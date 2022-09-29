Read full article on original website
bhbusiness.com
Why Insurers Flock to Digital Behavioral Health Companies
Major payers have increasingly turned to digital behavioral health providers to fill in the gaps in not met by their present services. In doing so, these payers seek to address the issues of access, speed to care, specialist availability, convenience and privacy through digital platforms. In turn, digital behavioral health...
bhbusiness.com
Telehealth Could Become Second-Class Modality Without Careful Regulatory Action
Telehealth in behavioral health is here to stay. The behavioral health industry must now double down on efforts to ensure post-COVID era telehealth regulations don’t inadvertently make telehealth a second-class care modality, according to a panel at the Behavioral Health & Well-Being Congress. “We are in a chicken and...
beckerspayer.com
18 payers to join CMS value-based Medicare Advantage model for 2023
CMS' Value-Based Insurance Design program for Medicare Advantage plans is growing for 2023, expanding to 52 participating organizations, the agency said Sept. 29. CMS estimates the number of enrollees covered by the program will increase by 24 percent this year with the new participating organizations, according to a news release.
Scrubs Magazine
Nurse “Trapped” in Contract Sues Staffing Agency for Punishing Quitters
A healthcare staffing agency that serves facilities throughout New York state has been accused of using illegal tactics to keep foreign-born healthcare workers stuck in low-paying jobs that some American-born workers no longer want. Benzor Shem Vidal, who immigrated to the U.S. from the Philippines, says Advanced Care Staffing forced...
Fed: 6 of the nation’s largest banks will participate in a pilot climate scenario
WASHINGTON —The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced that six of the nation's largest banks will participate in a pilot climate scenario analysis exercise designed to enhance the ability of supervisors and firms to measure and manage climate-related financial risks, according to a statement from the agency. Scenario analysis—in...
Chanel Porchia-Albert On Baby Dove’s New Doula Campaign, Improving Black Maternal Outcomes And Increasing Access To Care
NewsOne sat down with the Brooklyn-based maternal health advocate Chanel Porchia-Albert to learn more about the campaign and her journey in the doula industry. The post Chanel Porchia-Albert On Baby Dove’s New Doula Campaign, Improving Black Maternal Outcomes And Increasing Access To Care appeared first on NewsOne.
bhbusiness.com
Activist Investor Slams Talkspace Decision-Making, Calls for New CEO
Talkspace investor Firstime Ventures is calling for the virtual behavioral health company to name a permanent CEO and release a proactive strategic plan. This comes as Talkspace continues to struggle on the public market. The stock was valued at roughly $9 per share when it went public through a $1.4 billion SPAC in 2021. It is now valued at about $1 per share.
Opinion: Independent Medical Practice Demurs Amidst Emerging Innovative Models of Care.
Innovative Care Delivery Model Needs A Logistic And Infrastructural Update. Illumination initially published this article on Medium!. Amidst imminent transitions across the medical care continuum and along with evolving Merrit-based physician reimbursement model, so is the model of care delivery system. As a consequence of that transition, independent medical clinics and physicians' performance, quality of care, and efficiency are coming more than ever under scrutiny.
ceoworld.biz
Helping Employees in Adapting to New Software
Onboarding new employees efficiently is arguably one of the most crucial stages of looking after any business’ key assets – the workforce. Every HR professional knows that in order to keep their personnel happy and successful in their jobs, one of the most important things to get right from day one is ensuring that new hires can use all the company’s various software packages for their job roles.
MedCity News
Solving healthcare’s last mile problem: 3 ways to better reach patients
The pandemic greatly accelerated innovation across the entire healthcare industry, resulting in new ways to reach patients and virtual ways to deliver care. However, many Americans still lack access to care — whether it be because of cost, distance or an inability to understand the convoluted healthcare system. To...
beckerspayer.com
AHIP applauds Medicare Advantage premium decreases
AHIP president and CEO Matt Eyles lauded CMS' announcement that average Medicare Advantage premiums will decrease in 2023, calling the price drop a "further demonstration" of the value of Medicare Advantage plans. In a Sept. 29 news release, Mr. Eyles touted the benefits of Medicare Advantage, calling the program an...
