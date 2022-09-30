Finally, as we told you when it was released, Windows 11 22H2 it turned out not to bring under the arm all the news that we expected at first, as some of them will arrive later with the Moments 1 and Moments 2 updates, The tabs in the file browser (which you can activate if you wish, however), the new photos function and more, will keep us waiting a little longer plus. Personally I think, and I already said it at the time, that Microsoft is right to reduce the size of updates, to reduce the risk of concurrent failures. However, this means that the updates are not as attractive, which reduces its ability to attract more users.

COMPUTERS ・ 8 HOURS AGO