information science," NBC News reported. In a post on social media, that featured a...
Nature.com

Chemists who invented revolutionary 'click' reactions win Nobel

Researchers honoured for game-changing methods to neatly couple molecules, including reactions that can be run in living cells. You have full access to this article via your institution. Three chemists who pioneered a useful technique called “click chemistry” to efficiently join molecules together have won this year’s Nobel Prize in...
Westword

Colorado Chemistry Professor Could Change the Future of Plastics

When Wei Zhang thinks about his work, the chemistry professor often recalls a scene from the movie The Graduate, when Dustin Hoffman’s character gets advice that the future, summed up in one word, is plastics. “The statement still holds true,” Zhang says. “Plastic is very important. People rely on...
The Associated Press

Terran Orbital’s Marc Bell to Present at 2022 MilSat Symposium

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP ), a global leader in satellite solutions, primarily serving the United States and Allied aerospace and defense industries, today announced Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Marc Bell will present at the 2022 MilSat Symposium. The symposium takes place October 13-14 at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, Calif. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005009/en/ Terran Orbital’s Marc Bell to Present at 2022 MilSat Symposium (Image Credit: Terran Orbital Corporation)
marktechpost.com

Latest Computer Vision Research Propose An Optimization Framework Called ‘SAMURAI,’ For Joint Camera, Shape, BRDF, And Illumination Estimation

Immersive applications such as augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) are getting more attention thanks to the rapid advancement in the field. A mobile game with added AR elements or a movie played in VR glasses is an enhanced user experience. Preparing 3D content for immersive media experiences is...
