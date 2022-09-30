Read full article on original website
Two new San Diego guaranteed income programs give up to $1,000 a month to low-income familiesBeth TorresSan Diego, CA
A fifth grader boy sold one of his paintings for $230,000Anita DurairajSan Diego, CA
Cute Restaurant and Bar in Downtown, San Diego - Craft & CommerceDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Michelin Star Sushi Restaurant in San Diego - Soichi SushiDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles
Athletics face the Angels leading series 1-0
LINE: Angels -142, Athletics +120; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics play the Los Angeles Angels, leading the series 1-0. Oakland is 58-102 overall and 27-52 at home. The Athletics are 34-15 in games when they scored at least five runs. Los Angeles has a 73-87...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Los Angeles Dodgers host the Colorado Rockies Tuesday
LINE: Dodgers -373, Rockies +293; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers play the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday. Los Angeles is 110-50 overall and 56-23 in home games. The Dodgers are 59-10 in games when they did not allow a home run. Colorado has a 67-93...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Rockies beat Dodgers 5-2 after Urias departs in last start
LOS ANGELES -- - Julio Urias made his final tune-up for the postseason and case for the Cy Young Award a solid one, though the Colorado Rockies went ahead after he left and beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-2 on Tuesday night. Urias pitched five innings and allowed two runs...
ABC7 Los Angeles
From star rookies to extremely good -- and bad -- finishes: The stats and storylines we're watchi...
Today marks the final day of the 2022 MLB regular season -- yes, it falls on a Wednesday this year -- before the MLB playoffs start Friday afternoon. While there might not be a whole lot left to determine in the standings with all 12 postseason spots filled before teams take the field for Game 162, there are still plenty of reasons baseball fans everywhere should tune in one last time -- whether your team has punched one of those playoff tickets or will be playing for the last time until Opening Day arrives March 30, 2023.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Dodgers face the Rockies leading series 2-1
LINE: Dodgers -360, Rockies +280; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers bring a 2-1 advantage into the next game of the series against the Colorado Rockies. Los Angeles is 56-22 in home games and 110-49 overall. Dodgers hitters are batting a collective .257, the third-best team...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Los Angeles Angels retain Phil Nevin as manager for 2023 season
OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Angels have hired Phil Nevin as manager for the 2023 season, removing his interim title and giving him a one-year contract Wednesday before the final game of the regular season. The Angels will miss the playoffs for an eighth straight year. Nevin was promoted...
ABC7 Los Angeles
The playoff field is set! Here's why this could be the greatest MLB postseason since ... well, ma...
The regular season is officially in the books (OK, maybe there is still a game or two trickling slowly to its finish as you read this) and the 2022 MLB playoffs are set to start Friday -- and this year's postseason could be epic. In addition to a new format...
Mets' Jeff McNeil edges out Dodgers' Freddie Freeman to win 2022 NL batting title
A year removed from the worst statistical season of his career, New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil clinched the National League batting title Wednesday, on the final date of the 2022 regular season. McNeil edged out Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman for the batting title. McNeil finished...
Mets prep for playoffs with 9-2 rout of Nationals
Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets geared up for the playoffs with a 9-2 rout of the Washington Nationals, completing a fantastic regular season with the second-most wins in franchise history
ABC7 Los Angeles
Dodgers look to stop skid in game against the Rockies
LINE: Dodgers -370, Rockies +292; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers look to break a three-game skid when they play the Colorado Rockies. Los Angeles has a 56-24 record in home games and a 110-51 record overall. Dodgers hitters are batting a collective .256, which ranks second in the NL.
MLB playoffs: 2022 MLB postseason bracket, playoff schedule and format
The 2022 Major League Baseball season is drawing to a close and that means it’s time for the MLB playoffs.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Dodgers honor retiring Spanish-language broadcaster Jaime Jarrín during pregame ceremony
LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers honored Jaime Jarrín before Saturday's game against the Colorado Rockies, with the retiring broadcaster telling the fans at Dodger Stadium, "no matter what I say, it is not enough to say thank you for what I have in my heart." "I...
