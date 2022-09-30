ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

Vigil held for man killed by Sacramento County deputy

By Mason Mauro
FOX40
FOX40
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cK11Y_0iGCMamP00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A candlelight vigil was held for a Sacramento man who was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy outside his own home on Wednesday.

Jaime Naranjo, 55, was killed at his home in South Sacramento after authorities say he threatened a deputy with a machete. Naranjo’s family says he was only a danger to himself.

Hundreds were outside the home.

“We’ve been to funeral homes today and that is very stressful. And after that and seeing this — It makes my heart happy,”  Shavon Acosta Naranjo, Jaime Naranjo’s daughter, said.

Lisa Naranjo, Jaime’s wife, told FOX40 she called 911 after her husband threatened to harm himself with a machete.

“He needed help. He asked for help. “Call. Call, please call. I need help,” Lisa Naranjo said.

But once a Sacramento County deputy showed up at the home, Lisa Naranjo says things quickly turned south.

“They were telling him, ‘Stop, stop’ and he said ‘No, I’m tired. I’m tired.’ And the cop threw me on the floor, and then the cop shot him, and they handcuffed him. Why? don’t understand why,” Lisa Naranjo said.

“The officer arrived, the subject was standing in front of the resident with a machete and advanced on the officer,” Lt. Rod Grassmann said.

But Naranjo’s family says the man who planted trees around the city and took his daughters to fish would never turn the blade on anyone.

“Instead of going to the left side, the taser, they went for the right side, the gun, and they shot to kill. They shot my dad when he needed help,” Shavon Acosta Naranjo

“I called for help and you killed him. You took my life partner,” Lisa Naranjo said.

Now, the family awaits body cam footage to show what they say truly happened.

FOX40 was told by Grossmann that body cam footage will be available in the coming days.

Naranjo leaves behind three daughters and 10 grandchildren.

Comments / 6

AP_000913.9560d2bdc68c4d91a07e3abf6369dbf0.1738
5d ago

Hate to be the one to say it, but this man advanced on an armed deputy with a machete. That doesn’t leave a lot of options. My condolences to his family

Reply
8
CCareLess
4d ago

The state NEEDS TO HAVE OTHERS COMING FOR WELLNESS CHECKS .Cops need to be directed to the Donut shop.They are to bullish to help anyone going through psychological stree

Reply(1)
2
KCRA.com

Inmate dies after being attacked in California prison yard

FOLSOM, Calif. — An inmate serving a life sentence died after being attacked at California State Prison, Sacramento, and authorities are investigating the death as a homicide, corrections officials said. Video player above: Top Stories from Oct. 5, 2022. Two fellow inmates assaulted Felipe Rodriguez in the prison yard...
FOLSOM, CA
FOX40

Roseville officer involved in motorcycle vs vehicle crash

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department said that one of their officers was involved in a crash Wednesday morning. At 8:58 a.m., an officer on a motorcycle was involved in a crash with another vehicle along northbound Foothills Boulevard, according to police. The officer was sent to an area hospital with non-life threatening […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Police connect Oakland victim to ‘series of killings’ in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton Police on Monday said there are two more shootings connected to the five killings they are investigating. The new information proves the killings stretch back to April of 2021 and are no longer contained to just Stockton. Police said a 40-year-old Hispanic man was shot and killed on April 10, 2021, around […]
STOCKTON, CA
