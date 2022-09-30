Read full article on original website
Related
NYLON
Your October 2022 Horoscope Brings The Party — And The Drama
As of October 2, we’ve finished the third Mercury Retrograde of 2022, a giant-size back-to-school blowout for Virgo and Libra season. Schools reopened their doors to socially maldeveloped lockdown children; understaffed fast food restaurants further embraced robot labor; and the British monarchy went for a new look. Mercury retrogrades come in handy during periods of intense turnover, helping us to hash out the details of the new world order.
Today’s daily horoscope for Oct. 5, 2022
The moon forms a lucky angle to the sun first, then Mars, proclaiming that we have all we need to do remarkable things. “People are so busy wishing for more time and better resources that they fail to make the most of the time and resources they have. Be great in small ways and you may be surprised by what you’ve achieved within a year or two.” -- James Clear.
TODAY.com
October 2022 horoscopes: What this month has in store for your sign
According to astrology, October 2022 is a month for achieving and doing, rather than sitting back and watching life unfold. We have the opportunity to fine-tune our destinies — as long as we’re dedicated to the goals we want. Before heading into individual horoscopes, let's take a look...
Good News Network
Your Inspired Weekly Horoscope From Rob Brezsny: A ‘Free Will Astrology’
FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week of September 24, 2022. Tips for making the most of the next three weeks: 1. Be proud as you teeter charismatically on the fence. Relish the power that comes from being in between. 2. Act as vividly congenial and staunchly beautiful as you dare. 3. Experiment with making artful arrangements of pretty much everything you are part of. 4. Flatter others sincerely. Use praise as one of your secret powers. 5. Cultivate an open-minded skepticism that blends discernment and curiosity. 6. Plot and scheme in behalf of harmony, but never kiss ass.
RELATED PEOPLE
MindBodyGreen
October 2022 Monthly Horoscope: What Astrologers Want You To Know
It’s Libra season, a time where we usually seek harmony and middle ground and enjoy pleasantries and quality time with other people. It’s all about moderation and that easy equilibrium that gets boring in large doses but can be really nice for a month every year!. Alas in...
Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is Both Hot & Cold, So Get Ready For Temperatures To Shift
The planets are turning up the heat in your love horoscope for the week of September 12 to September 18, but temperatures could easily run cold when we least expect it! After all, the timing may feel somewhat off in your relationships, which may be developing into downright disappointment as the week progresses. Remember—this is only temporary! Still, if you’re currently in the thick of some relationship trouble, knowing it will eventually pass doesn’t make it any easier. Not only is Mercury officially retrograde, but Venus in critical Virgo will also square off with Mars in temperamental Gemini on September 16,...
Stay Tuned, Pisces—Your October Horoscope Says Life Is About to Get Much More Interesting
A lot is happening in your Pisces horoscope for October 2022, so hang on tight! It all begins on October 1, when Venus opposes Jupiter in your second house of money and paves the way for so much financial growth. If you’ve been waiting for the right time to splurge on a big purchase or ask for that raise you deserve, the time is now! Either way, you’re beginning this month with a deeper understanding of the beauty that surrounds you, so make your universe that much more pleasing to your eye. Because Mercury retrograde will also come to an end...
Horoscope today: Daily star sign guide from Mystic Meg on October 1
Everything original and unique in your chart is polished so bright as Venus and the moon link up - strangers, colleagues, family, all appreciate (and enjoy) what makes you stand out. Yes, this brings a chance to pitch a big personal plan. This time, leave some wriggle-room. A cycling Capricorn...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elite Daily
Your October Horoscope Will Keep You On Your Toes Leading Up To Halloween
It’s the most wonderful time of the year: fall. Though it’s known for its spooky undertones, autumn is also full of exciting events, especially when it comes to astrology. Your October 2022 horoscope is already giving you plenty to mentally prepare for, far beyond the Halloween festivities. Two...
Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is a Reminder That You Don’t Need Anyone To Complete You
You have so much to celebrate in your love horoscope for the week of October 3 to October 9 and your relationships are benefitting most of all. If you’re feeling incredibly affectionate toward your friends, family and lovers, you can expect that feeling to increase in a way that feels breathtaking. However, if you’re veering into co-dependent territory, it’s time to remember that you don’t need anyone to complete you. As of October 2, Mercury retrograde will finally come to an end at 24 degrees Virgo, which speaks to the high level of healing involved with the end of this confusing...
This Week's Horoscope Forecast September 5th To 11th, 2022
This week, Mercury goes Retrograde, causing us to reevaluate our relationship issues and the perfectionism that's held us back. And the Full Harvest Moon in Pisces will also occur on September 10th, which may encourage us to have more faith in our intuition.
