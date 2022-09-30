Read full article on original website
NME
PlayStation announces October’s free PS Plus games
PlayStation has announced the three games that PS Plus Subscribers can claim for free in October. This month’s lineup includes Hot Wheels Unleashed (PS4, PS5), Superhot (PS4) and Injustice 2 (PS4). The three games will be available to PS Plus Subscribers from October 4 – across the Essential, Extra and Premium tiers.
techunwrapped.com
all the games of the saga in order, characters and details
It is a scenario that will sound familiar to you from the first game. That Halo that is present in some planetary systems of the game and that they are practically the cause of the Covenant’s determination to conquer them. Behind this objective is the religious significance that these structures have for the invaders, who believe that it is the door that opens the “Great Journey”.
techunwrapped.com
Horizon Zero Dawn will have a PS5 version, is it really worth it?
The situation of PS5 with respect to its predecessor is similar to the one that the DVD had with the Blu Ray in its day. Only with video games instead of movies. Titles that had been released years ago are released with higher quality than the original version and revamped elements again at full price or even more expensive than before. Is there any justification for this policy?
Ars Technica
Ubisoft’s biggest 2022 game delayed for sixth time in five years
2022 is turning out to be a substantial rebuilding year for game publisher Ubisoft, as its holiday 2022 release slate of major multi-platform games has now been all but wiped clean. The bad news came on Wednesday when Ubisoft again delayed the launch of its open-world pirate adventure Skull and...
techunwrapped.com
Cyberpunk 2077 triumphs on Steam Deck
In the middle of July of last year, Valve confirmed the rumor (loudly, in recent days) about its portable console, Steam Deck. It’s been a little over a year since then, and a little over half a year since the first units began to reach users who were the first to reserve a unit for them. The bravest, really, because at that time there were many doubts about what, exactly, the Steam portable console would offer.
techunwrapped.com
The best contents of the week in MC (CCCXXX)
We close the news of the week with the usual summary that we publish on Sunday where we include the best content that we have been offering you for the last seven days. This week there is a lot and good as you will see. We analyze the AMD Ryzen...
techunwrapped.com
when will pirate games work?
There has been a great controversy for years about Homebrew, that is, hackers with high knowledge of computer systems seeking access to closed systems. The most famous are those that allow you to install applications without going through the official Apple store. Normally, they used to be called hacks colloquially or “jaqueos” in honor of the English verb “to hack”, but it was after breaking the protection of the first iPhone that it was given the name of Jailbreak.
techunwrapped.com
Blizzard Releases Overwatch 2 Requirements Just Hours Before Launch
Normally, game developers publish the minimum and recommended requirements well in advance. Well, Blizzard has waited a few hours before the overwatch 2 release to post the requirements. The game launches tomorrow, October 4th, and honestly, the game requirements aren’t that big of a deal. The new Overwatch 2...
techunwrapped.com
Steam Deck’s great rival can’t beat it on price
Since it went on sale Steam Deck, there have been few manufacturers that have tried to create their version of the laptop. One of the brands that is putting the most effort into this console with computer hardware is Ayaneo. This company already has some models for sale that rival the Valve console. In a recent presentation, the company has announced the prices of its next generation. And we have bad news, because they are not going to be exactly cheap machines.
ComicBook
League of Legends' Cosplay Sees Arcane Sisters At War
Netflix has gone all-in when it comes to adapting video games into the anime world, with Castlevania and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners being two popular examples of animated series that became successful. With the streaming service currently working on projects including Far Cry, Onimusha, Devil May Cry, and more, the League of Legends adaptation, Arcane, was able to not just gain popularity but an Emmy for "Best Animated Series" to boot. Now, two cosplayers have recreated the struggle between sisters Vi and Jinx, with the siblings having quite a complicated history.
techunwrapped.com
Official OnePlus Nord Watch: a low-cost activity bracelet with an OLED screen
After several rumors and leaks about it, OnePlus’ next connected watch, the OnePlus Nord Watch, is now official. Indeed, this strap resembling Apple Watch SE is on sale on the manufacturer’s Indian store. The opportunity for us to discover its technical characteristics. We have known for several months...
ComicBook
Super Mario Bros. Movie Figures Leaked by Early Listings
The currently untitled Super Mario Bros. movie from Nintendo and Illumination will unsurprisingly be accompanied by some tie-in figures according to some listings that appear to have gone up a bit ahead of schedule. Figures that we know about already based on these listings include one each for Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Bowser, and Toad. The only catch is that images pertaining to these listings haven't actually leaked just yet, so we don't know exactly what these new figures will look like.
techunwrapped.com
6 retro game add-ons you’ll love
It is a software that over the years has not stopped growing in terms of the functionality that it is capable of offering us. It would be a mistake to see it as a simple software for playing videos and music, since it goes much further. From here we have the possibility of visualizing our photos of the PC, creating lists of contents of each type, accessing services IPTV and watch TV channels from around the globe.
techunwrapped.com
Amazon’s free games in October are for all tastes
As the months go by, Amazon opens a small hole in our hearts gamersamong other things, for the effort you are making to give away titles that can end up forming an extraordinarily extensive library and interesting. And proof of that policy of those of Jeff Bezos is the bouquet of names that Prime Gaming has reserved for us for October. And how could it be otherwise, the rings of Tolkien’s universe have a lot to say.
wegotthiscovered.com
The smash hit sequel that dragged a dead franchise out of development hell feels the heat on 2 rival streamers
The longer any project spends in development hell, the more likely it is to remain there forever. Having endured countless false starts for well over a decade, there were a lot of fans who’d resigned themselves to the fact a third Bad Boys movie was never going to happen.
hotnewhiphop.com
OVO x Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo” Sample Resurfaces Online
This OVO sample could have been an exceptional release. Drake’s OVO brand has come through with some amazing collaborations over the years. Of course, Drake has worked with the likes of Jordan Brand on some fantastic sneakers, including the Air Jordan 12, Air Jordan 10, and Air Jordan 8. Back in the day, OVO even worked on a special version of the Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo,” but it was only a sample.
IGN
Modern Warfare 2 Changes To Come Post Beta
Infinity Ward's Beta for Modern Warfare 2 just ended and man did the players enjoy it. In terms of Betas, this one has been the biggest for the franchise as the most amount players joined and clocked in massive numbers of hours of playtime. Now the free-to-play time has come to an end, and Activision and Infinity Ward are gearing up for the full and final release for the title, which scheduled for October 28, 2022.
A.V. Club
Rings Of Power vs. House Of The Dragon: Nielsen releases first head-to-head ratings numbers
It’s time, once again, to wrestle with the most important pop culture question of a generation: Do people prefer big-budget fantasy shows where people take their pants off, or the ones where they keep them on?. That’s right: Per Variety, Nielsen has just released some streaming viewership statistics for...
ComicBook
Xbox Games with Gold Reveals Free Games for October 2022
Xbox has officially revealed the new slate of free video games as part of Xbox's Games with Gold for October 2022. This latest set of free video games is notable in part because it marks the first set of Games with Gold to not include Xbox 360 video games since the service first started offering them. More specifically, Xbox's Games with Gold for October 2022 includes both Windbound and Bomber Crew Deluxe Edition.
IGN
New to Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, and More - October 2022
October is finally here, bringing us so many new shows and movies to watch. From Disney+, to Netflix, Hulu, and Prime Video, we are gonna tell you about the biggest titles coming to all your favorite platforms, so grab your cozy blanket, a warm drink, and let’s get to watching!
