Democrat wins HSPA General Excellence honor; Recognition 1 of 9 in 1st-place awards at annual state newspaper contest
The Brown County Democrat won nine first place awards, including one for general excellence, at the Hoosier State Press Association 2022 Better Newspaper Contest last month. The Democrat is in Division 2, which includes nondaily newspapers across the state with a circulation of more than 1,500 subscribers. General excellence is...
Outdoor briefs for week of Oct. 5
The migratory bird hunting seasons for 2022 and early 2023 have been announced by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. Mourning dove: Sept. 1 to Oct. 16; Nov. 1 to 27; Dec. 17 to Jan. 2. Woodcock: Oct. 15 to Nov. 28. Snipe: Sept. 1 to Dec. 16. Sora rail:...
135 South closure rescheduled for next week
Indiana Department of Transportation maintenance crews plan to close a section of State Road 135 South next week to remove and replace a quadruple drainage pipe south of State Road 46 East. This work was originally scheduled for early August. On or after Tuesday, Oct. 11, 135 South will close...