Your Weekly Love Horoscope Says You May Be Catching Feelings, Thank to Venus in Libra
Powerful romantic shifts and empowering transformations are happening in your love horoscope for the week of September 26 to October 2, so get ready for sparks to fly. There’s a lot to look forward to right now in terms of love, so dive into the romance of it all. If you’re catching feelings, you might as well embrace it rather than fear it, because the universe definitely wants you to. Emotional bonds are deepening right now, especially when Mercury retrograde forms a conjunction with romantic Venus in Virgo on September 26. This will pave the way for communication in your relationships,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Monthly Horoscope: Virgo, October 2022
The sun is in Venus-ruled Libra, a sign that knows all about the finer things in life, and you, dear Virgo, are focused on themes like money, luxury, your belongings, and security. A lovely gift may come your way as Venus in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries on October 1! Your wealth can grow and an energy of decadence and abundance flows! Though Jupiter is the planet of luck, it’s also the planet of exaggeration and extravagance, so try not to overspend. Moderation is key.
Cancer—Your October Horoscope Says You’re Casting Love Spells On Everyone You Meet This Month
Make yourself comfortable, because your Cancer horoscope for October 2022 wants you to tend to your home and reignite the embers of your hearth. The month begins with a burst of warmth and love, as Venus in your private fourth house opposes Jupiter in your public 10th house and encourages you to spend time with close loved ones and reinforce the beams of your foundation in life. You may even receive praise for the beautiful family you’ve built and the home you’ve designed to your liking! However, as Pluto retrograde comes to an end on October 8, it may bring up...
Scorpio—Your October Horoscope Says You’re Letting Go of the Old You & Getting to Know the New You
By the end of the month, life could look very different! Your Scorpio horoscope for October 2022 says you’re approaching a period of accelerated growth, so strap yourselves in and get ready for a wild ride. Luckily, as Mercury retrograde comes to an end on October 2, stationing direct in your 11th house of hopes and ideals, you’re learning so much about who you are and what you really want. Mercury isn’t the only planet that’s no longer retrograde, because Pluto retrograde will also come to an end on October 8. As the planet of creation and destruction begins moving forward...
These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Month of October, but It’s Taking Them Somewhere Beautiful & Unexpected
If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst month of October 2022, don’t let it bring you down. This doesn’t mean you’re guaranteed to experience disaster, only that the planets are placing a little more strain on you than usual. However, let’s not forget that when you’re stuck between a rock and a hard place, it’s also the perfect amount of pressure to form a diamond. Luckily, the month begins with a dash of hope as Mercury retrograde *finally* comes to an end on October 2. This means things are about to start running more smoothly, so...
theeverygirl.com
Spooky Season Is Here: Your October 2022 Horoscopes
We’re well into fall now, so get into your fave sweats and grab a pumpkin spice latte because your October horoscopes are here. While the month starts during Libra season, there’s tons of Scorpio energy this month. Scorpio season starts on the 23rd. Venus and Mercury move into Scorpio. And there’s an eclipse in Scorpio. So the beginning of the month will be more fun and lighthearted, but it might feel a little darker toward the end of October—which is perfect for getting Halloween-ready.
Aries—Your October Horoscope Says Mars Retrograde Could Have a Major Impact on You
Prepare for your relationships to both invigorate you and inspire you, because your Aries horoscope for October 2022 is all about love and commitment. Prepare to dive into your very own fall fantasy, because the month begins with romantic Venus forming an opposition with Jupiter in Aries on October 1, shining a light on a special someone who has snagged your heart. And remember—platonic love counts too! However, by October 8, you may feel as though some of your own baggage is creeping back into the picture. As Pluto retrograde comes to an end on October 8, the planet of secrets...
Is a Libra in Love With You? How to Attract a Libra & Signs They May Be Falling For You
Are the wedding bells already ringing? When you fall for a Venus-ruled Libra, you may have immediate visions of commitment, marriage and more dancing before your eyes. After all, it is nearly impossible to resist this zodiac sign! Although you might be smitten, how do you know for sure if a Libra is in love with you, too? Who is Libra? Ruled by Venus—planet of love, beauty and friendship—Libra is the cardinal air sign who is unafraid of pioneering relationships and commitments. Like a mirror, Libra will often instinctively match the other. This also applies to someone if their sun, moon,...
Wesleyan Argus
Astrology With Nico: September 30- October 6
Welcome to The Wesleyan Argus’s weekly astrology column: Astrology with Nico. Each Friday, pick up a copy of the paper to get acquainted with the vibes for the week ahead. Not into your horoscope? There’s something for everyone in here, with lucky numbers, colors, and a weekly vibe attached to each sign.
Comments / 0