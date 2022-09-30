Read full article on original website
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Ukraine takes more territory in region Putin incorporates into Russia
KYIV, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Ukraine said its forces have retaken more settlements in Kherson, one of four partially Russian-occupied regions that President Vladimir Putin formally incorporated into Russia in Europe's biggest annexation since World War Two.
Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine retakes more settlements in Kherson, Zelenskiy says; UN nuclear chief heads to Kyiv – live
Volodymyr Zelenskiy claims Ukraine liberates more villages; Rafael Grossi to discuss creation of security zone around Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Asian stocks mixed on strong US hiring, OPEC oil output cuts
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks were mixed Thursday after strong U.S. hiring dampened hopes the Federal Reserve might ease off plans for interest rate hikes and the OPEC group of oil exporters agreed to output cuts to shore up prices. Tokyo and Seoul advanced while Hong Kong and Sydney declined. Chinese markets were closed for a holiday. Oil prices edged higher. Wall Street’s benchmark lost 0.2% on Wednesday, ending a two-day rally, after payroll processor ADP said U.S. employers added 208,000 jobs in September, slightly more than expected. That showed some parts of the U.S. economy still are strong, giving ammunition to Fed officials who say more rate hikes are needed to cool inflation that is at a four-decade high. “The economy is too strong for the Fed to pivot. The strong start to October is over,” Edward Moya of Oanda said in a report.
Month before COP27, host Egypt faces heat over rights, climate action
A month before Egypt hosts the UN climate change conference, Cairo is finalising the list of world leaders coming as it weathers criticism over its human rights and environmental records. Egypt will from November 6 host the 27th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, in the Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh.
Baquer Namazi leaves Iran after 6 years of detention
Baquer Namazi, an Iranian-American who has been held captive by the Iranian regime for nearly seven years, was released Wednesday, U.S. officials said.
India Sept services growth slumped to 6-month low on cooling demand -PMI
BENGALURU, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Growth in India's services industry slumped in September to a six-month low, led by a substantial easing in demand amid high inflation, a private survey showed.
Malaysian PM to meet king amid calls to hold early polls
KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob will have a "routine meeting" with the country's king on Thursday, a spokesperson said, as he faces calls to seek consent from the monarch to call an election ahead of schedule this year.
