Connecticut State

Bob Green
5d ago

Lamont, what's he has done ,raised taxes,hates police,emptied the prisons,moral is at all time low,put taxpayers out of a job because they didn't want the jab,and told people to snitch on restaurant owners who didn't enforce the mask deal,which wouldn't save u anyway,and then fine them ,he loves the rich ,doesn't care about the rest,he should be locked up

Colleen Luna
5d ago

the only person out of touch is lamont ,vaccine mandates or lose job shutting down state emergency powers well after fact financial disaster , the mandates caused me great sorrow for that alone I'm voting red lamont cannot be trusted he will be next Gavin

Gabriel
5d ago

If Lamont wins our state will be lost forever, between the illegals that he’s letting in Super high crime taxes through the roof, Gas state taxes through the roof there’s no place to go Florida is now way too packed Wyoming and South D too far and Maine has become over priced

New Britain Herald

Newington resident running for governor as official Green Party candidate

NEWINGTON – Universal healthcare and education are among Michelle Louise Bicking’s top priorities if elected Governor this November. The 45-year-old Newington resident is the official 2022 Green Party Candidate and is campaigning as a write-in candidate alongside Lt. Gov.-hopeful Cassandra Martineau. “I’m always hopeful; that’s just the nature...
NEWINGTON, CT
ctnewsjunkie.com

Political Signs Reportedly Defaced In Old Lyme

Less than 24 hours after they were put up along a busy street in Old Lyme, two large signs promoting Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski were defaced with red graffiti, according to property owner J. David Kelsey. Kelsey, who co-founded the Old Lyme-based real estate private-equity investment company Hamilton Point...
OLD LYME, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

GOLDRICK: Kimberly Fiorello is the Marjorie Taylor Greene of Connecticut

In her fawning profile last year of freshman Republican state representative Kimberly Fiorello (149th district- Greenwich, Stamford), Hartford Courant‘s Daniela Altimari anointed Fiorello a “rising luminary” of the Connecticut GOP. One year on, this “rising luminary’s” extremism and bizarre utterances have shocked and outraged many voters in her district, and spurred a powerful movement to oust her from office.
CONNECTICUT STATE
hwy.co

See the Abandoned and Haunted Norwich State Hospital

Several locations around the United States carry particular lore within their very foundation. Norwich State Hospital in Connecticut is one of these places. Norwich State Hospital is a popular spot for fans of the paranormal to visit. It has decades of stories of strange happenings and sightings within its property....
NORWICH, CT
NHPR

Bears are breaking into homes in record numbers in Connecticut

The number of bears recorded entering Connecticut homes this year is already almost double the amount of recorded home entries from all of 2021, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Through Sept. 29, the state has recorded 65 complaints of bear home entries. It's a surprisingly...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Yale Daily News

New Haven Board of Education adopts Climate Emergency Resolution

The New Haven Board of Education unanimously adopted a “climate emergency” resolution this past Tuesday, Sept. 27. The four-page resolution urges the Board of Education to declare a climate emergency, improve climate education and support mobilization efforts in New Haven Public Schools. The proposal was introduced by the New Haven Climate Movement, an intergenerational organization that pushes for grassroots, climate-focused action in New Haven.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Here's What Comes Next for CT ‘Hero Pay' Program

Saturday was the deadline to apply for the Connecticut “Hero Pay” program and the state is going to start the process of reviewing submissions. The state received around 190,000 completed submissions, which include uploading all documents and attestations, according to the Office of the State Comptroller. They said...
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

People in Connecticut speak out on new laws that went into effect

CONNECTICUT, USA — 80 new laws went into effect in Connecticut on October 1 from stricter animal regulations to new juvenile crime laws. Among the new laws, is an act requiring background checks for youth camp employees and youth sports coaches. Staff members ages 18 and up must get background checks, including checks of criminal history, sex offender registry and child abuse registry if they apply for positions that work with children.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Yale Daily News

Slavic Department grapples with Russia’s war on Ukraine

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has forced Yale’s Slavic Languages and Literatures Department onto its toes. Class programming has been updated, archives have been lost and the Department as a whole has been placed under a spotlight as the conflict carries into the new school year. “Russia’s war in...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

New Haven offering housing assistance to hundreds of residents

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hundreds of people in New Haven could be eligible for financial assistance through the city’s new “I’m Home” initiative. The program is set to help renters and homeowners in need of affordable housing.                 Tatania Sellers said that days after giving birth to her third child, she was struggling to […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Connecticut expands food assistance program eligibility

CONNECTICUT, USA — More than 17,000 additional households are now eligible for food assistance in the state after Gov. Ned Lamont announced an expansion of benefits beginning in October. The new eligibility benefit for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) began on Oct. 1. Under the new eligibility benefit...
CONNECTICUT STATE

