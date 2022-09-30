ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC7 Los Angeles

Athletics face the Angels leading series 1-0

LINE: Angels -142, Athletics +120; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics play the Los Angeles Angels, leading the series 1-0. Oakland is 58-102 overall and 27-52 at home. The Athletics are 34-15 in games when they scored at least five runs. Los Angeles has a 73-87...
ABC7 Los Angeles

Los Angeles Dodgers host the Colorado Rockies Tuesday

LINE: Dodgers -373, Rockies +293; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers play the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday. Los Angeles is 110-50 overall and 56-23 in home games. The Dodgers are 59-10 in games when they did not allow a home run. Colorado has a 67-93...
ABC7 Los Angeles

Rockies beat Dodgers 5-2 after Urias departs in last start

LOS ANGELES -- - Julio Urias made his final tune-up for the postseason and case for the Cy Young Award a solid one, though the Colorado Rockies went ahead after he left and beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-2 on Tuesday night. Urias pitched five innings and allowed two runs...
ABC7 Los Angeles

From star rookies to extremely good -- and bad -- finishes: The stats and storylines we're watchi...

Today marks the final day of the 2022 MLB regular season -- yes, it falls on a Wednesday this year -- before the MLB playoffs start Friday afternoon. While there might not be a whole lot left to determine in the standings with all 12 postseason spots filled before teams take the field for Game 162, there are still plenty of reasons baseball fans everywhere should tune in one last time -- whether your team has punched one of those playoff tickets or will be playing for the last time until Opening Day arrives March 30, 2023.
ABC7 Los Angeles

Dodgers face the Rockies leading series 2-1

LINE: Dodgers -360, Rockies +280; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers bring a 2-1 advantage into the next game of the series against the Colorado Rockies. Los Angeles is 56-22 in home games and 110-49 overall. Dodgers hitters are batting a collective .257, the third-best team...
ABC7 Los Angeles

Los Angeles Angels retain Phil Nevin as manager for 2023 season

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Angels have hired Phil Nevin as manager for the 2023 season, removing his interim title and giving him a one-year contract Wednesday before the final game of the regular season. The Angels will miss the playoffs for an eighth straight year. Nevin was promoted...
ABC7 Los Angeles

Dodgers look to stop skid in game against the Rockies

LINE: Dodgers -370, Rockies +292; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers look to break a three-game skid when they play the Colorado Rockies. Los Angeles has a 56-24 record in home games and a 110-51 record overall. Dodgers hitters are batting a collective .256, which ranks second in the NL.
