Baseball Expanded Glance
Toronto at Baltimore, ppd. Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 12:07 p.m. Seattle at Toronto, 4:07 p.m. Philadelphia at St. Louis, 2:07 p.m. San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 8:07 p.m.
Miami 12, Atlanta 9
E_Contreras (8). DP_Atlanta 2, Miami 0. LOB_Atlanta 10, Miami 5. 2B_Grossman 2 (6), Heredia (3), Olson (44), Grissom (6), Ozuna (19), Contreras (14). 3B_Berti (3), Bleday (2). HR_Ozuna (23), Olson (34), Fortes (9), Burdick (4). SF_Grissom (1). IPHRERBBSO. Atlanta. Stephens353320. Matzek222220. Chavez L,3-3 BS,0-21-334411. Bracho21-333313. Lee1-300001. Miami. Hernandez443303. Hoeing11-323311. Nardi...
American League Glance
Toronto at Baltimore, ppd. Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 12:07 p.m. Seattle at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.
National League Glance
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m. Philadelphia at St. Louis, 2:07 p.m. San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 8:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs 15, Cincinnati 2
E_Hoerner (13). LOB_Chicago 6, Cincinnati 11. 2B_Bote (8), Wisdom (28), Higgins (11), Solano (16). 3B_Fairchild (1). HR_Bote (4), McKinstry (4), Reyes (5). SB_Hoerner (20). HBP_Sampson (Fairchild), Ashcraft (Wisdom). WP_Ashcraft. Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Phil Cuzzi. T_3:20. A_12,437 (42,319).
N.Y. Mets 9, Washington 2
DP_Washington 1, New York 1. LOB_Washington 6, New York 3. 2B_Palacios (2), Call (3), Lindor (25). HR_Call (5), Canha (13), McCann (3). S_Gore (1). Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Jim Wolf; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Angel Hernandez. T_2:44. A_27,298 (41,922).
MLB Wild Card Series: New format means more baseball ... and more betting
MLB postseason baseball is back! Well, almost. The playoffs don't begin till Friday, but the regular season is over, and we know who will be playing who. And unlike the past where the two wild-card teams from each league played each other in a one-game playoff for a shot at the Division Series, each qualifying team is a guaranteed a best-of-three series.
NHL Expanded Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Dallas at Colorado, 9:30 p.m. Edmonton vs. Vancouver at Abbotsford Centre, 10 p.m. Thursday's Games. Ottawa vs. Montreal at Steele Community Centre, 5:30 p.m.
McNeil not in Mets' lineup, tops Freeman for batting crown
Jeff McNeil stayed on top without taking a swing
Alan Jackson postpones upcoming weekend concerts to deal with 'health issues'
Alan Jackson postponed a pair of upcoming shows this weekend in Pittsburgh and Atlantic City, New Jersey, citing health concerns.
