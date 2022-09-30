TV tonight: you’re not hallucinating! Welcome to the world of puppets

Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared

11.05pm, Channel 4

A urinal that takes cigarette breaks; a vending machine that excretes lasagne; a suitcase that sings and dances. Welcome to Becky Sloan and Joe Pelling’s surreal world of puppets. The satirical take on children’s shows is, quite frankly, a hallucinogenic experience and often veers into horror (whatever you do, don’t let the kids accidentally watch it). In the first of tonight’s double bill, our hosts Red Guy, Yellow Guy and Duck learn that getting a job isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. Hollie Richardson

Ghosts

8.30pm, BBC One

Turning the gatehouse into a boutique B&B isn’t the best plan with ghosts hanging round the place, and a pet cemetery in the garden doesn’t bode well for five-star reviews. When two of Mike’s friends check in, they’re not impressed by Alison’s introductions to her invisible housemates. Hannah Verdier

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing

9pm, BBC Two

Astonishingly epic overhead shots of the Thames abound tonight, as the two adorable comics head out in search of perch. It’s their lunch that prompts the most intrigue, though: how much further will Bob stretch his claims to be making “heart-healthy” food? Alexi Duggins

Munich Games

9pm, Sky Atlantic

All good thrillers step on the gas in the penultimate episode, and this one is no different. Agents tracking the terrorists think they have the threat under control, which of course they don’t – a bad time, then, for Maria (Seyneb Saleh) to be out in the cold. But we know she’ll refuse to stay there. Jack Seale

Daisy May Cooper in Am I Being Unreasonable? Photograph: Alistair Heap/Boffola Pictures

Am I Being Unreasonable?

9.30pm, BBC One

There’s nothing quite like a head-curdling port hangover to get you in the mood for putting on your kid’s birthday party, eh? But Nic (Daisy May Cooper) has even bigger concerns – what exactly did she reveal to her new friend Jen (Selin Hizli)? And why is her grieving sister-in-law acting so icily towards her? HR

The Graham Norton Show

10.40pm, BBC One

Graham returns, and Friday nights are back to how they should be once more – with a sizzling-hot lineup. Eric Idle is one of the guests on the sofa, joined by Hollywood scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis, David Tennant and Lydia West. Robbie Williams also performs. HR

Live sport

International T20 Cricket: Pakistan v England, Fri, 3.15pm, Sky Sports Main Event

The sixth T20 in the seven-match series, at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.