U.S. government awards $266 million to build public health workforce
The federal government awarded more than $266 million in American Rescue Plan funding to grow the nation's community and public health workforce, the Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday. Driving the news: The department is investing $225.5 million in community health workers and $40.7 million in public health...
aamc.org
MedPAC Meets to Discuss Add-On Payment to Safety-Net Providers and Telehealth
The Medicare Payment and Advisory Commission (MedPAC) met on Sep. 29 and 30 to discuss, among other items, a payment add-on to support providers that care for a disproportionate share of low-income beneficiaries as well as a mandated report on the expansion of telehealth. Add-on Payment. MedPAC staff continued its...
marketplace.org
Walmart’s employee insurance will soon cover fertility treatments
Walmart announced this week it will start covering fertility treatments as a benefit for employees. It’s partnering with a startup called Kindbody, offering workers access to more than 30 clinics across the country. As fertility treatments can be fairly expensive – the fact that the nation’s largest private employer is stepping forward to offer them may help make them an option for many more people, not just those who can already afford them.
Bridge The Health Literacy Gap for Your Patients With These Top Tips
According to the National Assessment of Adult Health Literacy, only 12% of adults in the U.S. have proficient health literacy skills. Healthcare is a unique industry because it is wide-ranging yet highly personalized. Health literacy is important for patients, physicians and their communities. Each of these groups comes together to improve health systems and patient care, which is why mutual understanding and clear communication is vital to patient outcomes. Below, we discuss recommendations to improve your health system to create a mutually beneficial healthcare environment.
Digiceuticals: Driving Growth Through Digital Health Services
There was tremendous interest in telemedicine before 2020. However, the COVID-19 pandemic made it a reality triggering unprecedented disruption across the industry. For instance, digital-first healthcare aggregators had been testing programs for telemedicine but, since 2020, the demand for telehealth services has exploded across the globe. Despite stabilizing forces such as vaccine rollouts, telehealth utilization remains 38 times higher than it was in the years before the pandemic (1). Health and wellness apps are proliferating the mobile ecosystem, allowing consumers to consult with medical experts from anywhere on any concern. One growing trend is the emergence of digiceuticals as a way to track patient data from wearables and make real-time treatment recommendations.
The number of CFOs being promoted to CEOs hits an all-time high
In the first half of 2022, there was increased momentum of finance chiefs becoming CEOs. So far this year, we’ve been hearing of several CFOs moving into the CEO role at major companies. For example, Christina Spade, the CFO and COO, at AMC Networks was named the next CEO. And Donald Allan, Jr. was promoted from CFO to CEO at Stanley Black & Decker. In fact, the percentage of sitting CEOs coming directly from a CFO chair has reached an all-time high.
Employee ownership could be the future of capitalism–but it doesn’t work unless workers earn it
A recent op-ed published by Fortune suggests that “shared company ownership may be the missing path to the American dream.” From today’s vantage point, it’s a tall order. Authors Darren Walker and Pete Stavros go on to say that “investors, financial institutions, and labor advocates are among a growing movement that believes that employee ownership would resolve the structural challenges faced by the economy.” A tall order, indeed.
Why Healthcare Wearables Are In Your Future
From Fitbits to glucose monitors, healthcare wearables are on the rise. Discover what the future of this technology will look like, and how it may affect you.
FTC and State Partners Sue Pesticide Giants Syngenta and Corteva for Using Illegal Pay-to-Block Scheme to Inflate Prices for Farmers
This is a Federal Trade Commission press release. The Federal Trade Commission and a bipartisan coalition of 10 state attorneys general have filed a complaint in federal court against pesticide manufacturers Syngenta Crop Protection and Corteva, Inc. for allegedly paying distributors to block competitors from selling their cheaper generic products to farmers. The complaint alleges that these big pesticide firms run so-called “loyalty programs” in which distributors only get paid if they limit business with competing manufacturers. Cutting off competition has allowed the defendants to inflate their prices and force American farmers to spend millions of dollars more for their products. The complaint seeks to shut down this illegal pay-to-block scheme and restore competition to affected markets.
