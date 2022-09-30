Read full article on original website
Baseball Expanded Glance
Toronto at Baltimore, ppd. Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 12:07 p.m. Seattle at Toronto, 4:07 p.m. Philadelphia at St. Louis, 2:07 p.m. San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 8:07 p.m.
American League Glance
Toronto at Baltimore, ppd. Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 12:07 p.m. Seattle at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.
National League Glance
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m. Philadelphia at St. Louis, 2:07 p.m. San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 8:07 p.m.
Arraez, McNeil win batting titles, Judge misses Triple Crown
NEW YORK (AP) — Minnesota’s Luis Arraez got a Louis Vuitton roller bag from Carlos Correa. The New York Mets’ Jeff McNeil is being gifted a car by Francisco Lindor. Winning batting titles on the final day of the season was rewarding. “I couldn’t sleep last night, just thinking and thinking about it,” Arraez said after edging the New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge on Wednesday to become American League batting champion. “I’m living a dream right now. This is amazing for me because I worked hard for this.” Arraez finished with a .316 average after going 1 for 1 with a pair of walks against the Chicago White Sox, the lowest average for an AL batting champion since Boston’s Carl Yastrzemski at .301 in 1968. Correa gave him the luxury luggage on Wednesday.
Miami 12, Atlanta 9
E_Contreras (8). DP_Atlanta 2, Miami 0. LOB_Atlanta 10, Miami 5. 2B_Grossman 2 (6), Heredia (3), Olson (44), Grissom (6), Ozuna (19), Contreras (14). 3B_Berti (3), Bleday (2). HR_Ozuna (23), Olson (34), Fortes (9), Burdick (4). SF_Grissom (1). IPHRERBBSO. Atlanta. Stephens353320. Matzek222220. Chavez L,3-3 BS,0-21-334411. Bracho21-333313. Lee1-300001. Miami. Hernandez443303. Hoeing11-323311. Nardi...
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Edmonton vs. Vancouver at Abbotsford Centre, 10 p.m. Thursday's Games. Ottawa vs. Montreal at Steele Community Centre, 5:30 p.m. New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders,...
Texas 4, N.Y. Yankees 2
E_Hicks (1). DP_New York 1, Texas 2. LOB_New York 5, Texas 7. 2B_Thompson (5), García (34). HR_Trevino (11), Culberson (2), Heim (16). Umpires_Home, Lewis Williams III; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Chris Segal. T_2:48. A_28,056 (40,300).
Yankees superstar Aaron Judge narrowly misses out on clinching the Triple Crown as Minnesota Twins' Luis Arraez spoils the record-breaker's party by hitting a double against the White Sox to win the AL batting title
Chicago Cubs 15, Cincinnati 2
E_Hoerner (13). LOB_Chicago 6, Cincinnati 11. 2B_Bote (8), Wisdom (28), Higgins (11), Solano (16). 3B_Fairchild (1). HR_Bote (4), McKinstry (4), Reyes (5). SB_Hoerner (20). HBP_Sampson (Fairchild), Ashcraft (Wisdom). WP_Ashcraft. Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Phil Cuzzi. T_3:20. A_12,437 (42,319).
N.Y. Mets 9, Washington 2
DP_Washington 1, New York 1. LOB_Washington 6, New York 3. 2B_Palacios (2), Call (3), Lindor (25). HR_Call (5), Canha (13), McCann (3). S_Gore (1). Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Jim Wolf; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Angel Hernandez. T_2:44. A_27,298 (41,922).
LeBron in Vegas? He makes an expansion pitch to Adam Silver
LAS VEGAS — (AP) — LeBron James came to Las Vegas for a preseason game. And a pitch. James, who has spoken in the past about wanting to eventually own an NBA franchise — with Las Vegas on his mind — sent a crystal-clear message to Commissioner Adam Silver on Wednesday night, reminding him of his future plans.
Commanders' Robinson practices for 1st time since shooting
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The moment doctors told Brian Robinson Jr. he would be able to play football again after being shot in an attempted robbery, his thoughts shifted to what it would take to get back on the field. Then he followed through on that path. Robinson recovered...
Columbus Crew midfielder Lucas Zelarayan makes MLS history with a sensational strike from 56 yards out to score the longest free kick in the league's records
On Wednesday night Columbus Crew midfielder Lucas Zelarayan made Major League Soccer history by breaking the record for the longest free kick scored. In the 36th minute of action against Charlotte FC, Zelarayan lined up to take a quick free kick when he then glanced up and saw goal keeper Kristijan Kahlina about 15 yards off his line.
