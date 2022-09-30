Read full article on original website
Online Negotiation Platform: Key Pros & Cons
Virtual negotiation has bloomed significantly due to the pandemic outbreak. But are they worthy enough to utilize? Being a business owner, you might be thinking of shifting towards an online negotiation platform. Before you actually switch, remember an online negotiation platform can be a great asset for your businesses but...
Sridhar Iyengar, Zoho: “Unified Business Analytics is a critical success factor for businesses”
In a convulsive economic context like the current one, companies must go digital if they want to remain competitive. According to the report “The Digital Society in Spain 2022” by Fundación Telefónica, only a third of companies with more than 10 employees use some cloud computing service27.7% apply the IoT in their processes and only 1/4 use online sales channels.
Your computer can’t install Windows 11 but it has a solution
When Windows 11 was finally available, there were not a few users who found themselves in the position of not being able to install it; On this website we have talked extensively about the requirements to install the new Microsoft operating system on the PC, but what if you still have no power? Can it be installed if your PC does not meet these requirements? In this article we are going to tell you what to do if you receive the message “This computer can’t run windows 11» when trying to install it.
Windows 11 22H2 loses a lot of performance when copying large files
It seems that Windows 11 22H2 It has not started off on the best foot. After the NVIDIA driver was found to be causing problems, Microsoft has now confirmed a performance degradation when copying large files. According to Ned Pyle, Principal Program Manager in the Windows Server Engineering Group, users...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The entrepreneurial ecosystem B Accelerator Tower is already working in Bilbao
B Accelerator Tower, better known as BAT, has just recently opened its headquarters in Bilbaospecifically in the Vizcaya Tower. It has done so within an ecosystem of more than 220 affiliated entities between startups, corporations, venture capital firms and technology centers and universities. Everyone is already part of BAT, a...
Micron to build America’s largest chip factory
Micron Technology has announced that will invest 20,000 million dollars in the construction which has been described as the largest semiconductor factory in the United States to date. In addition, he has pointed out that those 20,000 million may only be the beginning of the investment, since it is possible that over the next 20 years it will spend up to 100,000 million dollars to expand it.
Amazon launches new hub for discounted shopping
Amazon has just announced this Monday, October 3, 2022 the launch of Amazon Access, a new hub that centralizes the programs, reductions and features offered by the platform to make purchases at a lower cost. On September 28, Amazon held its annual conference dedicated to presenting its future products and...
Intel closes… its SSD division with a huge loss
We have to go back about 50 years, to 1968, when Intel released its first storage solution. We are talking about Intel 3101 memory, a static random access memory SRAM. It was the first solution, one of the different solutions presented, the culmination being the Intel X25, SSD drives for the industry. The company completely abandons this segment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why the country of your VPN is essential for your security
When you connect to a VPN what you really do is that your information passes through a intermediary server. That is what modifies the real location and allows you to bypass geo-blocking. In addition, it serves to encrypt the connection, since everything goes through that server, and you do not run the risk of personal data being leaked when browsing.
How to generate income and promote a podcast
On September 30, 2014, Steve Lee, founder of the Modern Life Network website, decided to organize the first National Podcast Day with a non-stop broadcast of six hours. The success of this initiative was such that, from then on, International Podcast Day is celebrated every September 30, to recognize the importance of this new format as a communication channel.
Tourism increases the turnover of self-service laundries by 30%
The it is a great driver of the economy and its influence extends to different sectors. Bloomest, the self-service laundries under the quality and leadership of Honeyhas carried out a study among its stores located in tourist areas such as Levante, Canary Islands and Costa del Sol which notes that these establishments They have increased their turnover by 30% during the summer season.
A lot of motherboard and little bread: do we need so many models?
We must bear in mind that we currently have different types of motherboards. Classified according to the type of box on which we are going to mount it. However, there is another categorization within each generation of processors and that is the fact that we have different chipsets within each generation and for each processor. Now, we must start from the fact that the function of the chipset today is no longer what it was on a day-to-day basis.
This SMS from the bank seemed real, and almost left me without money
This same weekend I received an SMS on the mobile worrying: someone had logged into my ING client area. And it hadn’t been me. SMS it came through the same number where the real notifications arrive from the bank, as well as the Bizum codes, therefore, there did not seem to be anything unusual.
The best contents of the week in MC (CCCXXX)
We close the news of the week with the usual summary that we publish on Sunday where we include the best content that we have been offering you for the last seven days. This week there is a lot and good as you will see. We analyze the AMD Ryzen...
No one will steal your private photos on WhatsApp again: an essential function arrives
When we talk about instant messagingAs with many other software sectors, here we must take into account everything related to privacy and security. How could it be otherwise, this is extended to the popular WhatsApp, hence the multiple functions that its developers send us, as is the case. Through these...
How to format a pen drive on Mac
Once we have connected a Pen Drive or SSD hard drive to our Mac we are going to launchpad, specifically, we go to the Disk Utility App. In Apple’s native application you can easily see all the disks that we have connected internally and externally to your Mac. The internal disks will be those that are connected to your computer, for example, the Macintosh HD, and then we have the external ones. In this case, we have a LaCie disk where if we click on it we can find information about it.
The classic Quake now with 2022 graphics, how did they do it?
The versions of classic games generated through Ray Tracing in its entirety are a good way to show the benefits of this technology. These are not simple patches on existing games, but completely redone versions in which from the first to the last pixel are not generated at any time through rasterization. Well, after seeing things like Quake 2, Minecraft and Portal, now it’s your turn to the first Quake with Ray Tracing and the announcement to a version of Half-Life.
Union Avatars raises 1.2 million euros in a financing round
Union Avatars has just taken a giant step forward in its ambitions by capturing €1.2 million in a funding round, led by the venture capital manager Inverady Y FI Group. In addition, they have participated in the capital increase of the company dedicated to creating avatars for the metaverse, other partners such as Outlier Ventures, GoHub Ventures, Inlea and other private investors such as Rat Gasol or Carlos Solana, present in the company since its inception, providing credibility and seniority for its long history in the world of innovation and entrepreneurship. The resources raised will be used mainly for product development, international expansion and talent.
Has Patagonia defined a new gold standard for business responsibility?
Patagonia’s founder Yvon Chouinard made headlines recently with the decision to give his family’s $3 billion company, and its future profits, to the fight against climate change. In his words, “Earth is now the company’s only shareholder.” Climate policy advocates celebrated the decision. Each year, $100 million in company profits will go to the Holdfast Collective, a U.S. nonprofit working for climate action and policy advocacy. Its legal status as a 501(c)(4) social welfare organization allows it to directly lobby on U.S. climate policy. Patagonia has always been a pathbreaker. Since 1985, the outdoor clothing company has donated one per cent of...
Tesla to remove more vehicle sensors, replace them with Tesla Vision
Tesla said Tuesday that it would replace ultrasonic sensors from its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles this year, followed by Model S and Model vehicles in 2023.
