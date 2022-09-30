Trevor Noah to Depart ‘The Daily Show’ After Seven Years: ‘I Feel Like It’s Time’

Trevor Noah is saying goodbye to The Daily Show . The host, who took over for Jon Stewart in 2015, will exit the Comedy Central series after seven years, explaining to the show’s audience that his “time is up.”

“It’s been absolutely amazing,” Noah said in a special video statement. “It’s something that I never expected. I found myself thinking throughout the time of everything we’ve gone through. The Trump presidency, the pandemic, just the journey, more pandemic and I realize that after the seven years, my time is up.”

He continued, “I want to say thank you to you, to you who watched this. I never dreamed that I would be here. I sort of feel like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory . I came here for a tour of what the previous show was and then the next thing you know I was handed the keys.”

Noah added that hosting the show was “one of my greatest challenges and one of my greatest joys.” “I’ve loved trying to find a way to make people laugh, even when the stories are particularly shitty, even on the worst days,” he noted. “We’ve laughed together, we’ve cried together.”

While the comedian, who was a relative newcomer from South Africa when he was tapped to replace Stewart, didn’t confirm his next move, he did hint at a return to stand-up.

“I spent two years in my apartment, not on the road, and when I got back out there, I realized there’s another part of my life out there that I want to carry on exploring,” Noah said. “I miss learning other languages. I miss going to other countries and putting on shows.”

In a statement to Variety , Comedy Central confirmed the departure. They did not announce who will replace him or when he will officially host his final show.

“We are grateful to Trevor for our amazing partnership over the past seven years,” Comedy Central said. “With no timetable for his departure, we’re working together on next steps. As we look ahead, we’re excited for the next chapter in the 25+ year history of The Daily Show as it continues to redefine culture through sharp and hilarious social commentary, helping audiences make sense of the world around them.”

According to Variety , Comedy Central has several potential replacements for Noah in the form of his correspondents on The Daily Show . These could include Desi Lydic, Roy Wood Jr., Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta, Dulcé Sloan, and Jordan Klepper, whose segments have become increasingly popular in recent years.

As he announced his impending departure, Noah affirmed he would still be around for a while longer. “Don’t worry, i’m not disappearing,” the host said. “If I owe you money, I’ll still pay you.”