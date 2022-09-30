Read full article on original website
Windows 11 is around 25% among gamers
Finally, as we told you when it was released, Windows 11 22H2 it turned out not to bring under the arm all the news that we expected at first, as some of them will arrive later with the Moments 1 and Moments 2 updates, The tabs in the file browser (which you can activate if you wish, however), the new photos function and more, will keep us waiting a little longer plus. Personally I think, and I already said it at the time, that Microsoft is right to reduce the size of updates, to reduce the risk of concurrent failures. However, this means that the updates are not as attractive, which reduces its ability to attract more users.
when will pirate games work?
There has been a great controversy for years about Homebrew, that is, hackers with high knowledge of computer systems seeking access to closed systems. The most famous are those that allow you to install applications without going through the official Apple store. Normally, they used to be called hacks colloquially or “jaqueos” in honor of the English verb “to hack”, but it was after breaking the protection of the first iPhone that it was given the name of Jailbreak.
Windows 11 22H2 loses a lot of performance when copying large files
It seems that Windows 11 22H2 It has not started off on the best foot. After the NVIDIA driver was found to be causing problems, Microsoft has now confirmed a performance degradation when copying large files. According to Ned Pyle, Principal Program Manager in the Windows Server Engineering Group, users...
Your computer can’t install Windows 11 but it has a solution
When Windows 11 was finally available, there were not a few users who found themselves in the position of not being able to install it; On this website we have talked extensively about the requirements to install the new Microsoft operating system on the PC, but what if you still have no power? Can it be installed if your PC does not meet these requirements? In this article we are going to tell you what to do if you receive the message “This computer can’t run windows 11» when trying to install it.
Samsung Galaxy S23 aims to include batteries and cameras similar to the previous generation
Samsung Galaxy S23 It is the next generation of top-of-the-range smartphones from the South Korean brand, which has traditionally been the great rival of Apple’s iPhone. Through the Dutch media GalaxyClub we have echoed some specifications that have been leaked, but you already know with these things: as long as there is no official information, it is prudent to take this with a grain of salt.
To play without a console or gaming PC, is it GeForce Now or XCloud?
There are many detractors towards cloud gaming and these have increased in recent days. However, we must start from the fact that not everyone has a computer with state-of-the-art hardware for it. That is why Cloud Gaming is a more than worthy and viable alternative for users with few resources. Total, you just have to pay a monthly subscription for as long as you want to play your favorite game or games. So basically it’s ideal if you don’t have the money saved for a video game console or a computer to play.
NVIDIA and Apple are planted, they will not pay more for their chips and it is bad news
Taiwanese foundry TSMC may not be familiar to you at all. This company is responsible for the production of a large part of the chips that give life to our devices. Apple and NVIDIA are just some of the companies that buy processors from them, also counting Intel, Qualcomm and AMD, among others, as clients.
What streaming platforms can I watch for free on Nintendo Switch?
Currently, the Nintendo Switch is the only traditional handheld console on the market. Although it can be connected to the television through its integrated dock, it is the only one with its own catalog. However, the hardware of these has evolved to be able to do more than play games. Which are the streaming services for Nintendo Switch to be able to watch our favorite series and movies?
The wait for the iPhone 14 Pro already extends to a month
With that of the iPhone 14, there are already three generations in which the Pro surname, despite carrying a higher price, is the one that takes the lead in the demand by users. So much so that, in fact, we must remember the surprise that we experienced (and especially that they experienced in Cupertino), back in October 2020, with the launch of the iPhone 12 family, the generation that marked the debut of the Mini model.
Download any file from the Internet at maximum speed with these tricks
Wireless connections are prone to interference of all kinds, so that, in most cases, the speed of the connection is considerably reduced compared to the real speed that we have contracted. The best way to take advantage of our Internet connection to download content from P2P networks and, in general, any Internet content or consume streaming video, is by using a network cable connected directly to the computer.
What are you waiting for? Kindle Unlimited gives away 3 months free for Prime customers
The Kindle family continues to grow, both in the books part and in the readers part, which maintains its tireless path of evolution month after month. And if not, look at the latest model announced by Jeff Bezos, who make the leap to the notebook concept with a pen that lets us write on the screen whatever comes to mind. Including notes on the pages of the novels we read. Your name? Kindle Write.
Amazon launches new hub for discounted shopping
Amazon has just announced this Monday, October 3, 2022 the launch of Amazon Access, a new hub that centralizes the programs, reductions and features offered by the platform to make purchases at a lower cost. On September 28, Amazon held its annual conference dedicated to presenting its future products and...
Why does my Alexa speaker have a red light?
If you have a amazon echo at home, you will know very well that the usual color of his earring is blue. When we talk to Alexa, the ring on the device typically lights up that color during interactions. However, Alexa has a color code, and some of them are used to indicate problems. The most important of all is Red color. When this color appears, it is normal that the wizard has stopped working. But don’t worry, because in this article we are going to teach you how to solve this problem.
YouTube prepares changes that you will not like
Youtube It is one of the most used video playback platforms that we can find. This platform, owned by Google, allows us to access countless videos of all kinds, from educational to entertainment. And all (or almost all) of them completely free, supported by advertising. However, it’s no secret that these are not easy times for Google, which is looking for new ways to generate revenue. And, of course, YouTube is one of the platforms with the greatest potential to generate this extra income.
The classic Quake now with 2022 graphics, how did they do it?
The versions of classic games generated through Ray Tracing in its entirety are a good way to show the benefits of this technology. These are not simple patches on existing games, but completely redone versions in which from the first to the last pixel are not generated at any time through rasterization. Well, after seeing things like Quake 2, Minecraft and Portal, now it’s your turn to the first Quake with Ray Tracing and the announcement to a version of Half-Life.
In these cases you need VPN to better watch series or movies online
When it comes to watching movies or series on the Internet, sometimes we can have problems. There are circumstances in which we will not be able to access services like Netflix and that will prevent us from entering normally. To avoid this, as you will see, the use of a VPN can be very useful.
Are you going to buy the PS VR 2 from PS5? Sony is convinced that you will
Sony seems willing to bet on virtual reality in a decisive way and, unlike other technologies that it embarked on in the past and that quickly collapsed (3D on televisions at the time of PS3, for example), with his second generation he wants to break the record of sales of the first PS VR that hit the market just six years ago now. Do you know how they will get it?
Social platforms and creativity drive Spanish SMEs
SMEs have in social platforms great support to boost your business, both in sales and looking for help to establish a suitable digital business strategy. The 69% of companies They assured that they have had a positive impact in your business during the pandemic, according to the global report “Culture on the Rise: 2022 Trends Report” from Facebook IQ (the Meta marketing research team).
Will it be the final? Twitter announces that it will accept the purchase of Elon Musk
Last April, Elon Musk launched a Hostile takeover against Twitter in order to get hold of her for $43 million. When the sale was almost closed, Musk decided to back down, claiming that there were too many bots and fake accounts within the social network, and that was losing value. After several lawsuits and lawsuits, just a few hours ago, Musk sent a letter to the spokesman for the social network in which he maintained his position to gain control of it. And, finally, Twitter has accepted.
HyperX ProCast XLR is the new microphone created by the brand of consumer-oriented products gaming and the spots of HP. This peripheral aims to deliver a professional experience by using a gold-plated large-diaphragm condenser. Delving into the details, the HyperX ProCast is a professional-grade condenser microphone with an XLR1 connection,...
