Three times artificial intelligence has scared scientists – from creating chemical weapons to claiming it has feelings
THE artificial intelligence revolution has only just begun, but there have already been numerous unsettling developments. AI programs can be used to act on humans' worst instincts or achieve humans' more wicked goals, like creating weapons or terrifying its creators with a lack of morality. What is artificial intelligence?. Artificial...
California scientist, two others win Nobel for 'totally crazy' work on quantum physics
The researchers win the Nobel Prize in physics for work on quantum mechanics with significant applications in the field of encryption and other areas.
Scientists discover shape-shifting material that could revolutionise robotics
Engineers have discovered a new kind of shape-shifting memory material that they claim could transform everything from jet engines to robotics.A team from Massachusetts Institute of Technology created the “smart material” using a special type of ceramic, which can withstand vast temperatures and intense wear and tear.When triggered – either by temperature, mechanical stress, or electric or magnetic fields – the material can change its shape by up to 10 per cent.Shape-memory materials made of metal have previously been developed, however their applications remain limited in high-temperature settings and at micro scales.“The shape-memory materials that are out there in the...
Scientists cured pneumonia in mice using revolutionary little robots
Scientists have used tiny robots to cure pneumonia in mice. The development was detailed in research published in the journal Nature Materials. In the study, researchers say that “bioinspired microrobots” can move through the body and deal with different microbes connected to certain illnesses. The technology is still...
Nobel prize in medicine awarded for research on evolution
STOCKHOLM — (AP) — Swedish scientist Svante Paabo won this year’s Nobel Prize in medicine Monday for his discoveries on human evolution that provided key insights into our immune system and what makes us unique compared with our extinct cousins, the award's panel said. Paabo has spearheaded...
Daily Trojan
Humans and robots: Stefanos Nikolaidis fosters anthro-machine collaboration in manufacturing
What do robots, manufacturing and stroke rehabilitation have in common? Stefanos Nikolaidis, an assistant professor in computer science in the Viterbi School of Engineering, has worked on these problems before, combining a different side of humanity with robotics. In July, Agilent, a life sciences company bringing technologies to laboratories worldwide,...
natureworldnews.com
Research Shows Viking Bead Makers' Advanced and Sustainable Methods in 700 AD
New research revealed that the craftsmen in Ribe Denmark in 700 AD showed advanced, sophisticated, and sustainable skills in making glass beads from old Roman glass mosaics. The study presented new development and surprising findings than previously believed in the Viking bead makers. The interdisciplinary study was published in the...
Nature.com
Geneticist who unmasked lives of ancient humans wins medicine Nobel
Svante Pääbo has made stunning discoveries about our forebear species by analysing ancient DNA. You have full access to this article via your institution. This year’s Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded for pioneering studies of human evolution that harnessed precious snippets of DNA found in fossils that are tens of thousands of years old.
‘Revolutionary’ artificial intelligence makes quantum physics 99.99% simpler
Scientists have reduced a vastly complex quantum physics problem requiring 100,000 equations to just four equations using artificial intelligence.The team hope that the “dimensionality reduction” method could “revolutionise” scientific investigation into quantum problems, leading to breakthroughs in ultra-efficient materal design.Potential outcomes could include new materials that have useful properties, like superconductivity, or have applications in fields ranging from neuroscience to renewable energy.“We start with this huge object of all these coupled-together differential equations; then we’re using machine learning to turn it into something so small you can count it on your fingers,” said Domenico Di Sante, an assistant professor at...
Nobel Prize for 3 chemists who made molecules 'click'
This year's Nobel Prize in chemistry has been awarded to Americans Carolyn R
marktechpost.com
Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania Propose a New Computing Architecture Ideal for Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Conventional computing architectures severely constrain artificial intelligence’s ability to improve technology. In traditional models, memory storage and computing occur in separate areas of the machine. This is why data must be transported from its storage area to a CPU or GPU for processing. The most significant disadvantage of this design is that this movement takes time, which reduces the performance of even the most potent processing units available. There is no avoiding lag when compute performance exceeds memory transfer. These delays become a severe issue when dealing with the massive amounts of data required for machine learning and AI applications.
Astronomy.com
Physicists share 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics for insights into the spooky world of quantum mechanics
The 2022 Nobel prize for physics has been awarded to a trio of scientists for pioneering experiments in quantum mechanics, the theory covering the micro-world of atoms and particles. Alain Aspect from Université Paris-Saclay in France, John Clauser from J.F. Clauser & Associates in the US, and Anton Zeilinger from...
Control Engineering
Soft robots grip with the right amount of force
A system has been developed to help robot grasp tools and apply the appropriate amount of force for a given task. This system, called Series Elastic End Effectors (SEED), could be useful where there’s uncertainty in an application or particular setting. Tool use has long been a hallmark of...
Nature.com
DeepMind AI invents faster algorithms to solve tough maths puzzles
Machine-learning technique improves computing efficiency and could have far-reaching applications. You have full access to this article via your institution. Researchers at DeepMind in London have shown that artificial intelligence (AI) can find shortcuts in a fundamental type of mathematical calculation, by turning the problem into a game and then leveraging the machine-learning techniques that another of the company’s AIs used to beat human players in games such as Go and chess.
American Scientist John Clauser Is One of Three to Jointly Win the Nobel Prize in Physics
The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences praised John Clauser, Alain Aspect and Anton Zeilinger for their work in "pioneering quantum information science" California native John Clauser was named as one of the winners of this year's Nobel Prize for physics. Clauser, 79, was awarded the prize alongside French scientist Alain Aspect and Austrian scientist Anton Zeilinger. In the announcement, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences praised the trio for their work in "pioneering quantum information science," NBC News reported. In a post on social media, that featured a...
3 scientists share Nobel Prize in physics for their work on quantum information
This year's Nobel Prize in physics has been awarded to research on how light and matter act on an atomic scale.
Nature.com
Chemists who invented revolutionary 'click' reactions win Nobel
Researchers honoured for game-changing methods to neatly couple molecules, including reactions that can be run in living cells. You have full access to this article via your institution. Three chemists who pioneered a useful technique called “click chemistry” to efficiently join molecules together have won this year’s Nobel Prize in...
Westword
Colorado Chemistry Professor Could Change the Future of Plastics
When Wei Zhang thinks about his work, the chemistry professor often recalls a scene from the movie The Graduate, when Dustin Hoffman’s character gets advice that the future, summed up in one word, is plastics. “The statement still holds true,” Zhang says. “Plastic is very important. People rely on...
Terran Orbital’s Marc Bell to Present at 2022 MilSat Symposium
marktechpost.com
Latest Computer Vision Research Propose An Optimization Framework Called ‘SAMURAI,’ For Joint Camera, Shape, BRDF, And Illumination Estimation
Immersive applications such as augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) are getting more attention thanks to the rapid advancement in the field. A mobile game with added AR elements or a movie played in VR glasses is an enhanced user experience. Preparing 3D content for immersive media experiences is...
