‘I swam forever’: Son swims to rescue mother from flooded home after Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (CNN) - As Floridians begin to fully grasp the devastation left in the wake of Hurricane Ian, stories of heroism are emerging. Johnny Lauder said he waded through nearly half a mile of flooded streets to rescue his mother as the waters rose inside her home.
See inside a castle for sale in South Carolina
SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina/Gray News) - Have you ever dreamed of living like royalty? Of owning your own turret? Watching the sunset from a grand staircase on your lakefront home?. An iconic Castle on Keowee in South Carolina could be yours for just $2.8 million. The 12,000-square foot castle is...
911 issues affecting Verizon customers in Alabama
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Customers of Verizon in Alabama are having issues with connecting to 911 centers across the state. According to information shared to the public by Henry County E-911 Director Chad Sowell on social media on Tuesday, call centers in Alabama are either not receiving or getting delayed calls from people reaching out to 911.
Inflation impacting pumpkin prices
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As we get closer to Halloween it’s about time to start buying pumpkins. However, fuel prices, seed prices and labor shortages are contributing to higher costs for pumpkins. Leaf and Petal owner Jamie Pursell says he has been pleasantly surprised that pumpkin prices are only...
Birmingham dentist explains Alabama dental healthcare crisis
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama is facing a dental healthcare crisis. As far as the dentist to population ratio, a local dentist says our state is last place. Some people are forced to drive hours to find dental care. Several counties have either one or no dentists practicing at all.
All-women crew fights fires and gender stereotypes in Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - The National Park Service welcomed the first all-women fire crew to Denali National Park & Preserve this summer, with the seven-woman team spending months training and working in Alaska. The 2022 team of six crew members and one crew lead — who hail from all...
FIRST ALERT: Seasonable, dry fall weather sticking around
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Another quiet night in store across Central Alabama as the tranquil weather pattern graces us with a beautiful stretch of weather. Dry air in place will help us cool down into the low 50s again for Wednesday morning with a crystal-clear sunrise. Highs will top out near 80 under a mostly sunny sky with winds out of the north at 5 MPH. High pressure will continue to build across the Deep South making for more picture-perfect weather through the end of the week. We could even see more spots drop down into the 40s again on Thursday morning with abundant sunshine during the afternoon.
Some Verizon customers experiencing trouble calling 911
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Customers with Verizon may have some issues when making emergency calls. The company says customers across Alabama are having problems when they call 911. You could experience a delay or your call won’t go through at all. Now the city of Southside is sharing ways...
Emu stops traffic in St. Clair Co.
ST. CLAIR, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s not something you see everyday, but when you do, it’ll probably stop traffic. A viewer was traveling along Highway 174 Tuesday afternoon and ran into everyone’s worst nightmare...traffic. Traffic was at a stand still then it would crawl for a little...
More cities voting to support medical marijuana dispensaries
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Interest continues to grow for medical cannabis around the state. So far, around 20 cities including Birmingham and Tuscaloosa have paved the way for medical marijuana dispensaries to eventually open up, according to the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission. “I’m sure municipalities and counties are hearing a...
I-59 now open following fatal multi-car wreck in St. Clair Co.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - All northbound and southbound lanes on I-59 in St. Clair Co. after multi-car wreck killed at least one person early Wednesday morning. It happened around 4:10 a.m. State troopers tell us at least one person has died. Both north and south bound lanes were closed for...
