MLB

WFMZ-TV Online

Baseball Expanded Glance

Toronto at Baltimore, ppd. Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 12:07 p.m. Seattle at Toronto, 4:07 p.m. Philadelphia at St. Louis, 2:07 p.m. San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 8:07 p.m.
BASEBALL
WFMZ-TV Online

Miami 12, Atlanta 9

E_Contreras (8). DP_Atlanta 2, Miami 0. LOB_Atlanta 10, Miami 5. 2B_Grossman 2 (6), Heredia (3), Olson (44), Grissom (6), Ozuna (19), Contreras (14). 3B_Berti (3), Bleday (2). HR_Ozuna (23), Olson (34), Fortes (9), Burdick (4). SF_Grissom (1). IPHRERBBSO. Atlanta. Stephens353320. Matzek222220. Chavez L,3-3 BS,0-21-334411. Bracho21-333313. Lee1-300001. Miami. Hernandez443303. Hoeing11-323311. Nardi...
ATLANTA, GA
WFMZ-TV Online

American League Glance

Toronto at Baltimore, ppd. Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 12:07 p.m. Seattle at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.
MLB
WFMZ-TV Online

National League Glance

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m. Philadelphia at St. Louis, 2:07 p.m. San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 8:07 p.m.
MLB
WFMZ-TV Online

Chicago Cubs 15, Cincinnati 2

E_Hoerner (13). LOB_Chicago 6, Cincinnati 11. 2B_Bote (8), Wisdom (28), Higgins (11), Solano (16). 3B_Fairchild (1). HR_Bote (4), McKinstry (4), Reyes (5). SB_Hoerner (20). HBP_Sampson (Fairchild), Ashcraft (Wisdom). WP_Ashcraft. Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Phil Cuzzi. T_3:20. A_12,437 (42,319).
CHICAGO, IL
WFMZ-TV Online

N.Y. Mets 9, Washington 2

DP_Washington 1, New York 1. LOB_Washington 6, New York 3. 2B_Palacios (2), Call (3), Lindor (25). HR_Call (5), Canha (13), McCann (3). S_Gore (1). Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Jim Wolf; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Angel Hernandez. T_2:44. A_27,298 (41,922).
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

MLB Wild Card Series: New format means more baseball ... and more betting

MLB postseason baseball is back! Well, almost. The playoffs don't begin till Friday, but the regular season is over, and we know who will be playing who. And unlike the past where the two wild-card teams from each league played each other in a one-game playoff for a shot at the Division Series, each qualifying team is a guaranteed a best-of-three series.
NFL
WFMZ-TV Online

NHL Expanded Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Dallas at Colorado, 9:30 p.m. Edmonton vs. Vancouver at Abbotsford Centre, 10 p.m. Thursday's Games. Ottawa vs. Montreal at Steele Community Centre, 5:30 p.m.
NHL
