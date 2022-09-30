ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 1

Related
LocalNewsMatters.org

Exit interview: California will survey teachers to determine why they quit the profession

A NEW LAW signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom requires state agencies to design a survey that could help lawmakers learn why teachers are resigning from the profession. California’s persistent teacher shortage, coupled with higher-than-usual retirements and resignations during the pandemic, has had district officials scrambling to fill classrooms. Districts...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
California State
Local
California Government
LocalNewsMatters.org

SF producer offers an AR tour of the enslaved South Carolina community that was freed in 1861

Documented facts have never been more up for debate, more scrutinized and undermined than now. With more and more states passing new laws against teaching so-called “critical race theory” and LGTBQ history, stewards of knowledge across the U.S., such as librarians and teachers, now face job loss and social exile for attempting to bridge the increasing chasm of access to history and the works that document and inform it.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Drought#Water Year#Water Management#Rain And Snow
LocalNewsMatters.org

Gov. Newsom signs bill package to add protections for those seeking abortions, birth control

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a slew of bills on Tuesday to ensure those seeking abortion care and birth control are protected in California. Newsom approved a group of 15 bills called the Legislative Women’s Caucus Reproductive Justice Policy Priority Package, created in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and state governments initiating restrictions or bans on abortions.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
UCLA
LocalNewsMatters.org

With their political clout growing, women eye 2022 electoral gains in California Legislature

For Angelique Ashby, running as a “women’s advocate” in a heated state Senate race in Sacramento might be a little of both. Her competitor, Dave Jones, a fellow Democrat, went to court to block Ashby from using that as her ballot designation under her name. His lawyers argued that it wasn’t her vocation, though it could be a profession or occupation, but that Ashby didn’t qualify.
CALIFORNIA STATE
LocalNewsMatters.org

Governor signs laws to protect animals from unnecessary research, expand microchipping

Animal rights advocates are cheering the signing this week of several measures by Gov. Gavin Newsom that his office says will advance animal welfare in the state. Senate Bill 879, also known as the PET Act (Prohibiting Extraneous Testing) was put forth by Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) and aims to end “unnecessary” toxicological testing on dogs and cats.
CALIFORNIA STATE
LocalNewsMatters.org

LocalNewsMatters.org

Oakland, CA
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.

 http://www.baycitynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy