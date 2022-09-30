BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Another quiet night in store across Central Alabama as the tranquil weather pattern graces us with a beautiful stretch of weather. Dry air in place will help us cool down into the low 50s again for Wednesday morning with a crystal-clear sunrise. Highs will top out near 80 under a mostly sunny sky with winds out of the north at 5 MPH. High pressure will continue to build across the Deep South making for more picture-perfect weather through the end of the week. We could even see more spots drop down into the 40s again on Thursday morning with abundant sunshine during the afternoon.

