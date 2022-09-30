Read full article on original website
Where to buy PS5: Stock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console
The PS5 has been out for almost two years now, and while stock issues have plagued the console ever since it launched in 2020, restocks have improved massively over the past few months. Then in August, Sony decided to take the unprecedented decision of increased the console’s price in the UK. Just as the PS5 stock shortage woes were coming to an end in the UK, PlayStation announced that it would be increasing the price of both the PS5 disc and digital edition consoles by £30, and bundles are included in the price hike.The price change came into effect on 25 August, with...
FIFA
techunwrapped.com
Improve the signal and speed of your Wi-Fi at home for less than 20 euros with this offer
When we contract an internet connection, the technician who comes to do the installation does not complicate life and always installs the router in a corner of the house, instead of placing it in the center so that the WiFi signal reaches the all the points of the house, so we are forced to juggle not having to spend mobile data in the areas where the connection reaches us. The quickest solution to this problem is to buy a WIFI repeatera WiFi repeater like the one we found on Amazon for less than 20 euros.
techunwrapped.com
Horizon Zero Dawn will have a PS5 version, is it really worth it?
The situation of PS5 with respect to its predecessor is similar to the one that the DVD had with the Blu Ray in its day. Only with video games instead of movies. Titles that had been released years ago are released with higher quality than the original version and revamped elements again at full price or even more expensive than before. Is there any justification for this policy?
techunwrapped.com
The Galaxy A54 is said to have a 50 MP camera, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing
A GalaxyClub report reveals that the Galaxy A54 will feature a 50MP main camera. If this rumor is true, it would mean that Samsung would have opted for a sensor that looks much less imposing than on its latest mid-range, which is equipped with a 64 MP sensor. But things are not necessarily that simple.
techunwrapped.com
Save up to 400 Euros on these Newskill gaming monitors
If you are looking for a gaming monitor with 1440p resolution, the Newskill Icarus RGB 27″ is what you are looking for, which offers a refresh rate up to 180 Hz. It is possible that you are much more demanding, because for you we bring you this great 27″ Newskill Icarus but with 4K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate.
techunwrapped.com
USB will finally become more understandable, say goodbye to SuperSpeed
The various USB cables should now be easier to distinguish from each other. The USB-IF, the organization responsible for formalizing this standard, has decided to simplify the logos. The USB-IF, the organization created to promote and support the Universal Serial Bus, has decided to pass a big sweep in the...
techunwrapped.com
The best contents of the week in MC (CCCXXX)
We close the news of the week with the usual summary that we publish on Sunday where we include the best content that we have been offering you for the last seven days. This week there is a lot and good as you will see. We analyze the AMD Ryzen...
techunwrapped.com
News from the Galaxy S23 and S23+, the Samsung smartphones affected by Android 13, this is the recap of the week
Leaker OnLeaks lifts the veil on the future design of the Galaxy S23 and S23+, 12 Samsung smartphones will benefit from the update by the end of the year, Disney+ takes aim at the media timeline, this is the recap of the week. This week, we explain how to activate...
techunwrapped.com
How Much Does A Race Simulator Cost?
Sim racers have a ton of hardware alternatives to choose from when putting up their perfect setup. However, given the wide range of hardware prices, novice gamers may be unsure about how much money they would need to invest in a sim racing setup. The price of a sim racing...
techunwrapped.com
Blizzard Releases Overwatch 2 Requirements Just Hours Before Launch
Normally, game developers publish the minimum and recommended requirements well in advance. Well, Blizzard has waited a few hours before the overwatch 2 release to post the requirements. The game launches tomorrow, October 4th, and honestly, the game requirements aren’t that big of a deal. The new Overwatch 2...
techunwrapped.com
Why using Ethernet cable can be a bad idea in these cases
We can surf the Internet through a network cable and also wirelessly. Normally the first option is the best if we are looking for stability and good speed. However, sometimes we connect by Ethernet cable may be a bad idea. We may have problems browsing, connection failures, poor speed… In this article we are going to explain why this may happen and what you should take into account if you want to optimize your wired connection to the maximum.
techunwrapped.com
Cyberpunk 2077 triumphs on Steam Deck
In the middle of July of last year, Valve confirmed the rumor (loudly, in recent days) about its portable console, Steam Deck. It’s been a little over a year since then, and a little over half a year since the first units began to reach users who were the first to reserve a unit for them. The bravest, really, because at that time there were many doubts about what, exactly, the Steam portable console would offer.
techunwrapped.com
reduces RAM and processor usage in Windows without programs
It must be taken into account that a high consumption of these resources that we mentioned can translate into a significant worsening of the user experience of Windows. In addition, our productivity will drop ostensibly and we will not be able to work comfortably enough with the installed programs. In turn, all this can lead to crashes and malfunctions of the operating system that nobody wants to see on their computers. It is true that there are certain third-party applications that we can install to optimize and reduce said consumption.
Ultima Online turns 25
Ultima Online turns 25
Just a few days ago, the servers of the Classic branch of WoW to Wrath of the Lich King were updated, and later this week we learned that the long-awaited Dragonflight update will arrive on November 28. On the other hand, this month Overwatch 2 will hit the market, as well as other titles in which online is a key element. And to a greater or lesser extent, tWe are all indebted to Ultima Online.
techunwrapped.com
Play with the Oculus Quest on the PC and without cables? D-Link has the solution
Since the oculus quest hit the stores, the universe of virtual reality has evolved favorably towards an increasingly less niche product. Its ability to function without the help of a computer allows you to enjoy a completely cable-free virtual experience, however, the best applications and games still depend on the potential of a PC, and with it, the annoying cable. But that is about to end.
techunwrapped.com
Steam Deck’s great rival can’t beat it on price
Since it went on sale Steam Deck, there have been few manufacturers that have tried to create their version of the laptop. One of the brands that is putting the most effort into this console with computer hardware is Ayaneo. This company already has some models for sale that rival the Valve console. In a recent presentation, the company has announced the prices of its next generation. And we have bad news, because they are not going to be exactly cheap machines.
techunwrapped.com
Don’t miss out on the best deals of the week on a new Red Friday
We go shopping like every Friday to take advantage of the best deals Red Friday, a varied selection of technology and electronics with the best discounts available and that this week point to the Vuelta al Cole. Deals on Personal Computers:. Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Gen 6 – 15.6″ FullHD laptop...
techunwrapped.com
Official OnePlus Nord Watch: a low-cost activity bracelet with an OLED screen
After several rumors and leaks about it, OnePlus’ next connected watch, the OnePlus Nord Watch, is now official. Indeed, this strap resembling Apple Watch SE is on sale on the manufacturer’s Indian store. The opportunity for us to discover its technical characteristics. We have known for several months...
techunwrapped.com
Spend them on whatever you want, get 15 euros free to buy on Amazon
At this point it goes without saying that millions of users use amazon to make all kinds of purchases thanks to its huge product catalogue. Hence precisely the availability of accumulated credit in our user account here, more if it is free, will always be appreciated. Next, we are going...
techunwrapped.com
In these cases you need VPN to better watch series or movies online
When it comes to watching movies or series on the Internet, sometimes we can have problems. There are circumstances in which we will not be able to access services like Netflix and that will prevent us from entering normally. To avoid this, as you will see, the use of a VPN can be very useful.
