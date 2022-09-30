ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

wbrc.com

See inside a castle for sale in South Carolina

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina/Gray News) - Have you ever dreamed of living like royalty? Of owning your own turret? Watching the sunset from a grand staircase on your lakefront home?. An iconic Castle on Keowee in South Carolina could be yours for just $2.8 million. The 12,000-square foot castle is...
REAL ESTATE
wbrc.com

911 issues affecting Verizon customers in Alabama

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Customers of Verizon in Alabama are having issues with connecting to 911 centers across the state. According to information shared to the public by Henry County E-911 Director Chad Sowell on social media on Tuesday, call centers in Alabama are either not receiving or getting delayed calls from people reaching out to 911.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Inflation impacting pumpkin prices

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As we get closer to Halloween it’s about time to start buying pumpkins. However, fuel prices, seed prices and labor shortages are contributing to higher costs for pumpkins. Leaf and Petal owner Jamie Pursell says he has been pleasantly surprised that pumpkin prices are only...
INDIANA STATE
wbrc.com

Birmingham dentist explains Alabama dental healthcare crisis

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama is facing a dental healthcare crisis. As far as the dentist to population ratio, a local dentist says our state is last place. Some people are forced to drive hours to find dental care. Several counties have either one or no dentists practicing at all.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

All-women crew fights fires and gender stereotypes in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - The National Park Service welcomed the first all-women fire crew to Denali National Park & Preserve this summer, with the seven-woman team spending months training and working in Alaska. The 2022 team of six crew members and one crew lead — who hail from all...
ALASKA STATE
wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: Seasonable, dry fall weather sticking around

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Another quiet night in store across Central Alabama as the tranquil weather pattern graces us with a beautiful stretch of weather. Dry air in place will help us cool down into the low 50s again for Wednesday morning with a crystal-clear sunrise. Highs will top out near 80 under a mostly sunny sky with winds out of the north at 5 MPH. High pressure will continue to build across the Deep South making for more picture-perfect weather through the end of the week. We could even see more spots drop down into the 40s again on Thursday morning with abundant sunshine during the afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
wbrc.com

Some Verizon customers experiencing trouble calling 911

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Customers with Verizon may have some issues when making emergency calls. The company says customers across Alabama are having problems when they call 911. You could experience a delay or your call won’t go through at all. Now the city of Southside is sharing ways...
SOUTHSIDE, AL
wbrc.com

Emu stops traffic in St. Clair Co.

ST. CLAIR, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s not something you see everyday, but when you do, it’ll probably stop traffic. A viewer was traveling along Highway 174 Tuesday afternoon and ran into everyone’s worst nightmare...traffic. Traffic was at a stand still then it would crawl for a little...
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

More cities voting to support medical marijuana dispensaries

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Interest continues to grow for medical cannabis around the state. So far, around 20 cities including Birmingham and Tuscaloosa have paved the way for medical marijuana dispensaries to eventually open up, according to the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission. “I’m sure municipalities and counties are hearing a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

