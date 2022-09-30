Read full article on original website
Bay Area rainfall closer to norm in past year than rest of state, now in driest stretch ever
While much of the western U.S. continues to suffer from a punishing drought, the Bay Area was close to its normal total precipitation over the last year, state officials said this week. According to data from the state’s Department of Water Resources, the Bay Area received roughly 82 percent of...
California requires safe crossings for wildlife when roads are built through their habitat
In efforts to make roads safer for wildlife crossings, Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a law to require Caltrans to prioritize crossing structures and barriers when building roadways. Assembly Bill 2344, labeled the Safe Roads and Wildlife Protection Act, recognizes how building roads in the middle of habitats and animal...
‘We’re all in this together’: Water managers say conservation alone won’t stop drought
A group of state and local water system officials gathered at Google’s Mountain View campus recently to tout the benefits of conservation as California faces the likely prospect of a fourth consecutive year of drought. Standing amid landscaping and office space designed to reduce potable water use by 60...
Exit interview: California will survey teachers to determine why they quit the profession
A NEW LAW signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom requires state agencies to design a survey that could help lawmakers learn why teachers are resigning from the profession. California’s persistent teacher shortage, coupled with higher-than-usual retirements and resignations during the pandemic, has had district officials scrambling to fill classrooms. Districts...
How it took a lawsuit to guarantee students in California’s poorest schools a right to read
AN 11-YEAR-OLD BOY writing a fifth-grade book report on “The Cat in the Hat,” a book meant for kindergartners. A second-grade girl stuck at a preschool reading level. Students who break down in tears when asked to read aloud in class. While some might blame teachers or schools...
The future’s calling, and it needs more phone numbers: NorCal to receive 369 area code
The dramatic population growth of California can be measured in demographics, development and density … but also in digits. Specifically, telephone area codes, which can hit a ceiling after there are no longer any available prefixes for numbers under them due to high demand. Take the 707 area code,...
SF producer offers an AR tour of the enslaved South Carolina community that was freed in 1861
Documented facts have never been more up for debate, more scrutinized and undermined than now. With more and more states passing new laws against teaching so-called “critical race theory” and LGTBQ history, stewards of knowledge across the U.S., such as librarians and teachers, now face job loss and social exile for attempting to bridge the increasing chasm of access to history and the works that document and inform it.
Reparations panel: Black Californians could be owed hundreds of thousands of dollars
CALIFORNIA’S TASK FORCE on reparations has begun putting dollar figures to potential compensation for the various forms of racial discrimination, generational pain and suffering Black Americans experienced in the state. The rough estimates by economic consultants may mean that hundreds of thousands of dollars could be due to Black...
Serial filer of disability lawsuits alleged to be feigning blindness
A Southern California law firm announced Wednesday that it has obtained footage of a frequent filer of suits under the Americans with Disabilities Act that allegedly shows he is not “legally blind” as he has maintained in hundreds of ADA lawsuits. Excerpts of the footage are embedded in...
UC Berkeley researchers working on low-cost way to keep water safe in rural communities
Researchers at University of California, Berkeley found that the drinking water at a state prison and its surrounding rural areas contained potentially dangerous levels of arsenic in recent years. The study, published last week in Environmental Health Perspectives, looked at two decades worth of water quality data from Kern Valley...
Gov. Newsom signs bill package to add protections for those seeking abortions, birth control
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a slew of bills on Tuesday to ensure those seeking abortion care and birth control are protected in California. Newsom approved a group of 15 bills called the Legislative Women’s Caucus Reproductive Justice Policy Priority Package, created in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and state governments initiating restrictions or bans on abortions.
Health plan shake-up could disrupt coverage for thousands of low-income Californians
ALMOST 2 MILLION of California’s poorest and most medically fragile residents may have to switch health insurers as a result of a new strategy by the state to improve care in its Medicaid program. A first-ever statewide contracting competition to participate in the program, known as Medi-Cal, required commercial...
With their political clout growing, women eye 2022 electoral gains in California Legislature
For Angelique Ashby, running as a “women’s advocate” in a heated state Senate race in Sacramento might be a little of both. Her competitor, Dave Jones, a fellow Democrat, went to court to block Ashby from using that as her ballot designation under her name. His lawyers argued that it wasn’t her vocation, though it could be a profession or occupation, but that Ashby didn’t qualify.
State designates last week of September to honor role of Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta
State Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, has declared the last week of September as Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta Week in recognition of the rivers playing a critical role in the state’s economy and environment. The proclaimed week will kick off Sunday and was established from Senate Concurrent Resolution 119. Dodd said...
Bay Area groups organizing aid for Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona
Hurricane Fiona packed a wallop on her way through Puerto Rico last week, leaving most of its 3.2 million residents without running water and electricity, and many without a roof over their heads. . It’s another blow to the Caribbean island that is still recovering from the havoc Hurricane Maria wreaked...
Wild pigs are destructive, they’re multiplying, and California wants answers to the problem
Editor’s note: This story was updated to reflect SB 856 receiving Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signature late Thursday. An online forum held Thursday looked at the growing problem of wild pigs in California and how to lessen the danger and damage they are bringing around the state. Up to...
Governor signs laws to protect animals from unnecessary research, expand microchipping
Animal rights advocates are cheering the signing this week of several measures by Gov. Gavin Newsom that his office says will advance animal welfare in the state. Senate Bill 879, also known as the PET Act (Prohibiting Extraneous Testing) was put forth by Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) and aims to end “unnecessary” toxicological testing on dogs and cats.
Newsom vetoes California bill targeting tax status of groups tied to insurrection
Gov. Gavin Newsom has vetoed a bill by a state senator from San Francisco that sought to strip tax-exempt status from any nonprofits in California that participated in or incited insurrection like the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Senate Bill 834, authored by state Sen. Scott...
San Mateo County DA drops criminal charges against Indiana car builder in Batmobile case
The San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office announced has dismissed criminal charges against the owner of an Indiana specialty car shop that sheriff’s deputies raided in July. District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe said Monday his office will drop charges of felony theft by false pretense and felony diversion of...
NVTA makes a Bee Line to carbonless future, begins service using zero-emission buses
Residents of Yountville and St. Helena in Napa County can now ride zero-emission buses, the Napa Valley Transportation Authority announced. The Yountville Bee Line is a new, zero-emission bus featuring a bee design. It will provide free and on-demand service within the town of Yountville, maintaining the same service lines as the old Yountville Trolley.
