ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horn Lake, MS

Comments / 1

Related
actionnews5.com

Man kidnapped, left on side of the road with critical head injury

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man wanted in connection to an attempted murder investigation over the summer is behind bars and set to face a judge this week. Investigators say 27-year-old Jalonnie Williams is charged with criminal attempted first-degree murder after he allegedly pushed a man out of a vehicle, dragged him down the street and left him on July 13.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Suspect charged in shooting death of Millington teen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A teenage girl was fatally shot in Millington in early September and now a suspect is behind bars in connection to the case. According to Shelby County Jail records, 18-year-old Seth Walls is charged with the death of 15-year-old Haley Reedy. On Sept. 11, Millington police...
MILLINGTON, TN
Motorious

Carjacker Takes Dodge Charger At Gunpoint In Memphis

There’s a real problem with crime in Memphis, Tennessee which was put in the national spotlight recently with some horrific homicides. Another big problem there is carjackings, like a man who had his Dodge Charger stolen at gunpoint as he left a barber shop. This kind of crime can strike at any time anywhere, requiring everyone to be more vigilant.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Horn Lake, MS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Hernando, MS
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Hernando, MS
Crime & Safety
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
montanarightnow.com

Memphis man pleads not guilty in series of shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee teenager has pleaded not guilty to more than two dozen charges connected to a shooting rampage in Memphis that led to a citywide shelter-in-place order and a frantic manhunt. The lawyer for 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly entered the plea Tuesday during a brief hearing in Shelby County Criminal Court. Kelly was indicted last week on 26 charges stemming from a series of shootings Sept. 7 that killed three people and wounded three others in Memphis. The indictment includes two first-degree murder charges in the deaths of Richard Clark and Allison Parker, plus other alleged offenses including attempted first-degree murder and commission of an act of terrorism.
MEMPHIS, TN
WJHL

Ezekiel Kelly pleads not guilty in Memphis mass shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— Mass shooting suspect Ezekiel Kelly pled not guilty in court Tuesday to 26 charges relating to the shooting spree on September 7 that left three people dead and four people injured. After entering his plea, Kelly’s attorney asked the judge to waive the formal reading of the indictment to save time. The […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nissan
actionnews5.com

Shooting on Greenlaw Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Greenlaw Avenue near North 2nd Street leaves one injured. At 8:21 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Greenlaw Avenue. Once officers arrived on the scene, they found one male victim that had been shot. He was transported to Regional One hospital in...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman arrested months after dogs found dead in Midtown apartment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is accused of starving two dogs to death and another near death at her Midtown apartment over the summer. Simone Hoover, 22, has been charged with animal cruelty and will go before a judge on Wednesday. Police said two dead dogs and one that was extremely malnourished were discovered inside […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teens arrested after Southaven police chase

SOUTHAVEN, Miss.– Two teens were arrested after a police chase in Southaven Monday afternoon. Southaven Police said around noon officers followed a Red Nissan Maxima that refused to pull over for a traffic stop two days before. Officers followed the car to a BP gas station on Highway 51 and Custer and waited for assistance […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
panolian.com

Panola County Jail Log

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility. Sept. 26. TreShawn Eugene Johnson, 7017...
PANOLA COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy