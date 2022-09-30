Union Avatars has just taken a giant step forward in its ambitions by capturing €1.2 million in a funding round, led by the venture capital manager Inverady Y FI Group. In addition, they have participated in the capital increase of the company dedicated to creating avatars for the metaverse, other partners such as Outlier Ventures, GoHub Ventures, Inlea and other private investors such as Rat Gasol or Carlos Solana, present in the company since its inception, providing credibility and seniority for its long history in the world of innovation and entrepreneurship. The resources raised will be used mainly for product development, international expansion and talent.

BUSINESS ・ 22 HOURS AGO