Man kidnapped, left on side of the road with critical head injury
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man wanted in connection to an attempted murder investigation over the summer is behind bars and set to face a judge this week. Investigators say 27-year-old Jalonnie Williams is charged with criminal attempted first-degree murder after he allegedly pushed a man out of a vehicle, dragged him down the street and left him on July 13.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County mother told FOX13 that she is deeply disturbed that the man accused of shooting and killing her daughter is no longer behind bars. “Please get him off the streets,” said Brandee Reedy. “He is going to hurt somebody else. He cannot keep walking free.”
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A teenage girl was fatally shot in Millington in early September and now a suspect is behind bars in connection to the case. According to Shelby County Jail records, 18-year-old Seth Walls is charged with the death of 15-year-old Haley Reedy. On Sept. 11, Millington police...
Carjacker Takes Dodge Charger At Gunpoint In Memphis
There’s a real problem with crime in Memphis, Tennessee which was put in the national spotlight recently with some horrific homicides. Another big problem there is carjackings, like a man who had his Dodge Charger stolen at gunpoint as he left a barber shop. This kind of crime can strike at any time anywhere, requiring everyone to be more vigilant.
‘Guns are not toys’: 15-year-old charged after string of Midtown shootings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another Memphis teen could spend most of his life in prison after a string of violence. A 15-year-old faces four counts of attempted murder for several September shootings in Midtown Memphis. Those three shootings happened over the span of about 18 hours. One of them took...
Car burglar steals Gucci diaper bag worth $1.4K, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is wanted after burglarizing a car and returning in three days to break into the same car, according to the Memphis Police Department. Police said it happened on Sept. 14 around 10:24 pm in the 6600 Block of Kirby Trace Cove. Officers were advised...
Memphis man pleads not guilty in series of shootings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee teenager has pleaded not guilty to more than two dozen charges connected to a shooting rampage in Memphis that led to a citywide shelter-in-place order and a frantic manhunt. The lawyer for 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly entered the plea Tuesday during a brief hearing in Shelby County Criminal Court. Kelly was indicted last week on 26 charges stemming from a series of shootings Sept. 7 that killed three people and wounded three others in Memphis. The indictment includes two first-degree murder charges in the deaths of Richard Clark and Allison Parker, plus other alleged offenses including attempted first-degree murder and commission of an act of terrorism.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— Mass shooting suspect Ezekiel Kelly pled not guilty in court Tuesday to 26 charges relating to the shooting spree on September 7 that left three people dead and four people injured. After entering his plea, Kelly’s attorney asked the judge to waive the formal reading of the indictment to save time. The […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis grandmother picking up her grandson at Street Ministries had little time to react when someone started firing shots toward the building Monday night. Police said two juveniles were wounded when two males in an older White Nissan drove past Street Ministries on Vance and opened fire. The grandmother, who only […]
Amended lawsuit claims Cleotha Henderson avoided rape charge for months despite evidence
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The woman who said Cleotha Henderson raped her last year has filed an amended lawsuit against the city of Memphis. Henderson is the man charged in the murder and kidnapping of Eliza Fletcher last month. The lawsuit claims Memphis Police interviewed the then girlfriend of Henderson...
Chicago Woman Arrested for Grand Larceny at Oxford, Mississippi Home on Woodglenn Cove
On June 1st, 2022, the Oxford Police Department responded to Woodglenn Cove to take a stolen property report. A female was discovered to be at the residence during the time the items were stolen and was gone by the time the owner returned home. After investigation, Tammy Lynn Davis, 47,...
Man wanted following shooting in Covington, police say
Memphis, TN. — The Covington Police Department is searching for a man in connection with a shooting that left one injured. Police said it happened around 4:30 pm at 213 Boals Street in Covington. One victim is taken to Regional Medical Center in Memphis and is in critical condition,...
Shooting on Greenlaw Avenue
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Greenlaw Avenue near North 2nd Street leaves one injured. At 8:21 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Greenlaw Avenue. Once officers arrived on the scene, they found one male victim that had been shot. He was transported to Regional One hospital in...
Woman arrested months after dogs found dead in Midtown apartment
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is accused of starving two dogs to death and another near death at her Midtown apartment over the summer. Simone Hoover, 22, has been charged with animal cruelty and will go before a judge on Wednesday. Police said two dead dogs and one that was extremely malnourished were discovered inside […]
Teens arrested after Southaven police chase
SOUTHAVEN, Miss.– Two teens were arrested after a police chase in Southaven Monday afternoon. Southaven Police said around noon officers followed a Red Nissan Maxima that refused to pull over for a traffic stop two days before. Officers followed the car to a BP gas station on Highway 51 and Custer and waited for assistance […]
Man shot while pumping gas in Whitehaven, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot while pumping gas in Whitehaven, according to Memphis Police (MPD). The shooting happened just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning on E. Raines Road. MPD said the victim was pumping gas when two men tried to rob him. The victim fought back and...
15-year-old charged with 4 counts of attempted murder after Midtown shootings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 15-year-old boy faces four counts of attempted first-degree murder after a string of shootings in Midtown Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Memphis Police said the charges stem from two shootings on North Belvedere Boulevard and one shooting on Angelus Street. Along with...
Car found on fire with bullet holes on Poplar, mpd says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police department is investigating after finding a car on fire with bullet holes on Poplar. Police said it happened in the area of Poplar Avenue and Bellevue around 7:33 p.m on Monday. According to police, officers found the car in flames with bullet holes.
Panola County Jail Log
This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility. Sept. 26. TreShawn Eugene Johnson, 7017...
MEMPHIS, TN. — Two children were rushed to the hospital after bullets came flying out of a car in Downtown Memphis Monday evening, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). FOX13 discovered one of those children is 16 years old. The shooting happened outside of Streets Ministries on Vance...
