U.S. awards $75 million loan to California county to extend high occupancy vehicle lanes
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Transportation Department on Wednesday awarded a $75 million low-interest loan to a California county to construct a 7.5-mile extension of the High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lanes. The Santa Barbara County Local Transportation Authority will use the loan to expand the lanes on busy U.S....
St. Johns tree headed to Capitol for the holiday season
ST. JOHNS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — This year’s Michigan State Christmas Tree will come from a first-time location. The 63-foot-tall spruce comes from St. Johns in Clinton County, marking the first time the state tree has come from that location. The owners of the property where the tree...
MDHHS highlights new hotline during October’s Domestic Violence Awareness Month
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — As part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is highlighting Michigan’s new, 24/7 hotline providing live, one-on-one crisis support for all victims, survivors, support people and professionals who serve them. The hotline number is available...
