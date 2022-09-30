Read full article on original website
Yale endowment grows 0.8 percent, its lowest since the Great Recession
The University’s endowment grew 0.8 percent for the 2022 fiscal year, its lowest percentage return since 2009. The annual return was slightly positive despite volatile financial markets and a declining median college endowment nationwide. Still, it represents the University’s lowest return since the Great Recession, when the endowment tanked by nearly 25 percent.
CS50 bumps maximum ULA paycheck, avoiding potential strike
Undergraduate staff for the University’s largest computer science course have won an increase to their maximum weekly pay after threatening a strike. The change was made after over 30 undergraduate learning assistants for the introductory lecture CPSC 100 — more commonly known as CS50, after the original course taught by David Malan at Harvard College — penned an email on Sunday to course and department administrators explaining their grievances over a new payment system introduced at the beginning of the school year.
Spielman awarded $3 million Breakthrough Prize in Mathematics
Daniel Spielman ’92 wasn’t expecting to win $3 million dollars. But the “Oscars of Science” called, and the Sterling Professor of Computer Science was informed that he had won the 2023 Breakthrough Prize in Mathematics, one of the most prestigious awards in his field. The Breakthrough...
Yale Medal awarded to five alumni
Five Yale alumni — from a senior associate at an environmental consulting firm to the former president of customer development at Unilever — were awarded the 2022 Yale Medal last week. Since 1950, the Yale Medal has been given to more than 340 alumni by the Yale Alumni...
HU: Growing up
Growing up is bittersweet. Bitterness means letting go of illusions and facing a broken and imperfect world. Sweetness comes when experiences transform into reminiscences as we further explore our potential. Throughout my high school years, whenever I faced five exams within a week and piles of homework that resulted in...
Ugandan climate activist Nyombi Morris visits Yale
Ugandan climate activist and CEO of the non-profit Earth Volunteers Nyombi Morris visited Yale to discuss the climate crisis on Friday. Morris’ talk on 53 Wall Street went through his start in climate activism, his accomplishment and his hopes for the future. Morris, who got in touch with Yale students during his time at Climate Week NYC, said he was happy to pay a visit to talk to students.
Build-your-own-major: Yale’s overlooked special divisional major
For students dissatisfied with the regular major options offered at Yale College, there remains an oft-overlooked alternative: the special divisional major. The special divisional major does not belong to any department or have uniform prerequisites or core courses. Instead, with the approval of the Director of Undergraduate Studies, two or more faculty advisers and the Committee on Honors and Academic Standing, students design their own majors, allowing them to focus on academic interests that cannot be met by an existing departmental or special major. Students in the major have to complete at least 13 term courses, or 14 if they work on a two-term senior essay or project.
Graduate students organize environmental ‘landscape studies’ conference
The graduate student-organized “(Re)thinking Landscape: Ways of knowing / Ways of being” conference urged the Yale community to rethink their relationship to the environment through landscape studies — the study of the relationships between communities and landscapes. Supported primarily by the Environmental Humanities Program, seven graduate students...
